The Corner Kids — Ben, Sofi, and Tala — work together to go digging for treasure one summer day and find something unexpected.Narrated by: Heather FosterWritten by: Laila WeirWelcome to Snuggle! The best kid's story-telling podcast. Enter a cozy world of imagination perfect for bedtime, quiet time, or any time you want to embark on an enchanting adventure. Learn more at slumberstudios.com/snuggleTo enjoy ad-free listening, start your 7-day free trial of Snuggle Premium: https://snuggle.supercast.com/
--------
37:31
🐭 ⭐️ The Mouse, the Star, and the Railway in the Sky 🚂
After Sophie has a bad day, she meets a new friend who takes her on an adventure into the sky.Narrated by: Chloe de BurghWritten by: Lottie FinklaireWelcome to Snuggle! The best kid's story-telling podcast. Enter a cozy world of imagination perfect for bedtime, quiet time, or any time you want to embark on an enchanting adventure. Learn more at slumberstudios.com/snuggleTo enjoy ad-free listening, start your 7-day free trial of Snuggle Premium: https://snuggle.supercast.com/
--------
28:27
🐰 A Sleepy Animal Town Boat Trip 🛶
The Squirrel family and the Bunny family go for a nice boat ride down the river one beautiful day.Narrated by: Thomas JonesWritten by: Laila WeirWelcome to Snuggle! The best kid's story-telling podcast. Enter a cozy world of imagination perfect for bedtime, quiet time, or any time you want to embark on an enchanting adventure. Learn more at slumberstudios.com/snuggleTo enjoy ad-free listening, start your 7-day free trial of Snuggle Premium: https://snuggle.supercast.com/
--------
25:58
☔️ Jackson's Rainy Day 🌧️
Jackson and his dog Mac spend a rainy day together splashing in puddles, before snuggling up on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate.Narrated by: Vanessa LabrieWritten by: Christa AdamsWelcome to Snuggle! The best kid's story-telling podcast. Enter a cozy world of imagination perfect for bedtime, quiet time, or any time you want to embark on an enchanting adventure. Learn more at slumberstudios.com/snuggleTo enjoy ad-free listening, start your 7-day free trial of Snuggle Premium: https://snuggle.supercast.com/
--------
21:31
🎃 A Halloween Slumber Party 🎃
A 6-year-old girl enjoys a special Halloween-themed slumber party with her closest friends.Narrated by: Heather FosterWritten by: Chase DoanWelcome to Snuggle! Enter a cozy world of imagination perfect for bedtime, quiet time, or any time you want to embark on an enchanting adventure. Learn more at slumberstudios.com/snuggleTo enjoy ad-free listening, start your 7-day free trial of Snuggle Premium: https://snuggle.supercast.com/
Snuggle is the calming story-telling podcast for kids! Enter a cozy world of imagination perfect for bedtime, quiet time, or any time you want to embark on an enchanting adventure.Our stories are primarily intended for ages 3-10, but are designed to be enjoyed by the whole family. Snuggle is a production of Slumber Studios.