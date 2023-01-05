Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories

Come relax with the #1 Sleep Podcast. Our unique stories help calm the mind and relax the body. Press play, it's time to Get Sleepy... Become a premium member f... More
Available Episodes
5 of 372
A Sleepy May Day Adventure
Narrator: Thomas Jones 🇬🇧
Writer: Alicia Steffann ✍️
Sound design: leafy breeze, birdsong 🍃🐦
Includes mentions of: Food, Magic, Children, Spring, Fire, Time Travel, History, Birthdays, Religious Traditions, Music.
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we’ll travel along with Norah, who starts her afternoon doing a simple dance around the maypole and ends up on a fantastic journey through history and across the European continent. 😴
Watch, listen and comment on this episode on the Get Sleepy YouTube channel. And hit subscribe while you're there!
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Support our Sponsors
Check out the great products and deals from Get Sleepy sponsors: getsleepy.com/sponsors/
Support Us
- Get Sleepy’s Premium Feed: https://getsleepy.com/support/.
- Get Sleepy Merchandise: https://getsleepy.com/store.
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/get-sleepy/id1487513861.
Connect
Stay up to date on all podcast news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
- Website: https://getsleepy.com/.
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getsleepypod/.
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsleepypod/.
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/getsleepypod.
Get Sleepy FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 story-telling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditation with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Get Sleepy Premium
Get instant access to ad-free episodes, as well as the Thursday night bonus episode by subscribing to our premium feed. It's easy! Sign up in two taps!
Get Sleepy Premium feed includes:
Monday and Wednesday night episodes (with zero ads).
The exclusive Thursday night bonus episode.
Access to the entire back catalog (also ad-free).
Exclusive sleep meditation episodes.
Discounts on merchadise.
We’ll love you forever.
Get your 7-day free trial: https://getsleepy.com/support.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! https://getsleepy.com/contact-us/.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams ❤️ 😴
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
1:10:50
The Beauty of Ubud
Narrator: Thomas Jones 🇬🇧
Writer: Jo Steer ✍️
Sound design: Balinese forest ambience 🦜🌴
Includes mentions of: Food, Bodies of Water, Spring, Walking, Animals, Religious Traditions, Monkeys.
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we’ll join a traveller named Sanyu as he visits the Balinese district of Ubud, exploring this extraordinary part of Indonesia through his curious eyes. 😴
Watch, listen and comment on this episode on the Get Sleepy YouTube channel. And hit subscribe while you're there!
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Support our Sponsors
Check out the great products and deals from Get Sleepy sponsors: getsleepy.com/sponsors/
Support Us
- Get Sleepy’s Premium Feed: https://getsleepy.com/support/.
- Get Sleepy Merchandise: https://getsleepy.com/store.
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/get-sleepy/id1487513861.
Connect
Stay up to date on all podcast news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
- Website: https://getsleepy.com/.
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getsleepypod/.
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsleepypod/.
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/getsleepypod.
Get Sleepy FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 story-telling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditation with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Get Sleepy Premium
Get instant access to ad-free episodes, as well as the Thursday night bonus episode by subscribing to our premium feed. It's easy! Sign up in two taps!
Get Sleepy Premium feed includes:
Monday and Wednesday night episodes (with zero ads).
The exclusive Thursday night bonus episode.
Access to the entire back catalog (also ad-free).
Exclusive sleep meditation episodes.
Discounts on merchadise.
We’ll love you forever.
Get your 7-day free trial: https://getsleepy.com/support.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! https://getsleepy.com/contact-us/.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams ❤️ 😴
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
1:06:15
The Roman Festival of Floralia
Narrator: Heather Foster 🇺🇸
Writer: Jo Steer ✍️
Sound design: crickets 🌾
Includes mentions of: Spring, Walking, Religious Traditions, Travel, History.
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we’re returning to the grand and familiar Library of Time, which will transport us to Ancient Rome. There, we'll visit the Temple of the Goddess Flora and see how the Romans celebrated the Festival of Floralia. 😴
Watch, listen and comment on this episode on the Get Sleepy YouTube channel. And hit subscribe while you're there!
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Support our Sponsors
- This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try and get on your way to being your best self. Go to betterhelp.com/getsleepy for 10% off of your first month.
Check out other great products and deals from Get Sleepy sponsors: getsleepy.com/sponsors/
Support Us
- Get Sleepy’s Premium Feed: https://getsleepy.com/support/.
- Get Sleepy Merchandise: https://getsleepy.com/store.
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/get-sleepy/id1487513861.
Connect
Stay up to date on all podcast news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
- Website: https://getsleepy.com/.
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getsleepypod/.
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsleepypod/.
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/getsleepypod.
Get Sleepy FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 story-telling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditation with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Get Sleepy Premium
Get instant access to ad-free episodes, as well as the Thursday night bonus episode by subscribing to our premium feed. It's easy! Sign up in two taps!
Get Sleepy Premium feed includes:
Monday and Wednesday night episodes (with zero ads).
The exclusive Thursday night bonus episode.
Access to the entire back catalog (also ad-free).
Exclusive sleep meditation episodes.
Discounts on merchadise.
We’ll love you forever.
Get your 7-day free trial: https://getsleepy.com/support.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! https://getsleepy.com/contact-us/.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams ❤️ 😴
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/24/2023
1:00:45
A Relaxing Day at the Flea Market
Narrator: Arif Hodzic 🇺🇸
Writer: Alicia Steffann ✍️
Sound design: birdsong, idle truck engine 🐦🛻
Includes mentions of: Food, Spring, Shopping.
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight's story takes us to a traditional outdoor flea market - a time-honoured venue where one can ramble about in search of all kinds of treasures. On a beautiful spring day, it's well worth a visit. 😴
Watch, listen and comment on this episode on the Get Sleepy YouTube channel. And hit subscribe while you're there!
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our new Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Support our Sponsors
Check out the great products and deals from Get Sleepy sponsors: getsleepy.com/sponsors/
Support Us
- Get Sleepy’s Premium Feed: https://getsleepy.com/support/.
- Get Sleepy Merchandise: https://getsleepy.com/store.
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/get-sleepy/id1487513861.
Connect
Stay up to date on all podcast news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
- Website: https://getsleepy.com/.
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getsleepypod/.
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsleepypod/.
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/getsleepypod.
Get Sleepy FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 story-telling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditation with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Get Sleepy Premium
Get instant access to ad-free episodes, as well as the Thursday night bonus episode by subscribing to our premium feed. It's easy! Sign up in two taps!
Get Sleepy Premium feed includes:
Monday and Wednesday night episodes (with zero ads).
The exclusive Thursday night bonus episode.
Access to the entire back catalog (also ad-free).
Exclusive sleep meditation episodes.
Discounts on merchadise.
We’ll love you forever.
Get your 7-day free trial: https://getsleepy.com/support.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! https://getsleepy.com/contact-us/.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams ❤️ 😴
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/19/2023
55:50
Finding Peace in the Welsh Countryside
Narrator: Thomas Jones 🇬🇧
Writer: Lily Loveless ✍️
Sound design: car driving 🚗
Includes mentions of: Food, Dogs, Bodies of Water, Car, Fire, Walking, Gratitude.
Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, we'll take a trip to a delightful cottage in Wales, with Alanna and her two joyful doggy companions. The cottage and its surroundings provide everything Alanna needs for a restorative break. 😴
Watch, listen and comment on this episode on the Get Sleepy YouTube channel. And hit subscribe while you're there!
Enjoy various playlists of our stories and meditations on our new Slumber Studios Spotify profile.
Support our Sponsors
Check out the great products and deals from Get Sleepy sponsors: getsleepy.com/sponsors/
Support Us
- Get Sleepy’s Premium Feed: https://getsleepy.com/support/.
- Get Sleepy Merchandise: https://getsleepy.com/store.
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/get-sleepy/id1487513861.
Connect
Stay up to date on all podcast news and even vote on upcoming episodes!
- Website: https://getsleepy.com/.
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/getsleepypod/.
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getsleepypod/.
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/getsleepypod.
Get Sleepy FAQs
Have a query for us or need help with something? You might find your answer here: Get Sleepy FAQs
About Get Sleepy
Get Sleepy is the #1 story-telling podcast designed to help you get a great night’s rest. By combining sleep meditation with a relaxing bedtime story, each episode will guide you gently towards sleep.
Get Sleepy Premium
Get instant access to ad-free episodes, as well as the Thursday night bonus episode by subscribing to our premium feed. It's easy! Sign up in two taps!
Get Sleepy Premium feed includes:
Monday and Wednesday night episodes (with zero ads).
The exclusive Thursday night bonus episode.
Access to the entire back catalog (also ad-free).
Exclusive sleep meditation episodes.
Discounts on merchadise.
We’ll love you forever.
Get your 7-day free trial: https://getsleepy.com/support.
Thank you so much for listening!
Feedback? Let us know your thoughts! https://getsleepy.com/contact-us/.
That’s all for now. Sweet dreams ❤️ 😴
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Come relax with the #1 Sleep Podcast. Our unique stories help calm the mind and relax the body. Press play, it's time to Get Sleepy... Become a premium member for access to bonus episodes and ad free listening.