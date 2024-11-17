Powered by RND
Snuggle: Kids' stories

Slumber Studios
Snuggle is the calming story-telling podcast for kids! Enter a cozy world of imagination perfect for bedtime, quiet time, or any time you want to embark on an e...
  🧒 👧 The Corner Kids Dig for Treasure 💰
    The Corner Kids — Ben, Sofi, and Tala — work together to go digging for treasure one summer day and find something unexpected.Narrated by: Heather FosterWritten by: Laila Weir
    37:31
  🐭 ⭐️ The Mouse, the Star, and the Railway in the Sky 🚂
    After Sophie has a bad day, she meets a new friend who takes her on an adventure into the sky.Narrated by: Chloe de BurghWritten by: Lottie Finklaire
    28:27
  🐰 A Sleepy Animal Town Boat Trip 🛶
    The Squirrel family and the Bunny family go for a nice boat ride down the river one beautiful day.Narrated by: Thomas JonesWritten by: Laila Weir
    25:58
  ☔️ Jackson's Rainy Day 🌧️
    Jackson and his dog Mac spend a rainy day together splashing in puddles, before snuggling up on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate.Narrated by: Vanessa LabrieWritten by: Christa Adams
    21:31
  🎃 A Halloween Slumber Party 🎃
    A 6-year-old girl enjoys a special Halloween-themed slumber party with her closest friends.Narrated by: Heather FosterWritten by: Chase Doan
    46:14

Snuggle is the calming story-telling podcast for kids! Enter a cozy world of imagination perfect for bedtime, quiet time, or any time you want to embark on an enchanting adventure.Our stories are primarily intended for ages 3-10, but are designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. Snuggle is a production of Slumber Studios.
