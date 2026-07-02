Welcome to Breathing for Better Sleep, the podcast that dives deep into the true causes of sleep apnea, snoring, and sleep-related breathing problems. If you've ever found yourself reaching for sleep aids, supplements, or medications just to get through the night, you're not alone, millions do the same, hoping for better rest. But are these popular solutions actually delivering quality sleep, or are they just masking the symptoms and leaving underlying issues unresolved? In today’s episode, Dr. Fred Eck welcomes renowned sleep expert Dr. Fred Eck to separate fact from fiction when it comes to sleeping aids. Together, they’ll explore how supplements like melatonin and magnesium are often misused, why understanding the root cause of poor sleep is critical, and what truly restores restful, rejuvenating sleep. Whether you’re looking for alternatives beyond prescription pills or wondering if it’s finally time to get a sleep test, this conversation will empower you to take the next step on your journey to better breathing and better sleep.

00:00 Understanding Sleep Quality vs. Quantity

03:49 Using benzodiazepines for sleep issues

07:32 Understanding cortisol and sleep

12:20 Discussing Temporary Sleep Solutions

15:40 Sleep apnea progression and CPAP limits

16:42 Impact of medication on sleep apnea

22:27 Importance of sleep testing

24:22 Discussing human sleep resistance

27:10 Sleep and gut health connection



Podcast Website - https://breathingforbettersleep.com/

Dr. Fred Eck - Website - https://sleeptreatmentdirect.com/dr-fred-eck/

Podcast Media Partner: TopHealth - https://www.tophealth.care/

“Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”