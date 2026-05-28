Welcome back to The Young Lab, the podcast where internal health, performance, and regenerative aesthetics converge within an evidence-backed framework. In this episode, host Dr. Young dives beneath the surface of aging and chronic disease, challenging the common notion that these are just inevitable parts of getting older.

He uncovers what’s actually happening in our cells as we age, exploring the science behind the hallmarks of aging, the biological cascade leading to chronic illness, and the central role of metabolic health and inflammation. You’ll discover why issues like heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline are decades in the making, and how cutting-edge therapies like peptides and regenerative medicine fit into the bigger picture of longevity science. Most importantly, Dr. Young shares why focusing on cellular repair, mitochondrial function, muscle mass, and the fundamentals of healthy living are still the most powerful ways to influence how well and how long you live.

Get ready for an enlightening look at how understanding the biology of aging can help you take control of your health, prevent chronic diseases, and maximize your healthspan. If you’re interested in living longer, stronger, and healthier, you won’t want to miss this episode!



Timestamps:

00:00 "Cellular Aging: Beneath the Surface"

05:35 Cellular Cleanup and Aging

07:57 "12 Hallmarks of Aging"

12:34 "12 Hallmarks of Aging Explained"

16:47 Chronic Disease Starts Early

19:52 "Metabolic Health Crisis in America"

21:15 "Preventing Disease Through Early Interventions"

27:14 Inflammation: Protector Turned Persistent

29:02 Zombie Cells Drive Chronic Inflammation

34:08 "Mitochondria: Ancient Symbiotic Bacteria"

35:12 Mitochondria: Maternal Energy Legacy

39:26 "VO2 Max and Longevity"

41:54 "VO2 Max and Longevity"

46:24 "Measuring Resilience for Longevity"

51:21 Regenerative Medicine Advancements

53:37 "Longevity Foundations and Advanced Tools"



Show Website - https://theyounglab.com/

Dr. Michael Young's Clinic - http://denverwellnessaesthetic.com/

Dr. Young's Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/michael.youngmd/

Media Partner - https://www.tophealth.care/

“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”