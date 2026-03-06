Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessYallcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Yallcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Yallcast

Dan Huber
Health & WellnessMental Health
Yallcast
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Yallcast

    a VERY Special Episode of Yallcast!

    03/06/2026 | 29 mins.
    Our host, Dan Huber, has the script flipped on him and is interviewed by his producer and daughter Bailey. Dan shares his stories of overcoming, hope, lessons learned, and what lead him to start Yallcast. #yallcast #podcast #mentalhealth #solution #therapy #connection
  • Yallcast

    Episode 007- "Crisis... Not Crime"

    02/13/2026 | 52 mins.
    What happens when a kid is in crisis — not committing a crime — but the police are the ones who show up?
    In this powerful episode of YALLCAST, we sit down with Jake Hobson and Andy Matheney, veteran officers on a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) from a major metropolitan police department in North Texas. With decades of combined experience, they pull back the curtain on what families never see during mental health emergencies — especially when kids are involved.
    We talk about:
    Youth mental health crises and why they’re rising

    Online grooming, cyberbullying, and how kids are being targeted through games and chat apps

    How CIT officers focus on help, not handcuffs through jail diversion and mental health partnerships

    Warning signs parents and kids should never ignore

    What nearly happened — and how early intervention stopped it

    The toll this work takes on first responders, and how officers manage trauma and recovery

    This is an honest, sobering, and deeply human conversation about intervening before tragedy, protecting kids in a digital world, and why mental health emergencies should never be treated as crimes.
    If you’re a parent, educator, first responder, or someone who cares about the well-being of kids and communities — this episode matters.

    Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT) exist in most major cities

    You can request a CIT officer when calling 911 for mental health emergencies

    Early intervention saves lives — silence makes things worse

    If this episode helps you understand even one warning sign — share it with someone who needs to hear it.

    Mental Health • Youth Crisis • Crisis Intervention • Cyberbullying • Online Grooming • Parenting • First Responders • Police & Mental Health • Jail Diversion • Kids & Technology • Community Safety
    🔔 Resources & Takeaways🎧 Listen. Learn. Share.🔍 Keywords / Tags
  • Yallcast

    Episode 006 - "Jumper On A Bridge" with Dr. Lee Long

    01/22/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Lee Long, therapist and educator with nearly 30 years of experience, to talk about mental health in a way that actually makes sense.
    Dr. Long shares the moment that changed the course of his life, what it truly means to hold space for others, and how to recognize the difference between everyday stress, anxiety, sadness, and depression—especially for teens and young adults.
    We also break down therapy terms like DBT, EMDR, and CBASP in plain language, explore the impact of technology and social media on mental health, and share practical tools for grounding, mindfulness, and healthier connection.
    This episode is for anyone who wants to understand themselves (and others) better—and learn why needing support doesn’t mean you’re broken.
    Restoration Counseling⁠Dr. Lee's Website
    Instagram
    Dr. Lee's Podcast: Restoration Beyond The Couch

    This episode is sponsored by LuciaEyes — We block blue light, not your light. Use code YALLCAST at checkout for 20% off your order. Thank you! 
    https://luciaeyes.com/ 
    Also, a special thank you to CFORCE WATER and Buttercloth clothing. 
    Notes for Parents: This episode discusses death, trauma, emotional and psychological  distress, addictions, and high-stress leadership environments. 
    Welcome to YALLCAST – The Show for People Figuring It Out, where honest  conversation meets bold curiosity. Hosted by Dan Huber from the Historic Flatiron  Building in Fort Worth,  
    YALLCAST dives into the stuff nobody’s talking about but everybody’s feeling — stress,  burnout, blue light, purpose, and how to stay human in a world that never powers  down. Designed for ages 13–103, it gives listeners — especially young people (13–25)  — real tools to take back their focus and energy. From decoding the science of light  and mood to exploring how tech shapes connection, creativity, and mental health,  YALLCAST blends science, storytelling, and southern charm with guests like Dr. Jack  Kruse, Paul Hutchinson, and Mark Groves. Every episode aims to help you think  clearer, feel stronger, and live a little more alive.  
    Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and at y'all-cast.com 
    Disclaimer and Disclosures: The Yallcast podcast is for general informational purposes  only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional  health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient  relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from  this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be  a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not  disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have  and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such  conditions.
  • Yallcast

    Episode 005- “Stabbed Twice!” with Dr. Layne Pethick

    01/02/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    In this episode, we learn about education, childhood development, blue light, and the dangers that kids and educators face today! Dr. Layne Pethick is a neuro-cognitive behavioral specialist and he shares his own experiences, insights, stories and information.

    This episode is sponsored by LuciaEyes — We block blue light, not your light. Use code YALLCAST at checkout for 20% off your order. Thank you! 
    https://luciaeyes.com/ 
    Also, a special thank you to CFORCE WATER and Buttercloth clothing. 
    Notes for Parents: This episode discusses death, trauma, emotional and psychological  distress, addictions, and high-stress leadership environments. 
    Welcome to YALLCAST – The Show for People Figuring It Out, where honest  conversation meets bold curiosity. Hosted by Dan Huber from the Historic Flatiron  Building in Fort Worth,  
    YALLCAST dives into the stuff nobody’s talking about but everybody’s feeling — stress,  burnout, blue light, purpose, and how to stay human in a world that never powers  down. Designed for ages 13–103, it gives listeners — especially young people (13–25)  — real tools to take back their focus and energy. From decoding the science of light  and mood to exploring how tech shapes connection, creativity, and mental health,  YALLCAST blends science, storytelling, and southern charm with guests like Dr. Jack  Kruse, Paul Hutchinson, and Mark Groves. Every episode aims to help you think  clearer, feel stronger, and live a little more alive.  
    Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and at y'all-cast.com 
    Disclaimer and Disclosures: The Yallcast podcast is for general informational purposes  only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional  health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient  relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from  this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be  a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not  disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have  and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such  conditions.
  • Yallcast

    "Jumper On a Bridge" with Dr. Lee Long

    12/19/2025 | 1 mins.
    This exciting teaser is just a taste of the incredible conversation that Dan had with Dr. Lee Long. Full Episode coming very soon!

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Yallcast

A podcast where real conversations find community and connection. We bring together individuals from all walks of life who share their inspiring stories of overcoming.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental Health

Listen to Yallcast, Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Yallcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.8.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/24/2026 - 4:42:59 PM
A company fromMADSACK