In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Lee Long, therapist and educator with nearly 30 years of experience, to talk about mental health in a way that actually makes sense.

Dr. Long shares the moment that changed the course of his life, what it truly means to hold space for others, and how to recognize the difference between everyday stress, anxiety, sadness, and depression—especially for teens and young adults.

We also break down therapy terms like DBT, EMDR, and CBASP in plain language, explore the impact of technology and social media on mental health, and share practical tools for grounding, mindfulness, and healthier connection.

This episode is for anyone who wants to understand themselves (and others) better—and learn why needing support doesn’t mean you’re broken.

Restoration Counseling⁠Dr. Lee's Website

Instagram

Dr. Lee's Podcast: Restoration Beyond The Couch



This episode is sponsored by LuciaEyes — We block blue light, not your light. Use code YALLCAST at checkout for 20% off your order. Thank you!

https://luciaeyes.com/

Also, a special thank you to CFORCE WATER and Buttercloth clothing.

Notes for Parents: This episode discusses death, trauma, emotional and psychological distress, addictions, and high-stress leadership environments.

Welcome to YALLCAST – The Show for People Figuring It Out, where honest conversation meets bold curiosity. Hosted by Dan Huber from the Historic Flatiron Building in Fort Worth,

YALLCAST dives into the stuff nobody’s talking about but everybody’s feeling — stress, burnout, blue light, purpose, and how to stay human in a world that never powers down. Designed for ages 13–103, it gives listeners — especially young people (13–25) — real tools to take back their focus and energy. From decoding the science of light and mood to exploring how tech shapes connection, creativity, and mental health, YALLCAST blends science, storytelling, and southern charm with guests like Dr. Jack Kruse, Paul Hutchinson, and Mark Groves. Every episode aims to help you think clearer, feel stronger, and live a little more alive.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and at y'all-cast.com

Disclaimer and Disclosures: The Yallcast podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions.