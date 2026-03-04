Welcome to The Metabolic Rebellion! In this episode, hosts Dr. Brent Brotzman and Kevin Bury kick off 2026 by taking aim at one of the most entrenched - and misleading - ideas in health and weight loss: the “eat less, move more” mantra. They expose how this slogan, pushed by massive food and beverage companies, has shaped public perception and actually kept us stuck in a cycle of failed diets and frustration.

You’ll hear why calorie restriction - despite decades of popularity - hasn’t solved the obesity epidemic, and why focusing on calories in versus calories out misses the mark when it comes to real human physiology. Dr. Brent Brotzman breaks down the science behind why our bodies aren’t just simple machines and introduces the carbohydrate-insulin paradigm, explaining how the foods we eat affect our hormones, metabolism, and ability to burn fat.

They also highlight how processed foods, artificial sweeteners, and even seemingly “healthy” habits like juicing can undermine weight loss by spiking insulin and making it harder to tap into our fat stores. Plus, they discuss popular trends like GLP-1 medications, and why these might not be the miracle solutions they seem.

If you’re ready to ditch the blame, question broken diet advice, and learn how to truly reclaim your metabolic health, this episode will set the stage for a science-backed, empowering rebellion against outdated weight loss dogma. Tune in and discover how real change starts by thinking - and eating - like your great-great-grandmother.

Timestamps:

00:00 "New Year, Metabolic Revolution"

06:05 The Diet Myth Exposed

09:52 Macronutrients, Blood Sugar, and Hunger

11:47 "Insulin Blocks Fat Burning"

16:25 "Evolution of Eating Habits"

19:21 "Ancestral Eating Habits Explained"

21:25 "Insulin, Fiber, and Weight Loss"

26:01 "GLP-1 Agonists and Muscle Loss"

27:16 "Eat Like Your Ancestors"



