Buy one get one free, pick your combo: ⁠https://mapsbogo.com⁠



One of the most common questions the guys is also one of the simplest: what program should I run next? It matters more than most people think. Stack the wrong two programs back to back and you leave gains on the table. Stack the right two and you buy yourself six months of near zero plateaus, real strength PRs, and a body that keeps changing every week. In this episode, Sal, Adam, and Justin stop making you guess and lay out the definitive MAPS program pairings for every major goal.



They cover advanced muscle gain, pure strength, fat loss for both women and men (and why the programming is different), total beginners and postpartum lifters, athletic performance, and the people who barely have time to breathe, let alone train five days a week. For every goal you get the exact two program combo, why that order works, what each program sets up for the next, and the most common mistake people make by skipping steps. If you have ever jumped straight into a high volume program and wondered why you burned out, this is the explanation you needed.



There is a real buy one get one free deal running right now at mapsbogo.com, and you pick the combo. $157 gets you two full programs. The guys walk through every recommendation, so by the end of the episode you will know exactly which two to grab.



In this episode:

MAPS Anabolic anchors almost every combo: it builds the strength and training frequency foundation that makes every follow up program far more effective, whether the goal is muscle, strength, or fat loss.

The single biggest mistake the guys see from customers: jumping straight into MAPS Aesthetic without running Anabolic first. Aesthetic's volume is genuinely high, and the body is not ready to absorb it without that base.

Fat loss for women is MAPS PowerLift, then MAPS Muscle Mommy. PowerLift builds the metabolic base and preserves muscle in a deficit, while Muscle Mommy targets the glutes, delts, and lower body that women most want to keep while getting lean.

MAPS 40+ trades traditional back squats for box squats and straight bar deadlifts for trap bar deadlifts, cutting joint stress while hitting the identical movement patterns, and adds specific lifestyle recommendations for the higher stress loads that come with being over 40.

For beginners and postpartum women alike, the prescription is MAPS Starter, then MAPS Anywhere. Treat yourself as a total beginner no matter your training history, because the body control and positional strength you build here pay enormous dividends on every loaded program that follows.

The athletic performance combo is MAPS Symmetry first, then MAPS Performance. Symmetry's isometric and unilateral work corrects left to right imbalances and builds the ability to contract and control the body that sports demand, before performance specific training gets layered on.

In a fat loss phase, the real success metric is maintaining strength on the key lifts, not the mirror. Holding strength in a deficit proves muscle is being preserved even when the scale or the reflection does not show obvious change.

MAPS 15 paired with MAPS Anywhere is not just for the time crunched: the guys explicitly recommend it for anyone who is overworked, stressed, or grinding five to six day splits with diminishing returns, because scaling back volume often produces better results.



Chapters:

0:29 MAPS BOGO Deal Intro

0:44 Sponsor: Vuori

1:28 Episode Overview: Best Program Combos

3:11 Advanced Muscle Gain Combo

5:49 Why MAPS Aesthetic Follows Anabolic

7:43 Strength Goal Combo

9:10 Fat Loss Combos: Women and Men

9:37 Fat Loss for Women: PowerLift + Muscle Mommy

12:05 Fat Loss for Men: 40+ and Anabolic

15:59 Beginners and Postpartum: Starter + Anywhere

19:42 Athletic Performance Combo

21:03 Time-Restricted Combo: MAPS 15 + Anywhere



Sponsors:

Vuori: ⁠https://vuoriclothing.com/mindpump