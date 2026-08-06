Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and stories

Narrator: Thomas Jones 🇬🇧



Writer: Alexandra Turney ✍️



Sound effects: ship sailing on the sea ⛵️



Welcome back, sleepyheads. Tonight, in our penultimate episode in the series, Odysseus reunites with dear friends and family in Ithaca, but keeps his identity somewhat shrouded for the time being. 😴



Includes mentions of: Mythology, Literature & Literary History, Family, Food, Dogs, Religious Traditions, Alcohol.



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