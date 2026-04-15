The Complete Reset with Dr. Quinton Moss

Welcome to "The Complete Reset," where science meets meaning and transformation begins. In this inaugural episode, host Dr. Quinton Moss, psychiatrist, family medicine physician, and gospel minister to explore what it really means to heal the mind, body, and spirit as one. Before diving into topics like depression, neuroplasticity, addiction, faith, and lifestyle medicine, as we go through the roots of Dr. Moss's unique calling. Together, they unpack why true healing goes beyond the physical or mental and needs the spiritual dimension, too.

Dr. Quinton Moss shares his journey from early days teaching Sunday school, to medical school and psychiatry, to becoming a faith leader, a path that cultivated his deep belief that all three parts of ourselves must be addressed for real change. They break down why sleep, food, movement, and community are essential medicine and discuss the science behind how our thoughts are actual energy, affecting not just our emotions but our health at every level.

You'll hear about the power of purpose, the challenge of stigma in faith communities, and how anyone can take that crucial first step towards a more fulfilling life, even if it starts with just the hope that things can get better. If you’re craving more than just survival and are ready for transformation this episode is your invitation to join a community focused on whole-person healing. Welcome to your complete reset.

Timestamps:

00:00 Journey of Faith and Purpose

03:46 Mind-Body Health Connection Insights

07:32 Mind-Body Connection and Healing

13:12 Cellular Impact on Emotions

16:41 Mental Health's Impact on Wellness

19:22 "Sleep's Impact on Health & Performance"

21:16 "Exercise, Diet, and Brain Health"

27:37 "Faith, Empowerment, and Well-Being"

31:02 "Breaking Stigma Through Acceptance"

34:15 "Holistic Healing Through Community"

36:18 Empowered Living Through Holistic Tools

38:45 Mind-Body-Spirit Growth Platform

41:48 "Pleasant Conversation, Thanks!"



Podcast's Website - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/

Dr. Quinton Moss - https://thecompleteresetpodcast.com/about

Dr. Quinton Moss' Clinic - https://mpwhealth.com/

Dr. Quinton Moss LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/quinton-moss-md-86a336149/

Podcast Partner - https://tophealth.care/