Welcome to The Metabolic Rebellion! In this debut episode, hosts Dr. Brent Brotzman and Kevin Bury pull back the curtain on the root causes of chronic disease and metabolic dysfunction that plague modern society. Challenging the conventional wisdom of “calories in, calories out” and the myth of the broken healthcare system, they reveal how six generations of ultra-processed foods, misleading industry-backed science, and institutional capture have stacked the cards against our health.
With a mix of personal stories, medical insights, and a healthy dose of rebel spirit, Dr. Brent Brotzman shares his journey from traditional medicine to questioning everything he was taught about metabolism, nutrition, and chronic disease. The two dig into the shocking rise in obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, drawing lessons from our ancestors and “Gigi Mom 6” - a beacon of pre-processed food health.
If you’re ready to challenge popular health dogma, separate fact from industry-fueled fiction, and reclaim control of your own metabolic destiny, this episode sets the stage for a podcast revolution where the truth matters more than fancy marketing or pharmaceutical profits. Let the rebellion begin!
Timestamps:
00:00 Big Pharma’s Statistical Deceptions
05:52 "Modern Diseases and Lifestyle Trends"
09:37 "Metabolism, Diet, and Weight Gain"
12:17 "Ancel Keys' Questionable Study"
16:06 "Obesity, Dementia, and Processed Foods"
18:41 Corporate Influence and Public Deception
21:57 Ketogenic Diet and Insulin Explained
25:24 Insulin, Diet, and Obesity Connection
29:55 "Frustration with Institutional Health Misguidance"
30:56 Lazy Kids Not the Problem
35:46 "Quiet Rebellion on Metabolic Health"
