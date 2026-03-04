Open app
The Metabolic Rebellion
The Metabolic Rebellion

The Metabolic Rebellion
  • The Metabolic Rebellion

    Why Calorie Restriction Fails: Unlocking Fat Loss with Fasting and Ketosis

    02/15/2026 | 45 mins.
    Welcome to The Metabolic Rebellion! In this episode, hosts Dr. Brent Brotzman and Kevin dive into one of the most misunderstood topics in the world of health and nutrition: losing weight the right way. Forget everything you’ve heard about calorie counting, restrictive diets, and trendy weight loss hacks. This episode unpacks why the old “calories in, calories out” model doesn’t work for our bodies - and explains how insulin, not calories, is the real gatekeeper when it comes to burning fat.
    You’ll hear their candid conversation on the pitfalls of conventional dieting advice, the science behind fasting and ketosis, and how ancient strategies can be harnessed for modern healing. They tackle rapid-fire questions from listeners about what really matters for fat loss, debunk common myths, and challenge the mainstream narrative pushed by major food companies and influencers alike.
    If you’re curious about what fasting actually is and isn’t, how ketogenic diets fit into long-term health, why strength training matters, or whether that morning coffee will break your fast, you won’t want to miss this lively, practical, and evidence-based discussion. Plus, check out the show notes for free ebooks and resources to help you lose weight the right way - no hype, just straight talk.
    Let’s start questioning the rules and get to the truth about metabolism, fat loss, and living healthier - together.
    Timestamps:
    00:00 "Debunking the Calorie Deficit Myth"
    03:43 Fat Loss Over Weight Loss
    09:48 "Impact of Gluconeogenesis on Muscle"
    11:22 Lower Insulin, Change Macros
    14:23 "Benefits of Fasting Explained"
    19:10 "Understanding Ketogenic Diet Basics"
    21:29 Ketones for Brain and Cancer
    26:25 Fasting Benefits and Metabolic Health
    28:24 Healthy Fats and Ketogenic Diet
    31:53 "Understanding Adaptive Thermogenesis"
    35:07 Diet Drinks and Insulin Effects
    38:42 Sarcopenia and Hip Fracture Risks
    40:49 "Strength Training Boosts Longevity"
    43:31 Free Ebooks on Weight Loss

    Opti Metabolics - https://optimetabolics.com/
    Show Website - https://themetabolicrebellion.com/
    Dr. Brent Brotzman - https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-brent-brotzman/
    Kevin Bury - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kbury/
    Podcast Partner - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • The Metabolic Rebellion

    GLP1 Weight Loss Drugs Exposed: Metabolic Trap or Miracle Weight Loss Solution?

    01/15/2026 | 29 mins.
    Welcome back to The Metabolic Rebellion. In today's episode, hosts Dr. Brent Brotzman and Kevin Bury go beyond the headlines, the hype, and the celebrity endorsements to reveal the untold story behind GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. While these medications promise fast and dramatic change, the reality - according to the latest studies and clinical experience - can be far more concerning.
    With a clear, candid conversation, they break down why these widely marketed "miracle shots" might offer more risk than reward: from severe muscle and bone loss, to long-term metabolic problems, accelerated aging, and the disturbing reality of increased mortality. Dr. Brent Brotzman explains the hidden mechanism behind what he calls a "pharmacological starvation diet," examining how these drugs can push users into a dangerous cycle of frailty and metabolic decline.
    If you've wondered about the deeper physiological impact of GLP-1 drugs, or if you're searching for real, science-based strategies for sustainable weight loss, this episode pulls back the curtain. Join Dr. Brent Brotzman and Kevin Bury as they give you the truth behind the trending treatments, give you hope for lasting change, and arm you with knowledge on how to protect your health for the long run.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 "GLP-1 Agonist Warnings"
    03:30 GLP-1 Risks: Muscle Loss Warning
    09:15 Sarcopenia and Muscle Loss Explained
    12:17 "Cachexia and Muscle Loss Explained"
    15:20 Appetite Suppression and Pleasure Pathway
    19:15 "Fat Loss, Not Muscle Loss"
    20:52 "The Truth About Weight Loss"
    26:08 "Ancestral Diet vs. Weight Loss Drugs"
    28:59 "Hidden Costs of Weight Loss"

  • The Metabolic Rebellion

    Eat Less, Move More Is Broken: Discover the Real Science of Sustainable Weight Loss

    01/01/2026 | 29 mins.
    Welcome to The Metabolic Rebellion! In this episode, hosts Dr. Brent Brotzman and Kevin Bury kick off 2026 by taking aim at one of the most entrenched - and misleading - ideas in health and weight loss: the “eat less, move more” mantra. They expose how this slogan, pushed by massive food and beverage companies, has shaped public perception and actually kept us stuck in a cycle of failed diets and frustration.
    You’ll hear why calorie restriction - despite decades of popularity - hasn’t solved the obesity epidemic, and why focusing on calories in versus calories out misses the mark when it comes to real human physiology. Dr. Brent Brotzman breaks down the science behind why our bodies aren’t just simple machines and introduces the carbohydrate-insulin paradigm, explaining how the foods we eat affect our hormones, metabolism, and ability to burn fat.
    They also highlight how processed foods, artificial sweeteners, and even seemingly “healthy” habits like juicing can undermine weight loss by spiking insulin and making it harder to tap into our fat stores. Plus, they discuss popular trends like GLP-1 medications, and why these might not be the miracle solutions they seem.
    If you’re ready to ditch the blame, question broken diet advice, and learn how to truly reclaim your metabolic health, this episode will set the stage for a science-backed, empowering rebellion against outdated weight loss dogma. Tune in and discover how real change starts by thinking - and eating - like your great-great-grandmother.
    Timestamps:
    00:00 "New Year, Metabolic Revolution"
    06:05 The Diet Myth Exposed
    09:52 Macronutrients, Blood Sugar, and Hunger
    11:47 "Insulin Blocks Fat Burning"
    16:25 "Evolution of Eating Habits"
    19:21 "Ancestral Eating Habits Explained"
    21:25 "Insulin, Fiber, and Weight Loss"
    26:01 "GLP-1 Agonists and Muscle Loss"
    27:16 "Eat Like Your Ancestors"

  • The Metabolic Rebellion

    Insulin Resistance Exposed: The Hidden Cause Behind Modern Chronic Illnesses

    12/15/2025 | 44 mins.
    Welcome back to The Metabolic Rebellion! In this episode, hosts Kevin Bury and Dr. Brent Brotzman are throwing down the gauntlet on one of the biggest health crises you might not even know you’re battling: Insulin Resistance. This isn’t just about blood sugar - it’s the real pandemic driving obesity, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and so many other chronic conditions affecting a staggering 93% of Americans.
    Together, Kevin Bury and Dr. Brent Brotzman dig deep into what insulin resistance actually is, why outdated diet advice like “eat less and move more” has never worked, and how misinformation from the food and pharmaceutical industries keeps us sick. You’ll hear them explain why even “healthy” choices like diet soda or sports drinks can still sabotage your metabolism, and how our modern diets have left our 2-million-year-old pancreases totally unequipped to handle an endless barrage of sugar-laden foods.
    If you’re tired of one-size-fits-all weight loss approaches that don’t address the root cause, this foundational conversation is for you. Get ready to learn why prevention is overlooked, how to spot metabolic dysfunction early, and the first steps you can take to start a true metabolic rebellion in your own life.
    Timestamps:
    00:00 "Frustrations Over Beverage Restrictions"
    05:02 "Sugar Beverages Damage Health"
    07:28 "Pancreas vs. Modern Diets"
    13:03 "Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes"
    14:33 "Ancestral Diet and Metabolic Health"
    18:50 Sugar Intake and Health Risks
    21:54 Obesity, Insulin, and Cancer Connection
    26:00 "Brain Health Tied to Insulin"
    26:43 Ketones and Brain Aging Prevention
    30:31 "Challenging the Calories In/Out Myth"
    35:15 "Caloric Restriction's Long-Term Failure"
    36:51 "Debunking Myths: Lower Insulin Now"
    41:06 Foundational Nutrition & Upcoming Topics
    43:14 "Understanding Physiology for Weight Control"

  • The Metabolic Rebellion

    The Metabolic Rebellion Begins: Cutting Through Industry Lies and Misleading Information

    11/25/2025 | 37 mins.
    Welcome to The Metabolic Rebellion! In this debut episode, hosts Dr. Brent Brotzman and Kevin Bury pull back the curtain on the root causes of chronic disease and metabolic dysfunction that plague modern society. Challenging the conventional wisdom of “calories in, calories out” and the myth of the broken healthcare system, they reveal how six generations of ultra-processed foods, misleading industry-backed science, and institutional capture have stacked the cards against our health.
    With a mix of personal stories, medical insights, and a healthy dose of rebel spirit, Dr. Brent Brotzman shares his journey from traditional medicine to questioning everything he was taught about metabolism, nutrition, and chronic disease. The two dig into the shocking rise in obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, drawing lessons from our ancestors and “Gigi Mom 6” - a beacon of pre-processed food health.
    If you’re ready to challenge popular health dogma, separate fact from industry-fueled fiction, and reclaim control of your own metabolic destiny, this episode sets the stage for a podcast revolution where the truth matters more than fancy marketing or pharmaceutical profits. Let the rebellion begin!
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Big Pharma’s Statistical Deceptions
    05:52 "Modern Diseases and Lifestyle Trends"
    09:37 "Metabolism, Diet, and Weight Gain"
    12:17 "Ancel Keys' Questionable Study"
    16:06 "Obesity, Dementia, and Processed Foods"
    18:41 Corporate Influence and Public Deception
    21:57 Ketogenic Diet and Insulin Explained
    25:24 Insulin, Diet, and Obesity Connection
    29:55 "Frustration with Institutional Health Misguidance"
    30:56 Lazy Kids Not the Problem
    35:46 "Quiet Rebellion on Metabolic Health"

    Opti Metabolics - https://optimetabolics.com/
    Show Website - https://themetabolicrebellion.com/
    Dr. Brent Brotzman - https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-brent-brotzman/
    Kevin Bury - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kbury/
    Podcast Partner - https://tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”

About The Metabolic Rebellion

A bold, science-backed podcast that dismantles the biggest lies in modern health - from calorie myths to cholesterol conspiracies - and arms you with the truth to rebuild your energy, vitality, and lifespan. Hosted by Opti Metabolics co-founders Dr. Brent Brotzman and Kevin Bury, The Metabolic Rebellion is where data meets defiance, and where real health begins.
Health & Wellness, Fitness, Medicine, Nutrition

The Metabolic Rebellion: Podcasts in Family

