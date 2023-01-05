Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories

The Roman Festival of Floralia

Narrator: Heather Foster 🇺🇸 Writer: Jo Steer ✍️ Sound design: crickets 🌾 Includes mentions of: Spring, Walking, Religious Traditions, Travel, History. Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we’re returning to the grand and familiar Library of Time, which will transport us to Ancient Rome. There, we'll visit the Temple of the Goddess Flora and see how the Romans celebrated the Festival of Floralia. 😴 Watch, listen and comment on this episode on the Get Sleepy YouTube channel. And hit subscribe while you're there! Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile. Support our Sponsors - This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try and get on your way to being your best self. Go to betterhelp.com/getsleepy for 10% off of your first month. Check out other great products and deals from Get Sleepy sponsors: getsleepy.com/sponsors/ Support Us - Get Sleepy’s Premium Feed: https://getsleepy.com/support/. - Get Sleepy Merchandise: https://getsleepy.com/store. - Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/get-sleepy/id1487513861. Connect Stay up to date on all podcast news and even vote on upcoming episodes! - Website: https://getsleepy.com/. - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getsleepypod/. - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsleepypod/. - Twitter: https://twitter.com/getsleepypod. Get Sleepy FAQs Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs About Get Sleepy Get Sleepy is the #1 story-telling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditation with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep. Get Sleepy Premium Get instant access to ad-free episodes, as well as the Thursday night bonus episode by subscribing to our premium feed. It's easy! Sign up in two taps! Get Sleepy Premium feed includes: Monday and Wednesday night episodes (with zero ads). The exclusive Thursday night bonus episode. Access to the entire back catalog (also ad-free). Exclusive sleep meditation episodes. Discounts on merchadise. We’ll love you forever. Get your 7-day free trial: https://getsleepy.com/support. Thank you so much for listening! Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! https://getsleepy.com/contact-us/. That’s all for now. Sweet dreams ❤️ 😴 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices