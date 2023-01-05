2063: How to Learn to Do a Pull-Up, Effective Strategies to Balance Food Enjoyment With Fitness Goals, How to Start Taking Control of Your Fitness After 40 & More

In this episode of Quah (Q & A), Sal, Adam & Justin answer four Pump Head questions drawn from last Sunday’s Quah post on the @mindpumpmedia Instagram page. Mind Pump Fit Tip: Fitness & health is NOT black or white. Long-term success is understanding there is a lot of GREY area. BALANCE is how you stay healthy in the real world. (2:05) Adam’s ‘cottage cheese’ ice cream experiment. (16:24) Making that conscious effort to be active/physical and get outside. (19:34) The disruption of the education system is coming. (27:45) The A.I. toothpaste is out of the tube. (32:23) Highlighting the importance of human connection. (41:18) How Caldera works with your skin and not against it. (47:43) Sal’s experience with Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. (49:08) Shout out to Dr. Jordan Peterson. (1:04:15) #Quah question #1 - I cannot do a pull-up for the life of me. What could I do to substitute the pull-ups in MAPS Anabolic? (1:05:06) #Quah question #2 - What are some effective strategies to help clients find the right balance of enjoying their food and tracking their calories and macros, but not being so meticulous that it drives them to give up on themselves? (1:08:04) #Quah question #3 - How would you recommend a completely deconditioned 40-year-old start their fitness journey when all they’ve done for the past 20 years is walk? (1:14:55) #Quah question #4 - How do you calculate the volume of compound exercises when you have to write a program? For example, when you program dips, do you count it as volume for the triceps or chest (or both)? (1:18:00) Related Links/Products Mentioned Visit Magic Spoon for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! Visit Caldera Lab for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! **Code MINDPUMP at checkout** April Promotion: MAPS Anabolic or MAPS Split 50% off! **Code APRIL50 at checkout** Research shows effects of 'hyper-palatable' foods across 4 diets Cottage Cheese Ice Cream Jordan Peterson on schools Khan Academy AI generated song of Drake and The Weeknd goes Viral Portland Rubens' Tube - Music Trials EMDR Therapy: How It Works, Benefits, Uses, and Side Effects Visit Sleep Breakthrough by biOptimizers for an exclusive offer for Mind Pump listeners! **Promo code MINDPUMP10 at checkout** Pull-Up Regression - YouTube How To Do A Pull Up | Banded Pull Up Regression (TRY THIS) Mind Pump #1907: Nine Ways To Get Lean Without Counting Calories Mind Pump #1447: How To Start Your Fitness Journey MAPS 15 Minutes MAPS Starter Mind Pump Podcast – YouTube Mind Pump Free Resources People Mentioned Jordan Peterson (@jordan.b.peterson) Instagram