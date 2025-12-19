The Clip Out - Peloton Fitness News

Why the Peloton Tread+ is Still Missing in Europe
12/19/2025 | 54 mins.
Here's what's on this week's episode of The Clip Out! We dive deep into all things Peloton, fitness news, and community updates. Club Peloton Changes: We discuss the recent changes at Club Peloton, where some members are seeing demotions in their status. What does this mean for the community? Champion Rides: If you've hit Club Peloton Champion status, get ready—you're getting your very own exclusive ride! New Stretches: Pre and post-ride, run, and row stretches are finally available directly on all equipment. No more fumbling with your phone to cool down properly. PSNY Booking Updates: Heads up for studio riders—there are some important date changes for PSNY bookings you need to know about.Tread+ in Europe: We break down exactly why the Peloton Tread+ still isn't available for our European fitness friends.From Newbie to Lifer: Ever wonder how Peloton converts casual riders into long-term members? We analyze their strategy.Hardware Gifts: Some members who bought new hardware are receiving surprise gifts. Are you one of the lucky ones? Year in Review: It's that time of year! The Peloton Year End Review is here. How do your stats stack up? Logan's Love Life: Instructor Logan Aldridge and his girlfriend have officially gone Instagram official. Service Dog Status: Speaking of Logan, he recently had his dog certified as a service animal. We love to see it!Adrian's Health Update: We send our best wishes to Adrian Williams following his recent health scare. Great Things Returns: Good news—Great Things with Adrian Williams is back for more inspiring conversations. Tim Robards Down Under: Peloton instructor Tim Robards has been making the media rounds in Australia. Fitness Over 50: Jermain Johnson shares his top fitness tips for the 50+ crowd in a new feature for Tech Radar. Christian Vande Velde Returns: Mark your calendars! CVV is returning to PSNY in January for some epic rides. Swiftie Alert: The latest artist series is a special Taylor Swift Birthday Edition. Are you ready for it? Nordic Track's Move: Nordic Track has released a Pilates reformer. We discuss how this impacts the home fitness market. PureGym Innovation: PureGym introduces "entry tubes"—a futuristic new way to access their gyms. TCO Top 5: We share the top 5 listener-recommended classes you absolutely need to take this week. TCO Radar: Keep an eye out for these specific classes that are currently on our radar. Hanukkah Rides: Celebrate the Festival of Lights with brand new Hanukkah classes now on the schedule. Road to Recovery: Dealing with an injury? Peloton announced a new "Road To Recovery: Shoulder" program to help you heal safely. Disney Magic: Get ready to sweat with even more Disney content dropping
Has Peloton Legend Hunting Gone Too Far?
12/12/2025 | 56 mins.
This week we dive into all the latest Peloton news and fitness updates. We break down Peloton's new Sculpt Flow class type and discuss whether legend hunting is getting out of hand. Plus, we explore rumors about OG Bike upgrades and the ongoing cord drama with the Peloton Tread. Find out the latest on Peloton ads in ChatGPT and what a Peloton "white paper" might reveal about the future of fitness. We also cover the official end of the mPaceline app, celebrity sightings, instructor news, and so much more. This episode is packed with everything you need to know about what's happening in the world of Peloton.Peloton introduces a brand new class type: Sculpt Flow.Is the community's "legend hunting" for high-fives becoming too much?We discuss the possibility of the original Peloton Bikes getting an upgrade path.There's more cord drama affecting Peloton Tread owners.An update on the integration of Peloton ads within ChatGPT.Peloton's Senior Manager of Corporate Wellness Projects has resigned.A newly discovered Peloton "white paper" gives us a glimpse into the future of fitness.The original mPaceline app is officially no longer supported.Don't miss The Clip Out's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide for the fitness fan in your life.Good news for bakers: premade superhero muffins are now available.We check in on Cliff Dwenger's journey on The Voice Germany.TheBlast.com shines a spotlight on Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.Jess King shares her top holiday fitness tips with People Magazine.Emma Lovewell made a guest appearance on Fox 5 in San Diego.Selena Samuela provides a pregnancy update, reaching the 34-week mark.Actor Cheyenne Jackson was spotted in a recent Matty Maggiacomo class.Competitor iFit is launching a new reality show.Tonal releases its annual "State Of Strength" report.The Clip Out Top Five: A recap of the community's favorite Peloton classes this week.This Week at Peloton: A look at the official schedule and featured classes.TCO Radar: We highlight the upcoming Peloton classes we are most excited about.Emma Lovewell's popular "Crush Your Core" program is making a comeback.Happy Birthday to Peloton instructor Marcel Maurer on December 12th.
Thanksgiving Surprise! Peloton Adds Three New Instructors!
12/05/2025 | 1h
Peloton welcomes three new instructors to its fitness team.Get the details on major updates to the PSL schedule.A new Club Peloton perk offers members early access to classes.Peloton's Chief Marketing Partnership Director has departed the company.Peloton's CTO sparked conversation with a discussion on ChatGPT integration.The company is hiring a Sr. Director of Digital Innovation & Enterprise AI.New yoga instructor Johanna Ricouz gives a running class a try.Jess Sims has a hilarious NSFW moment on live television.Denis Morton is at the center of "Hairgate 2.0."Instructor Cliff Dwenger has released a new song.DJ John Michael celebrates his 10-year anniversary with Peloton and drops a new remix.The latest Artist Series spotlights the music of Michael Bublé.Wicked: For Good themed classes are now available.Kristin McGee launches her very first program on the Tonal platform.Our TCO Top Five recap of the community's favorite Peloton classes.This Week at Peloton: A rundown of what's happening on the platform.TCO Radar: We highlight upcoming fitness classes you won't want to miss.Bradley Rose & Benny Adami have new rides themed around Stranger Things.A new "Meet Your New Yoga Instructors" challenge is live.Get ready for a new Holiday fitness challenge.Sam Yo's popular Top Gun ride has been removed from the class library.Happy Birthday to Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin on December 5th.
Did Peloton Forget About Lanebreak?
11/28/2025 | 51 mins.
Welcome back to another episode! This week, we're diving deep into all the latest Peloton news and updates. From exciting new partnerships and features to instructor milestones and Black Friday deals, we cover everything you need to know to stay on top of your fitness game.Peloton has added a new guest instructor to its star-studded lineup.We discuss the latest updates and what might have happened to Lanebreak.Peloton announces a groundbreaking partnership with Formula 1, taking your fitness experience to the fast lane.The iconic Peloton brand was recently featured on the Las Vegas Sphere.Peloton now offers a convenient haul-away service for your old equipment.A look at the new features and improvements rolling out with the latest Peloton app updates.The Peloton Status page has added subcategories for more detailed information.We break down the can't-miss Peloton Black Friday sales.Peloton expands its European presence with a new partnership with Fitshop Berlin.A smaller discount for Australian Club Peloton members (20% at Lululemon) is causing some discussion.Instructors Emma Lovewell, Cody Rigsby, Alex Toussaint, & Becs Gentry were spotted at a recent F1 event.Matty Maggiacomo was featured in a recent New York Times article.Leanne Hainsby-Alldis is officially out on maternity leave.Sam Yo's new book is now available for preorder.Callie Gullickson is having a book release party at PSNY on December 7.We talk about Camila Ramon's recent bike malfunction during a class.Callie Gullickson announces she will be out until June.The latest Peloton Artist Series features country superstar Kelsea Ballerini.Peloton drops a special "Wicked: For Good" class featuring Cynthia Erivo.Actor Oliver Hudson was seen riding with Jess King.Spice Girl Mel C was spotted working out at Peloton Studios New York.Lane Kiffin gave a shout-out to Ross Rayburn on Instagram.In competitor news, Orange Theory is partnering with HYROX.Fitness tech company Whoop is reportedly contemplating an IPO.The full Peloton Turkey Burn lineup has been announced.Benny Adami has a Save-The-Date for his upcoming holiday ride.Assal Arian has shared a new 3-Day split program.New Rising Dance Classes have been added to the schedule.A new collection has dropped from Peloton Apparel.Kirra Michel launches her "Elevate Your Practice" yoga series.Christine D'Ercole has a SIIT (Sustained Intensity Interval Training) class coming in December.An "XOXO Cody" ride is scheduled for December 2.Happy Birthday to Jenn Sherman, who celebrates on December 1st
Behind the Mic: You Asked, We Answered
11/21/2025 | 59 mins.
Vacation Mode Activated: Crystal and Tom discuss the rarity of taking a true break and how this episode was pre-recorded to keep the streak alive.Ask Me Anything:Top 3 Favorites: Crystal and Tom share their favorite TV shows, music, and movies, with a mix of nostalgia and current obsessions.Favorite Guests: From Andrea Barber to John Foley, the hosts reminisce about standout interviews and surprising moments.Behind-the-Scenes Stories: Hear about the chaos of interviewing Snooki, the drama surrounding Daniel McKenna's departure, and the unexpected challenges of booking big-name guests.Peloton & Fitness Reflections:How Peloton has transformed Crystal's fitness journey and inspired her personal training education.Tom's Tonal journey and how the podcast indirectly influenced his health and fitness.The Best and Worst of Podcasting: Crystal and Tom reflect on the joys of creating something together and the challenges of staying consistent in the face of algorithms and expectations.
