Aviva Romm MD
From the stuff your mother never told you, to the stuff your doctor never learned, On Health features taboo-busting conversations that demystify and de-stigmati... More
From the stuff your mother never told you, to the stuff your doctor never learned, On Health features taboo-busting conversations that demystify and de-stigmati... More

  • Intermittent Fasting and Time-Based Eating: Is There Evidence for Women’s Health and Weight Loss?
    In the ever-changing landscape of trends and choices, it's important to separate the fleeting fads from the timeless practices. Today, we embark on an insightful journey, shining a light on two prominent trends that have taken center stage: Intermittent Fasting (IMF) and Time-Based Eating (TBE) and their profound impact on women's bodies. Join me as I peel back the layers, shedding light on the unique methodologies of IMF and TBE. We’ll explore the known benefits and potential risks and provide you with valuable insights to help you make informed decisions that resonate with your individual needs and aspirations, no matter what stage of life you're in. So, take a moment to settle in and let me guide you through the realms of IMF and TBE. Together, we'll navigate the path to optimal women's health and weight management, offering a nurturing and supportive perspective that honors the journey of womanhood. Get ready to embrace a balanced and empowering approach to well-being that will leave you feeling nourished, rejuvenated, and inspired for years to come.  In this episode, I talk about: The main differences between and the science behind both IMF/TBE What we know (and don’t know) about the benefits – and risks – for women, specifically Why I don’t recommend IMF as robustly as I do TBE How to avoid having a negative impact on your reproductive hormones while doing TBE, especially if you’re very physically active My advice for a moderate TBE approach that’s safe and beneficial for pretty much everyone Who should not practice TBE My personal approach to TBE and what I recommend in my practice   Thank you so much for taking the time to tune in to your body, yourself, and this podcast! Please share the love by sending this to someone in your life who could benefit from the kinds of things we talk about in this space. Make sure to follow your host on Instagram @dr.avivaromm and go to avivaromm.com to join the conversation.
    5/17/2023
    58:40
  • Re-Owning Yourself: A 360 Approach to Menopause with Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz
    Over the course of her twenty-year medical career, my guest today, Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, noticed a shocking dearth of information and support for women beginning and experiencing menopause. For too long, this crucial stage in women’s lives has been given perfunctory notice in medical schools and is often either a hidden secret or the punchline to a joke—denying women the information and support they need. This disregard, coupled with the unconscious misogyny and ageism that run rampant in our culture, portrays menopause as something to be afraid of, and worse, adds a patina of shame around the blessing of ageing and the beginnings of a new, normal, and enriching phase in a woman’s life.   Dr. Suzanne, as her patients call her, believes that the millions of women entering menopause each year deserve thoughtful, candid, modern, holistic information about the physical and psychological issues that arise in this transitional stage, including changes in libido, metabolism, body image, and fears over genetic age-related illnesses. She contends that menopause is a whole-life condition and deserves a wide-ranging approach that combines meditation, yoga, therapy, herbal supplements, along with the most up-to-date science with conventional medical solutions. And this is all part of her approach in her "Menopause Bootcamp" gatherings and book of that title. In this episode of On Health, Dr. Suzanne shares her insights and advice on how to not only survive menopause but also thrive and embrace this new chapter of life. From the importance of community and self-love to the use of botanicals and so much more, Dr. Suzanne's holistic approach to menopause is a game-changer for women everywhere. So sit back, relax, and join us as we explore and gain the tools necessary to take on this transformative and empowering stage of life with confidence and ease.   Suzanne and I get into: What ultimately inspired her to shift her focus on all things menopause The Menopause Bootcamp and the importance of community during this transition Taking a closer look at internalized misogyny as women Normalizing the grieving process for the loss of who we once were The link between the mental health crisis and the menopausal transition The common symptoms associated with menopause: sleep, weight gain, brain fog, and more. Botanicals, cannabis-based products, and other recommendations to minimize the mood shifts associated with menopause Mentally and physically navigating weight gain during this hormonal shift Thank you so much for taking the time to tune in to your body, yourself, and this podcast! Please share the love by sending this to someone in your life who could benefit from the kinds of things we talk about in this space. Make sure to follow your host on Instagram @dr.avivaromm and go to avivaromm.com to join the conversation. Follow Suzanne at @askdrsuzanne and order her book, The Menopause Bootcamp, here!
    5/10/2023
    52:30
  • How to Choose the Best Birth Control for You
    Are you overwhelmed by the number of birth control options available and wondering which one is right for you? Are you confused about the safety of various contraceptives? Confused about whether to use the Pill or another contraceptive method for PCOS, endometriosis, acne, or another hormonal condition?   There’s no denying that it can be daunting. With so much confusing and contradictory information out there, how can we separate facts from fiction to make an informed decision? Fear not: In today’s episode, I share my 35+ years of experience and research on birth control methods from my vantage point as a midwife and MD who appreciates the range of options available to us to take control of our reproductive lives. I dive into the pros and cons of common forms of contraception, the safest, most effective, and most convenient methods, and, importantly, how to pick the method that best suits your unique, personal needs at this time in your life. No judgement, no fearmongering—just good, honest information. I jam about: The various methods of birth control available from the Pill to IUDs, condoms, fertility awareness, and more. The pros, cons, safety issues, and comparative efficacy of these various methods My thoughts on the Pill as a physician —and when I prescribe it How to choose birth control based on your current needs—and what to take into consideration Thank you so much for taking the time to tune in to your body, yourself, and this podcast! Please share the love by sending this to someone in your life who could benefit from the kinds of things we talk about in this space. Make sure to follow your host on Instagram @dr.avivaromm and go to avivaromm.com to join the conversation.
    5/3/2023
    35:02
  • What's a Normal Period, Really? with Kate Clancy, PhD
    In this episode of On Health, I dive deep into the science and culture of our menstrual cycles with Kate Clancy, PhD, period researcher and expert in the field of reproductive biology who has dedicated her life’s work to advocating for menstrual health and wellbeing. We explore the myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation, as well as the social stigma that often accompany it. Kate sheds light on the latest research in menstrual biology, from the role of hormones to the microbiome of the uterus. We also discuss the cultural and historical factors that have shaped our attitudes towards menstruation and how these attitudes impact women's experiences today. But we don't stop there. We also delve into the controversial topic of COVID-19 vaccines and how they may affect our menstrual cycles. Kate shares her insights based on the latest research, her own personal experience, and a survey she did which received 165,000 responses. Kate and I discuss: Why she decided to study and dedicate her life’s work to menstruation Iron deficiency and periods: is there a correlation? The nuanced topic of period suppression and the implications of birth control Her infamous tweet about the COVID-19 vaccine, her findings, and her own personal experience Vaccine trials, research, and the dangerous lack of menstrual inclusion and acknowledgement Dispelling some of the myths surrounding what is considered "normal" and "abnormal" as it pertains to menstrual cycles The importance of paying attention to our bodies while also understanding that levels of variation in our cycles are to be expected Dr. Clancy's work is a reminder that menstrual health is an important and often overlooked aspect of overall health and well-being. By increasing awareness and education surrounding this topic, we can break down the societal stigma and empower individuals to better understand and care for their bodies. Thank you so much for taking the time to tune in to your body, yourself, and this podcast! Please share the love by sending this to someone in your life who could benefit from the kinds of things we talk about in this space. Make sure to follow your host on Instagram @dr.avivaromm to join the conversation. Follow Kate at @clancy_kate and check out her book at www.kateclancy.com
    4/26/2023
    49:24
  • How Social Media Censorship is Impacting Women's Sexual Health
    CONTENT WARNING: Sexual assault  Did you know that it takes only 3.5 years to sail around the world but up to 10 years to get an endometriosis diagnosis? That three out of four women experience pain during intercourse at some point in their lives? Or that nearly half of all women aged 18 to 35 have trouble reaching orgasm with a partner, and most women don't score their sexual satisfaction as very high?    These statistics are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the vast spectrum of issues that women face with regards to their reproductive and sexual health.    And did you know that women, like myself, who try to talk about this -- and even things like birth and breastfeeding, on social media platforms have been censored while overtly sexual ads for male issues are overtly promoted?   Unfortunately, this pervasive culture of censorship silences crucial information from being shared among women and hinders progress towards achieving equity and wellbeing around important women's health issues.    Enter Jackie Rotman, founder and CEO of the Center for Intimacy Justice. Jackie is an inspiring activist and creative whose work on social media equity has been instrumental in changing policies so that women's voices can be heard and women's health needs can be more openly discussed on Meta (Facebook, Instagram).    Join me for this latest On Health episode where Jackie and I discuss:  The pleasure gap: what it is and why it needs to change Why women's reports of sexual satisfaction are so much different than men's How internet censorship around women's health affects our knowledge and empowerment  The personal experiences that inspired Jackie to focus her substantial intellectual power on internet censorship and sexual health bias  How stifling and censoring women's health affects the reach of business by women, for women, and favors the growth of men's businesses into the women's health space.  This is a must-listen episode for all of us trying to find health information and thrive in our modern internet world.  Thank you so much for taking the time to tune in to your body, yourself, and this podcast! Please share the love by sending this to someone in your life who could benefit from the kinds of things we talk about in this space. Make sure to follow your host on Instagram @dr.avivaromm and go to avivaromm.com to join the conversation. Follow Jackie @jackierotman1 and check out The Center for Intimacy Justice
    4/19/2023
    59:09

About On Health

From the stuff your mother never told you, to the stuff your doctor never learned, On Health features taboo-busting conversations that demystify and de-stigmatize our bodies, all while bridging the gap between conventional medicine and wellness. Join Yale-trained MD & midwife Aviva Romm and her line-up of expert guests as they discuss everything from periods to menopause, sex to reproductive health politics, and motherhood to mental health. Each week, Dr. Romm will be exploring the science and wisdom of how our bodies work, what makes us well, what gets in the way, and how we can live our best lives on our terms, authentically and bravely. You can expect to learn more about topics such as women's brain health, cesareans, microbiome seeding, women’s sexual health, and much more. Plus, you'll get Aviva’s musings, tips, and guidance from 35+ years of helping women take back their health—and their lives. The new medicine for women is here!
