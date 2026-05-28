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The Young Lab

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Alternative HealthFitness
The Young Lab
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • The Young Lab

    Rethinking Energy: How Mitochondria Shape Vitality, Aging, and Resilience in Modern Life

    05/27/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    The conversation focused on one of the most pervasive issues in modern life: the normalization of exhaustion and declining energy as an inevitable part of aging. A key theme that emerged was the distinction between true biologic energy and mere stimulation, such as caffeine or stress hormones, and how modern culture often conflates the two. The discussion explored the central role of mitochondria, described as the body’s “hidden engines”, in generating vitality, resilience, and physiologic reserve, while highlighting how lifestyle choices continuously signal and shape mitochondrial function.
    Several points were raised, including how contemporary habits, like sedentary behavior, overconsumption of ultra-processed foods, chronic stress, and poor sleep, are profoundly mismatched with human biology. One concept discussed was “metabolic flexibility,” the body’s capacity to efficiently switch between fuel sources, and how its loss contributes to fatigue, cravings, and diminished adaptability. The conversation provided hopeful insight, emphasizing that the body remains remarkably adaptive even later in life, and that focusing on foundational habits, movement, sleep, nutrition, and recovery is more powerful than any biohacking shortcut.
    Listeners are invited to challenge their assumptions about energy, health, and aging, and to rethink what it means to truly feel alive in a modern world.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 The role of mitochondria in biology
    05:58 Role of mitochondria in energy production
    15:26 Explaining metabolic flexibility
    20:25 Exercise and metabolic flexibility
    26:04 High-intensity training zone
    27:29 Importance of resistance training
    35:53 Optimizing health beyond normal ranges
    37:15 Understanding insulin resistance effects
    47:21 Feeling unwell is normalized
    52:50 Starting with mitochondrial health
    57:48 Peptides and their benefits
    58:34 Understanding NAD and Peptides
    01:05:21 Focusing on healthspan and vitality

    Show Website - https://theyounglab.com/
    Dr. Michael Young's Clinic - http://denverwellnessaesthetic.com/
    Dr. Young's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/michael.youngmd/
    Media Partner - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Young Lab

    Why Muscle Is the Overlooked Key to Longevity, Health, and Metabolic Function

    05/15/2026 | 51 mins.
    Welcome back to The Young Lab, where we break down the science behind internal health, performance, and regenerative longevity. In today’s episode, we’re tackling one of the most overlooked, yet absolutely essential, predictors of lifelong health and vitality: muscle.
    You probably think of muscle in terms of strength or looks, but as Dr. Young reveals, muscle is so much more. It’s the body’s central metabolic engine, governing how you manage glucose, regulate inflammation, support brain function, and even how you age. We’ll explore why muscle mass and strength are tightly linked to longevity, what happens as we lose muscle with age, and why focusing on weight alone can be misleading. We’ll also get into practical, evidence-backed strategies: the best ways to train, fuel, and recover for long-term muscle health and why balancing strength and cardio matters at every age.
    Whether you’re a lifelong athlete or just starting out, this episode arms you with the frameworks and science to build resilience and protect your future health. Stay tuned!

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Understanding elevated glucose risks
    04:49 Understanding muscle health and fat metabolism
    09:22 Understanding glucose metabolism
    12:32 Exercise and muscle metabolism benefits
    15:28 Understanding anabolic resistance
    19:53 Flaws of weight as a health metric
    22:26 Focusing on body composition
    26:20 Understanding body composition and risk
    29:19 Calculating heart rate zones
    33:22 Importance of daily protein intake
    34:23 Optimizing protein intake strategies
    40:01 Importance of recovery and balance
    41:06 Effects of weight loss on muscles
    46:39 Understanding zone two training basics
    49:19 Balancing Training and Recovery
    51:44 Looking forward to next episode

    Show Website - https://theyounglab.com/
    Dr. Michael Young's Clinic - http://denverwellnessaesthetic.com/
    Dr. Young's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/michael.youngmd/
    Media Partner - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Young Lab

    Uncovering Insulin Resistance: Early Signals, Metabolic Health, and the Path to Disease Reversal

    04/21/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Welcome back to The Young Lab, the podcast where internal health performance and regenerative aesthetics unite under one evidence-based framework. In today’s episode, we’re diving deep into insulin resistance, a process often associated with diabetes but which quietly affects nearly every system in the body long before blood sugar issues are diagnosed. Dr. Young breaks down why insulin resistance is much more than a blood sugar problem, how it drives chronic disease and aging, and the subtle early warning signs most people overlook. You’ll learn about common drivers like nutrition, sleep, stress, and muscle health, as well as the newest approaches, including the role of GLP-1 medications, in restoring metabolic health. Whether you’re looking to optimize your healthspan or simply understand how your metabolism really works, this episode empowers you with actionable insights to take charge of your long-term well-being.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Understanding insulin resistance basics
    07:19 Explaining mitochondrial function and insulin
    15:29 Understanding cholesterol transport in the body
    19:20 Insulin resistance and liver impact
    22:38 Understanding insulin resistance impacts
    31:07 Understanding Hemoglobin A1C and Glycation
    35:28 Understanding cholesterol and heart disease
    39:35 Explaining metabolic flexibility
    47:42 Understanding GLP1 and GIP1s
    50:16 Discussing healthy diet features
    55:46 The role of medications in treatment
    01:03:11 Importance of sleep and stress management
    01:05:25 Saying goodbye to Dr. Young

    Show Website - https://theyounglab.com/
    Dr. Michael Young's Clinic - http://denverwellnessaesthetic.com/
    Dr. Young's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/michael.youngmd/
    Media Partner - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Young Lab

    Understanding Aging: How Cellular Health and Metabolic Function Shape Longevity

    03/25/2026 | 55 mins.
    Welcome back to The Young Lab, the podcast where internal health, performance, and regenerative aesthetics converge within an evidence-backed framework. In this episode, host Dr. Young dives beneath the surface of aging and chronic disease, challenging the common notion that these are just inevitable parts of getting older.
    He uncovers what’s actually happening in our cells as we age, exploring the science behind the hallmarks of aging, the biological cascade leading to chronic illness, and the central role of metabolic health and inflammation. You’ll discover why issues like heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline are decades in the making, and how cutting-edge therapies like peptides and regenerative medicine fit into the bigger picture of longevity science. Most importantly, Dr. Young shares why focusing on cellular repair, mitochondrial function, muscle mass, and the fundamentals of healthy living are still the most powerful ways to influence how well and how long you live.
    Get ready for an enlightening look at how understanding the biology of aging can help you take control of your health, prevent chronic diseases, and maximize your healthspan. If you’re interested in living longer, stronger, and healthier, you won’t want to miss this episode!

    Timestamps:
    00:00 "Cellular Aging: Beneath the Surface"
    05:35 Cellular Cleanup and Aging
    07:57 "12 Hallmarks of Aging"
    12:34 "12 Hallmarks of Aging Explained"
    16:47 Chronic Disease Starts Early
    19:52 "Metabolic Health Crisis in America"
    21:15 "Preventing Disease Through Early Interventions"
    27:14 Inflammation: Protector Turned Persistent
    29:02 Zombie Cells Drive Chronic Inflammation
    34:08 "Mitochondria: Ancient Symbiotic Bacteria"
    35:12 Mitochondria: Maternal Energy Legacy
    39:26 "VO2 Max and Longevity"
    41:54 "VO2 Max and Longevity"
    46:24 "Measuring Resilience for Longevity"
    51:21 Regenerative Medicine Advancements
    53:37 "Longevity Foundations and Advanced Tools"

    Show Website - https://theyounglab.com/
    Dr. Michael Young's Clinic - http://denverwellnessaesthetic.com/
    Dr. Young's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/michael.youngmd/
    Media Partner - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Young Lab

    Building a Longevity Brand: How The Young Lab Creates Lasting Health Impact

    03/10/2026 | 18 mins.
    Welcome back to The Young Lab, where cutting-edge science meets real-world transformation in health and longevity. In this episode, Dr. Young unpacks how The Young Lab has evolved from a clinical practice into a dynamic, long-lasting brand, one designed to not just extend life but to truly enhance healthspan and performance.
    Dr. Young discusses the philosophy behind building meaningful brand equity in the ever-growing $6.8 trillion wellness economy, why longevity is about preserving capacity (not just living longer), and how The Young Lab’s ecosystem, encompassing education, clinical protocols, supplements, aesthetics, and more, delivers clarity and consistency in an industry often clouded by noise and commercial incentives.
    You’ll hear Dr. Young share powerful insights on the importance of standards and integrity, the science-backed approach to inside-out health, and the commitment to a message that prioritizes long-term vitality over quick fixes. Whether you’re curious about The Young Lab’s blueprint for lasting impact or you’re inspired to create your own enduring health brand, this episode lays out the principles that truly stand the test of time.
    Join us as we dive into how purpose, evidence, and a clear vision can shape the future of human optimization, one decade at a time.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 "Redefining Healthcare Branding"
    05:27 "Longevity Through Decades of Vision"
    08:53 "Preserving Function, Not Youth"
    10:17 "Protecting the Healthspan Message"
    14:24 "Age-Related Physiological Decline Summary"
    17:49 "The Young Lab Philosophy"

    Show Website - https://theyounglab.com/
    Dr. Michael Young's Clinic - http://denverwellnessaesthetic.com/
    Dr. Young's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/michael.youngmd/
    Media Partner - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
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About The Young Lab
The Young Lab is where Dr. Michael Young breaks down the science of longevity, performance, and regenerative aesthetics. Each episode gives you practical, evidence-based tools to stay strong, look your best, and extend the years that feel good. No hype. No fear. Just real, tested strategies for modern health.
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