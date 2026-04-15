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The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss
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The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss

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FitnessHealth & Wellness
The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss

    Beyond Addiction: Understanding Dual Diagnosis and Whole-Person Recovery

    04/15/2026 | 27 mins.
    Welcome back to The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss. In our last episode, we explored how addiction is a brain-based condition and why today’s substances have made recovery more complex. This time, we’re taking things a step further by diving into the world of dual diagnosis, the intersection where substance use and mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, trauma, and bipolar disorder collide. These are not isolated struggles; they often feed into each other, making recovery much more challenging when they’re treated separately.
    In this episode, we unpack what dual diagnosis truly means, why integrated care is essential, and how treating the whole person not just one symptom can open the door to real, lasting recovery. Dr. Moss shares clinical insights, explains the neurobiology behind co-occurring disorders, and highlights why coordination among providers is key. We’ll also talk about the powerful role childhood trauma plays, the importance of holistic and personalized treatment plans, and why tackling both addiction and mental health together gives people their best shot at a complete reset.
    Let’s get into it.
    00:00 Substance use and mental health connection
    06:30 Addressing substance use and mental health
    10:24 Challenges in holistic client care
    11:41 Addressing mental health and addiction
    14:47 How therapy and meds stabilize brain
    21:12 Starting patient care conversations
    25:01 Customizing treatment with therapy and meds
    26:37 Factors influencing recovery and care
    31:37 Connecting mental health and recovery
    Podcast's Website - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/about
    Dr. Quinton Moss' Clinic - https://mpwhealth.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/quinton-moss-md-86a336149/
    Podcast Partner - https://tophealth.care/
  • The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss

    The Truth About MAT: A Deep Dive into Brain Chemistry and Addiction Treatment

    03/31/2026 | 33 mins.
    Welcome back to The Complete Reset. In this episode, host and addiction psychiatrist Dr. Quinton Moss tackles one of the most misunderstood topics in recovery: medication-assisted treatment, or MAT. With strong opinions and mixed reactions surrounding MAT, Layla and Dr. Quinton Moss break down what MAT really is and what it isn’t. They dive into how medications support recovery by stabilizing the brain, reducing cravings and withdrawal, and making therapy and mental health care more effective. The conversation explores which conditions MAT treats, addresses common concerns and stigma, and offers clarity for families navigating these crucial decisions. Whether you’re curious about the science, want to understand the myths, or are supporting someone in recovery, this is a vital, compassionate discussion about using every tool available to help people heal.

    00:00 How therapy and medication work

    04:51 How medications reduce withdrawal cravings

    07:27 Risks of active substance use

    13:12 How buprenorphine treatment works

    14:20 Long-acting buprenorphine and naltrexone

    18:50 Medication and therapy options discussed

    22:31 Considering medication in recovery

    26:39 Different timelines for MAT treatment

    28:29 Comprehensive addiction recovery support

    32:13 Wrapping up the episode

    Podcast's Website - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/about
    Dr. Quinton Moss' Clinic - https://mpwhealth.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/quinton-moss-md-86a336149/
    Podcast Partner - https://tophealth.care/
  • The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss

    Understanding Substance Use Disorder: The Science, Stigma, and New Paths to Recovery

    03/09/2026 | 55 mins.
    Welcome back to The Complete Reset! In today’s episode,  Dr. Quinton Moss to tackles one of the most misunderstood and stigmatized topics in healthcare, substance use disorder. Together, they break down the science behind addiction, exploring how it isn’t a moral failing or a lack of willpower, but truly a chronic condition rooted in the brain’s chemistry and wiring.
    You’ll hear Dr. Quinton Moss explain how substances hijack the brain’s reward system, why decision-making changes so drastically for those affected, and the powerful connections between substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and trauma. They’ll also dive into how treatment and recovery have evolved over the past decade, why comprehensive care, not just detox is essential, and what innovative, integrated programs look like today.
    Whether you’re personally impacted, know someone who is, or simply want to better understand the realities of addiction and recovery, this episode offers a compassionate, science-based perspective you won’t want to miss. Be sure to listen, share, and help us continue breaking the stigma around substance use disorder.
    00:00 "Substances, Brain Reward, and Dopamine"
    05:01 "Addiction: A Brain Rewiring Loop"
    08:59 Co-occurring Disorders and Treatment Challenges
    13:02 Substance Use Impairs Decision-Making
    14:26 Stress, Substance Use, Brain Wiring
    20:09 Substance Potency and Overdose Risks
    24:29 Opioid Epidemic and Prescription Risks
    26:04 "Factors Increasing Substance Use Risk"
    30:54 Methamphetamine: Dopamine's Unfair Player
    34:10 "Holistic Patient-Centered Care Approach"
    36:43 Holistic, Personalized Recovery Approach
    39:03 Structured and Peer-Based Recovery
    44:46 "Relapse: Part of Recovery Journey"
    48:18 Comprehensive On-Site Care Solutions
    50:30 Faith-Based Mentoring and Support
    52:42 "Addiction: Compassion and Care"
    Podcast's Website - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/about
    Dr. Quinton Moss' Clinic - https://mpwhealth.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/quinton-moss-md-86a336149/
    Podcast Partner - https://tophealth.care/
  • The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss

    Depression Explained: Brain Fog, Fatigue, Social Withdrawal, and How to Recover

    02/06/2026 | 58 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of The Complete Reset! This week, psychiatrist and host Dr. Quinton Moss takes us through a refreshingly honest and deeply insightful conversation about one of the most misunderstood topics in mental health: depression.
    Together, they break down common myths, like why depression is much more than just sadness or a rough patch and unpack what’s really happening in the brain, body, and spirit when someone is struggling. You’ll hear about the subtle signs people often overlook, why it’s so hard to simply “snap out of” depression, and how isolation and even our phones can quietly deepen the problem.
    Dr. Quinton Moss dives into the science, explains how depression can impact everything from memory to pain sensitivity, and shares why seeking connection and making small lifestyle tweaks can be just as important as medication or therapy. Plus, the episode explores how childhood experiences, trauma, and genetics can all play a role in shaping our vulnerability to depression and why support, empathy, and breaking the stigma make such a big difference for healing.
    Whether you’re looking to better understand yourself, support a loved one, or get practical tips for strengthening your mental health, this conversation lays out the pathways to recovery, with the warmth, clarity, and hope you need to know you’re not alone.
    00:00 Depression's Impact on Daily Life
    05:46 Seasonal Depression and Weather Impact
    06:54 Persistent Depression Beyond Circumstance
    10:30 Depression's Impact on Brain & Body
    15:55 Breaking the Depression Cycle
    16:42 Mental Health: Treatment and Lifestyle
    21:38 The Importance of Socializing
    25:25 Depression Impacts Brain Flexibility
    27:26 "Depression Isn't About Willpower"
    33:33 Trauma, Brain Stress, and Depression
    36:38 Empathy and Depression Connection
    38:20 Trauma, Empathy, and Depression Links
    42:20 "Meaning Strengthens Brain Functioning"
    46:56 Depression: Options and Treatment Basics
    50:24 Advancing Depression Treatment Options
    53:27 Seeking Help for Suicidal Thoughts
    55:02 "Depression Help & Hope"
    Podcast's Website - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/about
    Dr. Quinton Moss' Clinic - https://mpwhealth.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/quinton-moss-md-86a336149/
    Podcast Partner - https://tophealth.care/
  • The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss

    Mind, Body, Spirit: Building the Foundation for a Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss

    01/15/2026 | 44 mins.
    Welcome to "The Complete Reset," where science meets meaning and transformation begins. In this inaugural episode, host Dr. Quinton Moss, psychiatrist, family medicine physician, and gospel minister to explore what it really means to heal the mind, body, and spirit as one. Before diving into topics like depression, neuroplasticity, addiction, faith, and lifestyle medicine, as we go through the roots of Dr. Moss's unique calling. Together, they unpack why true healing goes beyond the physical or mental and needs the spiritual dimension, too.
    Dr. Quinton Moss shares his journey from early days teaching Sunday school, to medical school and psychiatry, to becoming a faith leader, a path that cultivated his deep belief that all three parts of ourselves must be addressed for real change. They break down why sleep, food, movement, and community are essential medicine and discuss the science behind how our thoughts are actual energy, affecting not just our emotions but our health at every level.
    You'll hear about the power of purpose, the challenge of stigma in faith communities, and how anyone can take that crucial first step towards a more fulfilling life, even if it starts with just the hope that things can get better. If you’re craving more than just survival and are ready for transformation this episode is your invitation to join a community focused on whole-person healing. Welcome to your complete reset.
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Journey of Faith and Purpose
    03:46 Mind-Body Health Connection Insights
    07:32 Mind-Body Connection and Healing
    13:12 Cellular Impact on Emotions
    16:41 Mental Health's Impact on Wellness
    19:22 "Sleep's Impact on Health & Performance"
    21:16 "Exercise, Diet, and Brain Health"
    27:37 "Faith, Empowerment, and Well-Being"
    31:02 "Breaking Stigma Through Acceptance"
    34:15 "Holistic Healing Through Community"
    36:18 Empowered Living Through Holistic Tools
    38:45 Mind-Body-Spirit Growth Platform
    41:48 "Pleasant Conversation, Thanks!"

    Podcast's Website - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/about
    Dr. Quinton Moss' Clinic - https://mpwhealth.com/
    Dr. Quinton Moss LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/quinton-moss-md-86a336149/
    Podcast Partner - https://tophealth.care/
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About The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss
The Complete Reset is the mind-body-spirit mental health show where psychiatrist Dr. Quinton Moss blends modern brain science, lifestyle medicine, and spiritual meaning to help people heal fully - not just symptomatically. Each episode gives listeners practical, compassionate tools they can apply immediately to reset their thinking, renew their emotional health, rebuild their physical resilience, and reconnect with purpose.
Podcast website
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