The Clip Out - Peloton Fitness News

Here's what's on this week's episode of The Clip Out! We dive deep into all things Peloton, fitness news, and community updates. Club Peloton Changes: We discuss the recent changes at Club Peloton, where some members are seeing demotions in their status. What does this mean for the community? Champion Rides: If you've hit Club Peloton Champion status, get ready—you're getting your very own exclusive ride! New Stretches: Pre and post-ride, run, and row stretches are finally available directly on all equipment. No more fumbling with your phone to cool down properly. PSNY Booking Updates: Heads up for studio riders—there are some important date changes for PSNY bookings you need to know about.Tread+ in Europe: We break down exactly why the Peloton Tread+ still isn't available for our European fitness friends.From Newbie to Lifer: Ever wonder how Peloton converts casual riders into long-term members? We analyze their strategy.Hardware Gifts: Some members who bought new hardware are receiving surprise gifts. Are you one of the lucky ones? Year in Review: It's that time of year! The Peloton Year End Review is here. How do your stats stack up? Logan's Love Life: Instructor Logan Aldridge and his girlfriend have officially gone Instagram official. Service Dog Status: Speaking of Logan, he recently had his dog certified as a service animal. We love to see it!Adrian's Health Update: We send our best wishes to Adrian Williams following his recent health scare. Great Things Returns: Good news—Great Things with Adrian Williams is back for more inspiring conversations. Tim Robards Down Under: Peloton instructor Tim Robards has been making the media rounds in Australia. Fitness Over 50: Jermain Johnson shares his top fitness tips for the 50+ crowd in a new feature for Tech Radar. Christian Vande Velde Returns: Mark your calendars! CVV is returning to PSNY in January for some epic rides. Swiftie Alert: The latest artist series is a special Taylor Swift Birthday Edition. Are you ready for it? Nordic Track's Move: Nordic Track has released a Pilates reformer. We discuss how this impacts the home fitness market. PureGym Innovation: PureGym introduces "entry tubes"—a futuristic new way to access their gyms. TCO Top 5: We share the top 5 listener-recommended classes you absolutely need to take this week. TCO Radar: Keep an eye out for these specific classes that are currently on our radar. Hanukkah Rides: Celebrate the Festival of Lights with brand new Hanukkah classes now on the schedule. Road to Recovery: Dealing with an injury? Peloton announced a new "Road To Recovery: Shoulder" program to help you heal safely. Disney Magic: Get ready to sweat with even more Disney content dropping