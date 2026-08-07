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Mind Pump: Raw Fitness Truth
Sal Di Stefano, Adam Schafer, Justin Andrews, Doug Egge
Latest episode
2926 episodes
- In this episode the guys break down 5 easy ways to fix obesity that are sustainable long term — injecting more movement into your daily life in small ways, avoiding hyper-palatable drug-like processed foods, lifting weights occasionally (even just once or twice a week is enough), connecting through activity with friends and community, and turning off social media an hour before bed. They also discuss the obesity epidemic now hitting Italian kids as processed food arrived, the milkshake study on how belief changes physical response, Adam's internal battle between ego and caution while squatting, Sal's dad performing CPR for 15 minutes on a motorcycle accident victim, pneumatic gym equipment and why it beats traditional machines for explosive training, the Brick phone device Sal and his wife are using to block social media before bed, the sauna temperature and longevity data deep dive, and Butcher Box egg bites and the best things in their lineup. Then they answer questions from Instagram.
Paleo Valley (organ complex): https://paleovalley.com/mindpump
15% off automatically applied at checkout. Organ complex discussed on air — freeze dried liver, heart and kidney capsules, nature's multivitamin.
Butcher Box: https://butcherbox.com/mindpump
No code needed. Free ribeyes, NY strip steaks or filet mignons in every order for a year plus $20 off first box. Egg bites and tater tots discussed on air.
Our Place (non-toxic cookware): https://fromourplace.com
Code: MINDPUMP for 10% off sitewide. Always Pan replaces 8 pieces of cookware. Forever chemical free, 100-day trial, free returns.
LINKS
Mind Pump Store: https://mindpumpstore.com
Maps Fitness Products: https://mapsfitnessproducts.com
Instagram: @mindpumpmedia
SPOTIFY TIMESTAMPS
0:00 - Intro
2:15 - 5 easy ways to fix obesity for the long term
2:46 - Tip 1: Walk more — pair it with habits you already have instead of scheduling workouts
10:57 - Tip 2: Avoid drug-like foods — processed food eaters consume 600 more calories per day in studies
16:03 - Tip 3: Lift weights occasionally — even 1-2 days a week produces dramatic results
19:31 - Tip 4: Connect through activity — community is the number one predictor of consistency
22:02 - Tip 5: Turn off social media an hour before bed — the Brick device Sal is using
32:33 - Paleo Valley organ complex — nature's multivitamin and who Sal recommended it to
34:28 - Italian kids obesity epidemic — how processed food arrived late and hit hard
38:03 - The milkshake study — how belief changes physical response
40:16 - Adam's internal battle under the bar — ego vs. caution vs. longevity
45:43 - Pneumatic gym equipment — why Kaiser machines are better for power training
49:58 - Adam cheated on Katrina in her dream and she's still processing it
56:24 - Sauna temperature and longevity data — the Finnish study and what the data actually shows
1:09:41 - Q&A: Best way to come off a GLP-1 and reverse diet
1:14:15 - Q&A: Can you gain mostly fat instead of muscle during a bulk if you overtrain?
1:15:32 - Q&A: How much training volume is optimal in a calorie deficit?
1:18:15 - Q&A: Best advice to remain patient and trust the process
- MAPS BOGO: https://mapsbogo.com
Buy one get one free — mix and match any of the top 10 most popular programs (Anabolic, Aesthetic, Performance, 15 Minutes, Anywhere, Symmetry, Starter, Muscle Mommy, Powerlift, 40+) for $157.
In this episode the guys break down exactly how strong you should actually be — covering the real strength benchmarks for men and women across bench press, squat, and deadlift from decent to good to great to advanced, why strength is one of the single best predictors of longevity and all-cause mortality, why we are in a muscle weakness epidemic, why mainstream workouts designed around sweat and soreness are terrible for building strength, why training to failure hurts more than it helps, and why focusing on 4-5 compound lifts for the first few years of training beats everything else. Sal shares the summer he met powerlifters at 15 and gained 17 pounds of lean mass, and the story of his ER doctor friend Justin who went up 40 pounds on bench in 4 weeks wondering why it felt so easy.
SPONSORS
Crisp Power (protein pretzels): https://www.crisppower.com/mindpump
Code: MINDPUMP for 10% off. Everything flavor — 25-28g protein, 10g fiber, 6g net carbs per 1.75oz bag.
LINKS
Mind Pump Store: https://mindpumpstore.com
Maps Fitness Products: https://mapsfitnessproducts.com
Instagram: @mindpumpmedia
0:00 - Intro
1:47 - How strong should you actually be — and why strength is the best longevity metric
2:51 - The muscle weakness epidemic — a college male today has the grip strength of a 60-year-old in 1984
3:48 - The good news — everyone can get significantly stronger with the right training
5:39 - The risk of weakness vs the risk of heavy lifting — and who this actually applies to
9:49 - Why mainstream workouts built around sweat and soreness are terrible for building strength
11:10 - The conversation Sal had with every new client for the first 30-60 days
16:36 - What the Soviets figured out that the US hadn't — scientific strength programming
17:38 - Strength programs have fewer exercises and more practice of each lift — here's why
21:07 - Why training to failure hurts your strength gains more than it helps
22:38 - Schedule your deloads — the study that showed a week completely off matched constant training
25:17 - The actual strength benchmarks — decent, good, great and advanced for men and women
26:55 - Bench press, squat and deadlift numbers for men broken down
27:22 - Bench press, squat and deadlift numbers for women broken down
28:05 - Why good is the right goal and why advanced post-40 is high risk with diminishing returns
28:46 - MAPS Anabolic to MAPS Powerlift — the best 6-month strength combo
- MAPS BOGO: https://mapsbogo.com
Buy one get one free on any of the top 10 most popular programs (Anabolic, Aesthetic, Performance, 15 Minutes, Anywhere, Symmetry, Starter, Muscle Mommy, Powerlift, 40+) for $157.
In this episode the guys break down 5 non-workout shortcuts to fitness gains — post-workout sauna and its 32% improvement in run time to exhaustion in just 3 weeks with competitive runners, visualization producing nearly identical skill gains to physical practice, music and its measurable effect on pain perception and exhaustion, caffeine as the most consistently supported ergogenic aid, and sleep as the single biggest predictor of workout quality and injury risk. They also get into Organifi creatine chews with tart cherry for anti-inflammatory effects, Troscriptions going practitioner-only soon, Adam's 5-amino-1MQ experiment and the thermogenic sweating it caused, old school gym equipment genuinely outperforming modern machines and why, Adam admitting he loves pickleball after one session with Katrina and almost winning, ASU now offering an influencer degree, California giving 12-year-olds the right to lock parents out of their medical records, and a homeless person holding a Venmo QR code in Sausalito alongside California's $37 billion homeless spending. Then they coach live callers submitted through mplivecaller.com.
Mind Pump Fitness Coaching: https://mindpumpfitnesscoaching.com
1.9 NASM CEUs
SPONSORS
Troscriptions: https://troscriptions.com/MINDPUMP
Code: MINDPUMP for 10% off first order. Going practitioner-only soon — get it while available direct to consumer.
Organifi (creatine chews): https://organifi.com/mindpump
Code: MINDPUMP for 20% off. Creatine plus tart cherry extract — anti-inflammatory and convenient. Sal's pick for jiu jitsu recovery.
Seed Daily Synbiotic: https://seed.com/mindpump
Code: 25MINDPUMP for 25% off your first month.
LINKS
Submit a live caller question: https://mplivecaller.com
Mind Pump Store: https://mindpumpstore.com
Maps Fitness Products: https://mapsfitnessproducts.com
Instagram: @mindpumpmedia
SPOTIFY TIMESTAMPS
0:00 - Intro
2:22 - 5 non-workout shortcuts to fitness gains
4:32 - Shortcut 1: Post-workout sauna — 32% improvement in run time to exhaustion in 3 weeks
10:48 - Shortcut 2: Visualization — nearly identical skill gains to physical practice
14:54 - Shortcut 3: Music — how it changes pain perception and time to exhaustion
19:45 - Shortcut 4: Caffeine — the most consistently supported ergogenic aid in the data
20:14 - Shortcut 5: Sleep — the single biggest predictor of workout quality and injury risk
22:20 - Organifi creatine chews with tart cherry — Sal's anti-inflammatory pick for jiu jitsu
28:06 - Old school gym equipment is genuinely better — why it was designed differently
30:39 - Adam admits he loves pickleball — first session with Katrina, they almost won
40:27 - California gives 12-year-olds the right to lock parents out of medical records
42:01 - Homeless man holding a Venmo QR code in Sausalito — California's $37 billion spending problem
50:08 - ASU now offers an influencer degree — why the guys should guest lecture
1:01:58 - Caller: Laurie (Ontario) — 12 weeks postpartum with second baby, Maps 15 Performance, breastfeeding hunger
1:12:12 - Caller: Nattie (Georgia) — intermodal truck driver, 12-14 hour days, 40 pounds up, analysis paralysis
1:31:08 - Caller: Jason (Missouri) — lineman, 40 pounds lost, on TRT and Retatrutide, gets Maps Performance
1:43:51 - Caller: Nick (Ohio) — lagging posterior chain, rounded shoulders, volume swapping strategy
2915: The Best Workout Programs Combos For Any Goal: Muscle, Strength, Fat Loss, and More08/02/2026 | 25 mins.Buy one get one free, pick your combo: https://mapsbogo.com
One of the most common questions the guys is also one of the simplest: what program should I run next? It matters more than most people think. Stack the wrong two programs back to back and you leave gains on the table. Stack the right two and you buy yourself six months of near zero plateaus, real strength PRs, and a body that keeps changing every week. In this episode, Sal, Adam, and Justin stop making you guess and lay out the definitive MAPS program pairings for every major goal.
They cover advanced muscle gain, pure strength, fat loss for both women and men (and why the programming is different), total beginners and postpartum lifters, athletic performance, and the people who barely have time to breathe, let alone train five days a week. For every goal you get the exact two program combo, why that order works, what each program sets up for the next, and the most common mistake people make by skipping steps. If you have ever jumped straight into a high volume program and wondered why you burned out, this is the explanation you needed.
There is a real buy one get one free deal running right now at mapsbogo.com, and you pick the combo. $157 gets you two full programs. The guys walk through every recommendation, so by the end of the episode you will know exactly which two to grab.
In this episode:
MAPS Anabolic anchors almost every combo: it builds the strength and training frequency foundation that makes every follow up program far more effective, whether the goal is muscle, strength, or fat loss.
The single biggest mistake the guys see from customers: jumping straight into MAPS Aesthetic without running Anabolic first. Aesthetic's volume is genuinely high, and the body is not ready to absorb it without that base.
Fat loss for women is MAPS PowerLift, then MAPS Muscle Mommy. PowerLift builds the metabolic base and preserves muscle in a deficit, while Muscle Mommy targets the glutes, delts, and lower body that women most want to keep while getting lean.
MAPS 40+ trades traditional back squats for box squats and straight bar deadlifts for trap bar deadlifts, cutting joint stress while hitting the identical movement patterns, and adds specific lifestyle recommendations for the higher stress loads that come with being over 40.
For beginners and postpartum women alike, the prescription is MAPS Starter, then MAPS Anywhere. Treat yourself as a total beginner no matter your training history, because the body control and positional strength you build here pay enormous dividends on every loaded program that follows.
The athletic performance combo is MAPS Symmetry first, then MAPS Performance. Symmetry's isometric and unilateral work corrects left to right imbalances and builds the ability to contract and control the body that sports demand, before performance specific training gets layered on.
In a fat loss phase, the real success metric is maintaining strength on the key lifts, not the mirror. Holding strength in a deficit proves muscle is being preserved even when the scale or the reflection does not show obvious change.
MAPS 15 paired with MAPS Anywhere is not just for the time crunched: the guys explicitly recommend it for anyone who is overworked, stressed, or grinding five to six day splits with diminishing returns, because scaling back volume often produces better results.
Chapters:
0:29 MAPS BOGO Deal Intro
0:44 Sponsor: Vuori
1:28 Episode Overview: Best Program Combos
3:11 Advanced Muscle Gain Combo
5:49 Why MAPS Aesthetic Follows Anabolic
7:43 Strength Goal Combo
9:10 Fat Loss Combos: Women and Men
9:37 Fat Loss for Women: PowerLift + Muscle Mommy
12:05 Fat Loss for Men: 40+ and Anabolic
15:59 Beginners and Postpartum: Starter + Anywhere
19:42 Athletic Performance Combo
21:03 Time-Restricted Combo: MAPS 15 + Anywhere
Sponsors:
Vuori: https://vuoriclothing.com/mindpump
- In this episode the guys break down the five rules for building a lagging body part — train it longer, train it more often, train it first in the workout, take volume away from the rest of the body to fuel it, and eat in a calorie surplus. They also get into calf insertions and how high versus low insertions determine whether you're built for speed or strength , Adam microdosing GLP-1 for inflammation and knuckle swelling, Justin's KLOW and cognitive peptide stack from Vita Bella. Then they coach live callers submitted through mplivecaller.com.
MAPS Upper Lower: https://mapsupperlower.com
Code: LAUNCH for 40% off. Final day of this offer. Four day split, male and female versions, workout videos and live coaching with Cole.
Mind Pump Fitness Coaching: https://mindpumpfitnesscoaching.com
1.9 NASM CEUs
SPONSORS
Eight Sleep (Pod 5 Ultra): https://eightsleep.com/mindpump
Code: MINDPUMP for up to $350 off. Cools to 55°F or heats to 110°F independently per side. Tracks sleep stages, HRV, heart rate and respiratory rate — no wearable needed. Autopilot AI adjusts temperature every night. New Sleep Agent feature gives morning briefs trained on over 1 billion hours of sleep data. Best results for hot sleepers and couples with different temperature preferences.
HSA/FSA: Pod may qualify as a medical expense through Truemed — qualified customers save about 30% on average. Truemed is for qualified customers. HSA/FSA tax savings vary.
Vita Bella / MP Hormones: https://mphormones.com
Book a complimentary 10-minute consultation to find out if Vita Bella is right for you.
Consultation: https://meetings-na2.hubspot.com/alever/marketing-membership-consultation
Or use code MINDPUMP365 to start your annual membership and receive a free blood panel and gift.
LINKS
Submit a live caller question: https://mplivecaller.com
Mind Pump Store: https://mindpumpstore.com
Maps Fitness Products: https://mapsfitnessproducts.com
Instagram: @mindpumpmedia
0:00 - Intro
2:14 - 5 rules for building a lagging body part
3:06 - Rule 1: Train it longer — more volume on that body part in the workout
8:01 - Rule 2: Train it more often — increase frequency from twice to three times a week
8:43 - Rule 3: Train it first — prioritization is backed by data on strength and muscle gains
11:28 - Rule 4: Take volume away from the rest of the body — you can't just add on top
15:04 - Rule 5: Eat in a calorie surplus — you cannot build without fueling
17:17 - Calf insertion science — why high insertions produce speed and low insertions produce strength
20:28 - Tito Ortiz has the biggest head Justin has ever seen in person
22:33 - Swimmer body type is the one build that is perfect for one sport and nothing else
24:04 - Catrina caught Adam spitting in the toilet before peeing — his son does it too
28:07 - Joe Wieder stole Robby Robinson's body for his famous supplement bust photo
32:33 - Justin's KLOW and cognitive peptide combo from Vita Bella — clarity, memory recall and BDNF
36:36 - 441,000 of 1 million new millionaires in 2025 came from the US
40:23 - Open AI's model escapes a locked computer to cheat on its own cybersecurity test
47:47 - The Odyssey movie backlash — Sal's boring review goes viral and proves nobody thinks for themselves
53:44 - Man receives heart transplant and marries his donor's widow — both later die by suicide
57:57 - Eight Sleep reviews — hot sleepers and couples with different temperature preferences benefit most
1:01:49 - Caller: Molly (Texas) — returning caller, blood clot during pregnancy, rebuilding strength before second baby
1:21:31 - Caller: Michelle (Ontario) — 30-day check-in, energy improving, nutrition consistency the next goal
1:30:50 - Caller: Stuart (New York) — stage 4 melanoma, immunotherapy, 35 years of training, how to stay active through treatment
1:49:19 - Caller: Sandy (Connecticut) — 90-day update, 4.4lbs of muscle gained, church walking group launched, trainer Greg gets a shirt
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About Mind Pump: Raw Fitness Truth
MindPump exposes the RAW TRUTH about health, fitness, nutrition and more... Hosts Sal Di Stefano, Adam Schafer & Justin Andrews pull back the curtain on the mythology, snake oil and pseudo-science that pervades the fitness industry and present science-backed solutions that result in increased muscular development and performance while simultaneously emphasizing health. No fitness institution or fitness "truth" is safe from their quick wit and over 40 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. Produced by Doug Egge. Find Mind Pump and the Mind Pump hosts on Instragram @mindpumpmedia, @mindpumpsal, @mindpumpadam, @mindpumpjustin & @mindpumpdoug and at mindpumppodcast.com. Get expertly programmed Mind Pump training protocols at mapsfitnessproducts.comPodcast website
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