Re-Owning Yourself: A 360 Approach to Menopause with Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz

Over the course of her twenty-year medical career, my guest today, Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, noticed a shocking dearth of information and support for women beginning and experiencing menopause. For too long, this crucial stage in women's lives has been given perfunctory notice in medical schools and is often either a hidden secret or the punchline to a joke—denying women the information and support they need. This disregard, coupled with the unconscious misogyny and ageism that run rampant in our culture, portrays menopause as something to be afraid of, and worse, adds a patina of shame around the blessing of ageing and the beginnings of a new, normal, and enriching phase in a woman's life. Dr. Suzanne, as her patients call her, believes that the millions of women entering menopause each year deserve thoughtful, candid, modern, holistic information about the physical and psychological issues that arise in this transitional stage, including changes in libido, metabolism, body image, and fears over genetic age-related illnesses. She contends that menopause is a whole-life condition and deserves a wide-ranging approach that combines meditation, yoga, therapy, herbal supplements, along with the most up-to-date science with conventional medical solutions. And this is all part of her approach in her "Menopause Bootcamp" gatherings and book of that title. In this episode of On Health, Dr. Suzanne shares her insights and advice on how to not only survive menopause but also thrive and embrace this new chapter of life. From the importance of community and self-love to the use of botanicals and so much more, Dr. Suzanne's holistic approach to menopause is a game-changer for women everywhere. So sit back, relax, and join us as we explore and gain the tools necessary to take on this transformative and empowering stage of life with confidence and ease. Suzanne and I get into: What ultimately inspired her to shift her focus on all things menopause The Menopause Bootcamp and the importance of community during this transition Taking a closer look at internalized misogyny as women Normalizing the grieving process for the loss of who we once were The link between the mental health crisis and the menopausal transition The common symptoms associated with menopause: sleep, weight gain, brain fog, and more. Botanicals, cannabis-based products, and other recommendations to minimize the mood shifts associated with menopause Mentally and physically navigating weight gain during this hormonal shift