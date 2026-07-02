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Breathing for Better Sleep

TopHealth Media
Alternative HealthHealth & Wellness
Breathing for Better Sleep
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Breathing for Better Sleep

    Are Sleep Supplements Helping or Masking the Real Problem?

    07/01/2026 | 28 mins.
    Welcome to Breathing for Better Sleep, the podcast that dives deep into the true causes of sleep apnea, snoring, and sleep-related breathing problems. If you've ever found yourself reaching for sleep aids, supplements, or medications just to get through the night, you're not alone, millions do the same, hoping for better rest. But are these popular solutions actually delivering quality sleep, or are they just masking the symptoms and leaving underlying issues unresolved? In today’s episode, Dr. Fred Eck welcomes renowned sleep expert Dr. Fred Eck to separate fact from fiction when it comes to sleeping aids. Together, they’ll explore how supplements like melatonin and magnesium are often misused, why understanding the root cause of poor sleep is critical, and what truly restores restful, rejuvenating sleep. Whether you’re looking for alternatives beyond prescription pills or wondering if it’s finally time to get a sleep test, this conversation will empower you to take the next step on your journey to better breathing and better sleep.
    00:00 Understanding Sleep Quality vs. Quantity
    03:49 Using benzodiazepines for sleep issues
    07:32 Understanding cortisol and sleep
    12:20 Discussing Temporary Sleep Solutions
    15:40 Sleep apnea progression and CPAP limits
    16:42 Impact of medication on sleep apnea
    22:27 Importance of sleep testing
    24:22 Discussing human sleep resistance
    27:10 Sleep and gut health connection

    Podcast Website - https://breathingforbettersleep.com/
    Dr. Fred Eck - Website - https://sleeptreatmentdirect.com/dr-fred-eck/
    Podcast Media Partner: TopHealth - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • Breathing for Better Sleep

    Unlocking Better Sleep: Craniosacral Therapy, Airway Health, and Structural Balance

    06/11/2026 | 38 mins.
    Welcome back to Breathing for Better Sleep. I’m Dr. Fred Eck, and today we’re delving into a fascinating, often misunderstood topic within the world of sleep and health- craniosacral therapy. Many people think of sleep issues like snoring, sleep apnea, and airway problems as purely medical, but there’s a growing awareness that the structures of our skull and nervous system play a critical role as well.
    Joining me is Dr. James Cima, a seasoned expert in cranial structural dynamics and author of Achieving Unlimited Health. Together, we explore how the movement of cranial bones, flow of cerebrospinal fluid, and balance of the autonomic nervous system can influence sleep quality and even broader aspects of health like TMJ, headaches, and sinus issues. Whether you’re a patient struggling with insomnia or a healthcare provider curious about integrating new therapeutic approaches, this episode will shed light on the pivotal connections between structure, breathing, and deep restorative sleep. Stay tuned for an enlightening conversation that might just reshape how you think about sleep and overall well-being.
    00:00 Discovering Cranial Work's Importance
    03:54 Getting involved with TMJ work
    08:21 Cerebral spinal fluid explained
    10:58 Balancing the nervous systems
    14:18 Understanding Insomnia and Misdiagnosis
    19:02 The importance of proper breathing
    20:26 Addressing sleep apnea challenges
    25:26 Impact of TMJ work on balance
    27:45 Cranial sacral therapy benefits
    32:03 Cranial sacral therapy explained
    35:42 Patient recovery timeline and advice
    38:11 Addressing early disease detection
    Podcast Website - https://breathingforbettersleep.com/
    Dr. Fred Eck - Website - https://sleeptreatmentdirect.com/dr-fred-eck/
    Podcast Media Partner: TopHealth - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • Breathing for Better Sleep

    Sleep Apnea Demystified: From Symptom Management to True Resolution

    06/02/2026 | 25 mins.
    Welcome to "Breathing for Better Sleep." In today's episode, Dr. Fred Eck dives deep into the root causes of sleep apnea and snoring, exploring a crucial question many patients ask: can sleep apnea actually be cured? We'll unpack the difference between managing symptoms and truly addressing the root cause, discuss why early intervention matters, and examine how treatments from CPAP to oral appliances fit into the bigger picture. You'll also learn about the role of airway structure, lifestyle, and habits in sleep health, why most patients and even some doctors overlook structural issues, and why a collaborative medical approach can make all the difference. If you're tired of masking symptoms and are looking for real solutions, this episode is for you.
    00:00 Difference between managing and curing
    05:49 Factors affecting treatment success
    08:08 Breaking the mouth breathing habit
    10:36 Exploring CPAP treatment limitations
    13:18 Collaborative patient treatment approach
    17:28 Discussing nighttime sleep aids
    22:09 Common sleep disorder struggles
    24:43 Importance of addressing sleep issues
    26:39 Understanding sleep apnea management

    Podcast Website - https://breathingforbettersleep.com/
    Dr. Fred Eck - Website - https://sleeptreatmentdirect.com/dr-fred-eck/
    Podcast Media Partner: TopHealth - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • Breathing for Better Sleep

    Understanding the Inspire Sleep Implant: Who Qualifies and What to Expect

    05/13/2026 | 23 mins.
    Sleep apnea affects millions, and with new treatments being advertised everywhere, many are hearing about the Inspire implant, a surgical device designed to keep airways open during sleep as an alternative to CPAP. But how does Inspire really work, who qualifies, and where does it fit among the growing list of options for sleep apnea? In this episode of "Breathing for Better Sleep," sleep expert Dr. Fred Eck breaks down the science behind the Inspire implant, what the procedure and recovery entail, its benefits and limitations, and why understanding your airway anatomy and underlying causes is crucial to finding the right sleep apnea treatment. Whether you’re considering Inspire or just want to understand all your options, this episode will help you make informed decisions for better sleep and a healthier life.
    00:00 Tongue pacemaker for sleep apnea
    04:29 Inspire surgery qualification process
    09:27 Discussing patient treatment options
    11:21 Assessing effectiveness of sleep therapies
    15:27 Addressing patient's chief concerns
    17:33 Managing sleep disorders with multifaceted therapy
    23:55 Getting informed on Inspire options
    25:01 Getting multiple treatment opinions
    Podcast Website - https://breathingforbettersleep.com/
    Dr. Fred Eck - Website - https://sleeptreatmentdirect.com/dr-fred-eck/
    Podcast Media Partner: TopHealth - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
  • Breathing for Better Sleep

    More Than Oxygen: How CPAP Manages Symptoms But Misses Long-Term Solutions

    04/29/2026 | 34 mins.
    Welcome to "Breathing for Better Sleep," where we take a closer look at the realities of CPAP therapy with sleep expert Dr. Fred Eck. On today’s episode, we cut through decades-old assumptions to ask: is CPAP really the gold standard for treating sleep apnea, or has it simply remained the default option because it was once the only alternative to surgery? Dr. Fred Eck shares why CPAP, while life-changing for some, falls short for many often managing symptoms rather than treating the root cause. We’ll explore why so many patients find CPAP challenging, its limitations in addressing deeper sleep concerns, and the importance of finding individualized, airway-focused solutions. If you or someone you love is struggling with sleep apnea or questioning if there’s more beyond the mask, this episode is for you.
    00:00 CPAP as a temporary solution
    04:49 Addressing sleep disorders beyond CPAP
    08:22 Why CPAPs are challenging
    11:00 CPAP pressure levels discussion
    13:18 CPAP pressure and health risks
    16:51 The importance of sleep tests
    22:44 Impact of mouth breathing in kids
    24:43 Temporary use of CPAP therapy
    26:34 Discussing CPAP alternatives
    31:46 Discussing CPAP machine pressure levels
    Podcast Website - https://breathingforbettersleep.com/
    Dr. Fred Eck - Website - https://sleeptreatmentdirect.com/dr-fred-eck/
    Podcast Media Partner: TopHealth - https://www.tophealth.care/
    “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
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About Breathing for Better Sleep
Tired of snoring? Frustrated by CPAP? Watching your child struggle with sleep, focus, or behavior? Breathing for Better Sleep is hosted by airway-focused sleep expert Dr. Fred Eck, unpacks the real root cause of sleep problems - and how to solve them naturally, without the mask or surgery.
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Alternative HealthHealth & WellnessMedicineMental Health

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