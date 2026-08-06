Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories

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776 episodes
- Narrator: Nadine Brown 🇬🇧
Writer: Jo Steer ✍️
Sound effects: port ambience ⚓️🛥️
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we're going back to the late 1930s to board the luxurious Yankee Clipper – a flying boat that will take us through the skies. 😴
Includes mentions of: Time Travel, History, Flying, Travel, Food, Coffee.
To receive our FREE weekly newsletter: JOIN OUR MAILING LIST
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Get Sleepy Premium
Listen completely ad-free and access our entire catalogue of stories and meditations by subscribing to our premium feed.
Your support means the world to us and makes it possible to keep the show running! ❤️
Get your 7-day free trial: getsleepy.com/support.
Connect
Stay up to date on all our news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
Website: slumberstudios.com/getsleepy/
Facebook: facebook.com/getsleepypod/
Instagram: instagram.com/getsleepypod/
Our Apps
Redeem exclusive unlimited access to Premium content for 1 month FREE in our mobile apps built by the Get Sleepy and Slumber Studios team:
Deep Sleep Sounds: deepsleepsounds.com/getsleepy/
Slumber: slumber.fm/getsleepy/
FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 storytelling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditations with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! slumberstudios.com/contact-us/.
Get Sleepy is a production of Slumber Studios. Check out our podcasts, apps, and more at slumberstudios.com.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams! ❤️ 😴
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Narrator: Thomas Jones 🇬🇧
Writer: Angela Wood ✍️
Sound effects: countryside train platform 🚊🐦
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we’re embarking on a relaxing adventure through beautiful landscapes and enchanting scenery on the slow train to Sleepville. 😴
Includes mentions of: Trains, Fantastical Elements, Beverages, Children, Stargazing.
To receive our FREE weekly newsletter: JOIN OUR MAILING LIST
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Get Sleepy Premium
Listen completely ad-free and access our entire catalogue of stories and meditations by subscribing to our premium feed.
Your support means the world to us and makes it possible to keep the show running! ❤️
Get your 7-day free trial: getsleepy.com/support.
Connect
Stay up to date on all our news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
Website: slumberstudios.com/getsleepy/
Facebook: facebook.com/getsleepypod/
Instagram: instagram.com/getsleepypod/
Our Apps
Redeem exclusive unlimited access to Premium content for 1 month FREE in our mobile apps built by the Get Sleepy and Slumber Studios team:
Deep Sleep Sounds: deepsleepsounds.com/getsleepy/
Slumber: slumber.fm/getsleepy/
FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 storytelling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditations with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! slumberstudios.com/contact-us/.
Get Sleepy is a production of Slumber Studios. Check out our podcasts, apps, and more at slumberstudios.com.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams. 😴❤️
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Narrator: Thomas Jones 🇬🇧
Writer: Angela Wood ✍️
Sound effects: countryside train platform 🚊🐦
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we’re embarking on a relaxing adventure through beautiful landscapes and enchanting scenery on the slow train to Sleepville. 😴
Includes mentions of: Trains, Fantastical Elements, Beverages, Children, Stargazing.
To receive our FREE weekly newsletter: JOIN OUR MAILING LIST
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Get Sleepy Premium
Listen completely ad-free and access our entire catalogue of stories and meditations by subscribing to our premium feed.
Your support means the world to us and makes it possible to keep the show running! ❤️
Get your 7-day free trial: getsleepy.com/support.
Connect
Stay up to date on all our news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
Website: slumberstudios.com/getsleepy/
Facebook: facebook.com/getsleepypod/
Instagram: instagram.com/getsleepypod/
Our Apps
Redeem exclusive unlimited access to Premium content for 1 month FREE in our mobile apps built by the Get Sleepy and Slumber Studios team:
Deep Sleep Sounds: deepsleepsounds.com/getsleepy/
Slumber: slumber.fm/getsleepy/
FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 storytelling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditations with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! slumberstudios.com/contact-us/.
Get Sleepy is a production of Slumber Studios. Check out our podcasts, apps, and more at slumberstudios.com.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams! 😴❤️
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Narrator: Chloe de Burgh 🇬🇧
Writer: Alicia Steffann ✍️
Sound effects: garden birdsong 🐦⬛
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we’ll be travelling hundreds of years into the past for a sleepy retelling of an old Turkish fairytale. It’s about a determined young man who goes on a quest to find a silent princess and win her heart. 😴
Includes mentions of: Birds, Family, Marriage, Romance, Curse, Fantastical Elements.
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Get Sleepy Premium
Listen completely ad-free and access our entire catalogue of stories and meditations by subscribing to our premium feed.
Your support means the world to us and makes it possible to keep the show running! ❤️
Get your 7-day free trial: getsleepy.com/support.
Connect
Stay up to date on all our news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
Website: slumberstudios.com/getsleepy/
Facebook: facebook.com/getsleepypod/
Instagram: instagram.com/getsleepypod/
Our Apps
Redeem exclusive unlimited access to Premium content for 1 month FREE in our mobile apps built by the Get Sleepy and Slumber Studios team:
Deep Sleep Sounds: deepsleepsounds.com/getsleepy/
Slumber: slumber.fm/getsleepy/
FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 storytelling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditations with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! slumberstudios.com/contact-us/.
Get Sleepy is a production of Slumber Studios. Check out our podcasts, apps, and more at slumberstudios.com.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams ❤️ 😴
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Narrator: Thomas Jones 🇬🇧
Writer: Alexandra Turney ✍️
Sound effects: ship sailing on the sea ⛵️
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, in our penultimate episode in the series, Odysseus reunites with dear friends and family in Ithaca, but keeps his identity somewhat shrouded for the time being. 😴
Includes mentions of: Mythology, Literature & Literary History, Family, Food, Dogs, Religious Traditions, Alcohol.
To receive our FREE weekly newsletter: JOIN OUR MAILING LIST
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Get Sleepy Premium
Listen completely ad-free and access our entire catalogue of stories and meditations by subscribing to our premium feed.
Your support means the world to us and makes it possible to keep the show running! ❤️
Get your 7-day free trial: getsleepy.com/support.
Connect
Stay up to date on all our news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
Website: slumberstudios.com/getsleepy/
Facebook: facebook.com/getsleepypod/
Instagram: instagram.com/getsleepypod/
Our Apps
Redeem exclusive unlimited access to Premium content for 1 month FREE in our mobile apps built by the Get Sleepy and Slumber Studios team:
Deep Sleep Sounds: deepsleepsounds.com/getsleepy/
Slumber: slumber.fm/getsleepy/
FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 storytelling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditations with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! slumberstudios.com/contact-us/.
Get Sleepy is a production of Slumber Studios. Check out our podcasts, apps, and more at slumberstudios.com.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams ❤️ 😴
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories
Come relax with the #1 Sleep Podcast. Our unique stories help calm the mind and relax the body. Press play, it's time to Get Sleepy... Become a premium member for access to bonus episodes and ad-free listening.Podcast website
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- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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