MindPump exposes the RAW TRUTH about health, fitness, nutrition and more... Hosts Sal Di Stefano, Adam Schafer & Justin Andrews pull back the curtain on the myt... More
Available Episodes
5 of 2076
2066: Signs That You Are Abusing Exercise, the Best Way to Workout to Pass the Police Academy, Diet & Training Considerations if You Have Lost Your Period & More (Listener Live Coaching)
In this episode of Quah (Q & A), Sal, Adam & Justin coach four Pump Heads via Zoom. Mind Pump Fit Tip: If you want to lose more body fat, build more muscle, and improve your health, EAT more protein! (2:22) Recapping the guy's Park City trip. (8:07) The feeling you get when you come home to happy kids. (13:57) Adam is NOT an airport person. (17:19) Using A.I. to produce the outcomes you want. (23:17) A.I.’s impact on the health & fitness industry. (28:52) The importance of having a ‘family’ password. (32:49) A great hack to get your kids to stop watching TV. (38:51) The incredible individual variance of different peptides. (39:33) Creating a partnership. Welcoming Mind Pump’s latest sponsor, State & Liberty. (43:44) A prime example of mainstream news media’s bias against Elon Musk. (46:44) Will self-driving cars take off? (50:26) Shout out to ‘Die with Zero’ by Bill Perkins. (56:39) #ListenerLive question #1 - How do I turn the switch off my poor relationship with exercise? (58:07) #ListenerLive question #2 - How can I incorporate long-distance cardio without sacrificing my muscle gains? (1:15:11) #ListenerLive question #3 - What should I do off-season when I'm not in MAPS OCR? (1:21:49) #ListenerLive question #4 – Should I train less? Eat more? Or a little of both? Before discovering your show, I hadn’t had my period for about a year. (1:34:54) Related Links/Products Mentioned Ask a question to Mind Pump, live! Email: [email protected] Mind Pump gives away free bloodwork to four lucky people a month! TRANSCEND your goals! Visit State & Liberty for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! **Promo code PUMP10 at checkout for 10% off** May Promotion: MAPS Prime or MAPS Prime Pro or the Prime Bundle 50% off! **Code MAY50 at checkout** Exploring the impact of a low carbohydrate breakfast on ad libitum dietary patterns in adults with type 2 diabetes Mind Pump Rentals – Utah Property Salt Lake Airport China's Efforts to Lead the Way in AI Start in Its Classrooms Apple developing AI-based health coaching service ‘Quartz’ ‘Mom, these bad men have me’: She believes scammers cloned her daughter’s voice in a fake kidnapping AI Voice Cloning Is on the Rise. Here's What to Know | Time Mind Pump #2032: Can You Reverse Aging & Live Longer? All About Longevity Peptides Jay Campbell All-In Podcast - E125: SpaceX launch, Fox News settlement, "Zombie-corn" exodus to AI, late-stage implosion Cruise expanding 24/7 robotaxi service in SF Die With Zero: Getting All You Can from Your Money and Your Life – Book by Bill Perkins Visit NutriSense for the exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! **Code MINDPUMP at checkout** MAPS 15 Minutes Mind Pump #1487: The Best Way For First Responders To Stay In Shape Mind Pump #1105: How To Train For An Obstacle Course Race For a limited time only, Mind Pump listeners get a free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase: Visit DrinkLMNT.com/MindPump MAPS Fitness Performance Mind Pump #1565: Why Women Should Bulk Mind Pump Podcast – YouTube Mind Pump Free Resources People Mentioned Jay Campbell (@jaycampbell333) Instagram Mike Matthews (@muscleforlifefitness) Instagram
5/3/2023
1:49:04
2065: Glute Masterclass
In this episode Sal, Adam & Justin cover everything you need to know to build your glutes. Why do we find this muscle so attractive? (1:31) The scale of difficulty to develop. (4:35) The muscles of the glutes and main functions. (6:09) Best exercises. (10:44) The importance of incorporating unilateral exercises. (17:36) Building a program for the average person. (20:39) The best rep ranges. (22:12) Frequency. (27:32) Isolation exercises that have some value. (28:08) Total sets. (33:22) Dietary strategies. (35:28) Related Links/Products Mentioned For a limited time only, Mind Pump listeners get a free LMNT Sample Pack with any purchase: Visit DrinkLMNT.com/MindPump April Promotion: MAPS Anabolic or MAPS Split 50% off! **Code APRIL50 at checkout** Fix Your Back Pain – Mind Pump Blog How To Do A Barbell Hip Thrust The RIGHT Way! (FIX THIS!!!) Learn To Squat Like A PRO (FREE GUIDE) - YouTube Adam Schafer’s DEEP Squat Mobility Secrets | Behind The Scenes at Mind Pump THIS Is The BEST Side Butt Exercise! - YouTube The ONLY Way You Should Be Doing Stiff Legged Deadlifts! – Mind Pump TV 4 Cues To Improve Your Deadlift With Eugene Teo – Mind Pump TV Mind Pump #1790: The Secret To An Attractive & Functional Body Mind Pump #1827: The 3 Best Rep Ranges To Build Muscle & Burn Fat Activate Your Glutes & Accelerate Butt Development with Butterfly Floor Bridges Mind Pump Podcast – YouTube Mind Pump Free Resources
5/1/2023
39:14
2064: How to Strength Train for Combat Sports, the Best Way to Get Stronger at the Bench Press, Getting Into Great Shape After 50 & More (Listener Live Coaching)
In this episode of Quah (Q & A), Sal, Adam & Justin coach four Pump Heads via Zoom. Mind Pump Fit Tip: Use ice baths for muscle gains! (1:52) Adam’s protein strategy. (12:33) Having kids makes you do things you thought you would never do. (20:23) Music is profound. (22:58) Mind Pump’s musical preferences. (25:17) There is a lot of time spent as a dad repeating the same things over and over with your kids. (29:28) Have a little compassion. (31:45) A.I. is here. Pay attention! (37:00) Why Justin is excited about the latest season of ‘The Mandalorian.’ (46:18) If you want to stay sharp, take Organifi Pure. (50:25) Shout out to Thomas DeLauer. (51:04) #ListenerLive question #1 – If I continue to train like a combat sports athlete can this cause long term issues? Recently I have transitioned into strength and hypertrophy training but find myself missing the strength training work I did for boxing. (51:49) #ListenerLive question #2 – What programs should I follow over the next year to get ‘summer camp’ fit and prepare for another marathon? (1:01:51) #ListenerLive question #3 – How many times can I run MAPS Anabolic before I should switch? (1:18:44) #ListenerLive question #4 – How would you go about modifying MAPS Powerlift to mainly focus on the bench? (1:26:54) Related Links/Products Mentioned Visit Kreatures of Habit: Meal One for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! **Code MP25 at checkout** Visit Organifi for the exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! **Promo code MINDPUMP at checkout** April Promotion: MAPS Anabolic or MAPS Split 50% off! **Code APRIL50 at checkout** Mind Pump #1822: Wim Hof On How To Control Your Immune System With Breathwork Toronto Blue Jays pitcher claims flight attendant ‘made’ his pregnant wife clean up after their child, fueling heated Twitter debate Elon Musk Claims Google Co-Founder Is Building a "Digital God" The Mandalorian | On Disney+ Visit Butcher Box for this month’s exclusive Mind Pump offer! MAPS Fitness Prime Pro MP Holistic Health Visit NED for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! MAPS 15 Minutes MAPS Symmetry MAPS Powerlift Mind Pump # 1940: Chest Building Master Class Mark Bell Sling Shot Mind Pump Podcast – YouTube Mind Pump Free Resources People Mentioned Wim Hof (@iceman_hof) Instagram Thomas DeLauer (@thomasdelauer) Instagram Dr. Stephen Cabral (@stephencabral) Instagram
4/29/2023
1:40:36
2063: How to Learn to Do a Pull-Up, Effective Strategies to Balance Food Enjoyment With Fitness Goals, How to Start Taking Control of Your Fitness After 40 & More
In this episode of Quah (Q & A), Sal, Adam & Justin answer four Pump Head questions drawn from last Sunday’s Quah post on the @mindpumpmedia Instagram page. Mind Pump Fit Tip: Fitness & health is NOT black or white. Long-term success is understanding there is a lot of GREY area. BALANCE is how you stay healthy in the real world. (2:05) Adam’s ‘cottage cheese’ ice cream experiment. (16:24) Making that conscious effort to be active/physical and get outside. (19:34) The disruption of the education system is coming. (27:45) The A.I. toothpaste is out of the tube. (32:23) Highlighting the importance of human connection. (41:18) How Caldera works with your skin and not against it. (47:43) Sal’s experience with Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. (49:08) Shout out to Dr. Jordan Peterson. (1:04:15) #Quah question #1 - I cannot do a pull-up for the life of me. What could I do to substitute the pull-ups in MAPS Anabolic? (1:05:06) #Quah question #2 - What are some effective strategies to help clients find the right balance of enjoying their food and tracking their calories and macros, but not being so meticulous that it drives them to give up on themselves? (1:08:04) #Quah question #3 - How would you recommend a completely deconditioned 40-year-old start their fitness journey when all they’ve done for the past 20 years is walk? (1:14:55) #Quah question #4 - How do you calculate the volume of compound exercises when you have to write a program? For example, when you program dips, do you count it as volume for the triceps or chest (or both)? (1:18:00) Related Links/Products Mentioned Visit Magic Spoon for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! Visit Caldera Lab for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! **Code MINDPUMP at checkout** April Promotion: MAPS Anabolic or MAPS Split 50% off! **Code APRIL50 at checkout** Research shows effects of 'hyper-palatable' foods across 4 diets Cottage Cheese Ice Cream Jordan Peterson on schools Khan Academy AI generated song of Drake and The Weeknd goes Viral Portland Rubens' Tube - Music Trials EMDR Therapy: How It Works, Benefits, Uses, and Side Effects Visit Sleep Breakthrough by biOptimizers for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! **Promo code MINDPUMP10 at checkout** Pull-Up Regression - YouTube How To Do A Pull Up | Banded Pull Up Regression (TRY THIS) Mind Pump #1907: Nine Ways To Get Lean Without Counting Calories Mind Pump #1447: How To Start Your Fitness Journey MAPS 15 Minutes MAPS Starter Mind Pump Podcast – YouTube Mind Pump Free Resources People Mentioned Jordan Peterson (@jordan.b.peterson) Instagram
4/28/2023
1:26:50
2062: Biohack Fatherhood With Ben Greenfield
In this episode Sal, Adam & Justin speak with Ben Greenfield about peptides and fatherhood. Why Ben is high on BP-157 and other peptides on his radar. (2:02) His evolution with biohacking. (16:19) Mapping out his new venture with his sons. (23:50) Recommended games for specific skills. (34:37) Raising a legacy of Greenfield’s. (43:07) Can you have a legacy with technology? (51:25) His take on A.I. (56:22) Organic vs. Artificial. (1:04:50) Why he is drawn to an analog lifestyle. (1:13:54) You can’t learn certain lessons unless you go through the darkness. (1:20:07) The Greenfield Pharmacy. (1:23:37) How he educates his sons about finances. (1:26:02) The fulfillment and lessons learned with helping other people out. (1:31:13) How we were created to create. (1:38:59) His journey and relationship with psychedelics. (1:43:45) Related Links/Products Mentioned NCI is hosting a five-day deep dive into how to create, scale, and sustain a business you not only love but one that gives you the FREEDOM to live the life you want! Visit here to sign up today! April Promotion: MAPS Anabolic or MAPS Split 50% off! **Code APRIL50 at checkout** BPC 157: How To Use It To Healing Your Body Like Wolverine Mind Pump #2032: Can You Reverse Aging & Live Longer? All About Longevity Peptides Jay Campbell Mind Pump #2017: The Best Peptides For Fat Loss With Dr. William Seeds The Little-Known Russian Wonder Compound & The Fringe Future Of Anti-Aging Medicine Philip Micans Articles on Peptides TruDiagnostic™ | Advanced Epigenetic Testing HOME - Go Greenfields Ticket to Ride | Board Game | BoardGameGeek Rhetoric - The Public Speaking Game Exploding Kittens | Party card games, puzzles, greeting cards & more Games - The Oatmeal Multiplayer Five in a Row | Novel Games Positive Parenting Solutions & Educational Resources | Love and Logic The Health Optimisation Summit 2023 The Creative Penn Podcast For Writers Joanna Penn Mind Pump #1792: The Secrets Of Happy People With Arthur C. Brooks Boundless Parenting: Tools, Tactics and Habits of Great Parents – Book by Ben Greenfield Killing Sacred Cows: Overcoming the Financial Myths That Are Destroying Your Prosperity – Book by Garrett B. Gunderson Way2Wealth - Online Share/Stock Trading, Mutual Funds, Insurance Breathwork App - Meditative Breathing | The Breath Source Pharmakia, Plant Medicines, Addiction, Escapism, & More Mind Pump Podcast – YouTube Mind Pump Free Resources Featured Guest/People Mentioned Ben Greenfield (@bengreenfieldfitness) Instagram Jay Campbell (@jaycampbell333) Instagram Dr. William Seeds (@williamseedsmd) Instagram Prof. Vladimir Khavinson Jo Penn (@jfpennauthor) Instagram Arthur Brooks (@arthurcbrooks) Instagram Wim Hof (@iceman_hof) Instagram Bishop Robert Barron (@bishopbarron) Instagram
MindPump exposes the RAW TRUTH about health, fitness, nutrition and more... Hosts Sal Di Stefano, Adam Schafer & Justin Andrews pull back the curtain on the mythology, snake oil and pseudo-science that pervades the fitness industry and present science-backed solutions that result in increased muscular development and performance while simultaneously emphasizing health. No fitness institution or fitness "truth" is safe from their quick wit and over 40 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. Produced by Doug Egge. Find Mind Pump and the Mind Pump hosts on Instragram @mindpumpmedia, @mindpumpsal, @mindpumpadam, @mindpumpjustin & @mindpumpdoug and at mindpumppodcast.com. Get expertly programmed Mind Pump training protocols at mapsfitnessproducts.com