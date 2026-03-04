Welcome to the Kentucky Pain Reversal Show, where we cut through the confusion about chronic pain and dig deep into the role pain medications play on your journey. In this episode, Dr. Ajith Nair tackles one of the most misunderstood topics in pain management: why pills that once eased your suffering can lose their effect and sometimes even make pain worse.

Together, they break down the science behind opioids, dopamine, and pain receptors in plain language, helping you understand the real reason behind tolerance, dependence, and addiction. Dr. Ajith Nair explains what’s actually happening in your brain and nervous system when you take painkillers over time, why dose escalation is a red flag, and how long-term use can sometimes amplify pain rather than control it.

This episode debunks common myths, explores the challenges facing patients in places like Kentucky, and emphasizes the importance of education and exploring alternatives. Whether you’re living with chronic pain, worried about medications, or just want answers, this conversation is designed to bring clarity and hope. Join us as we unravel the science and uncover practical solutions for a better path forward.

00:00 Pain Medication Types and Duration

06:08 Opioid Dependence and Addiction Explained

09:50 Medication Effects and Tolerance Explained

11:29 Pain Medication Tolerance and Metabolism

16:07 "Opioid Tolerance and Management Challenges"

17:39 "Addressing Escalating Pain Management"

21:01 "Chronic Pain Treatment Alternatives"

