Trying to Get Pregnant - What You Should Be Eating - Part 2
Sarah is back with holistic natural foods chef and herbalist Abbie Gross to talk about what is obtainable and accessible foods that moms should be eating in postpartum and motherhood and how to incorporate that into our children's lives. Eating to fuel our bodies shouldn't be complicated tune it to hear how.Abbie Gross, a holistic natural foods chef, herbalist and Postpartum Doula has been cooking professionally for over 12 years, Abbie enjoys being able to help clients achieve their specific health goals through the preparation of nutritious meals, which express her whole food philosophy.About | Illustrious Herbal
Trying to Get Pregnant - What You Should Be Eating - Part 1
When trying to get pregnant and being pregnant you hear a lot of "don'ts" when it comes to what you should eat but what about what you should be? In this episode Sarah interviews Abbie Gross trained holistic natural foods chef, herbalist, and Postpartum Doula to discuss just this.Abbie Gross, a holistic natural foods chef, herbalist and Postpartum Doula has been cooking professionally for over 12 years, Abbie enjoys being able to help clients achieve their specific health goals through the preparation of nutritious meals, which express her whole food philosophy.About | Illustrious Herbal
The Questions You Shouldn't Ask... And What Happens When You ARE Asked...
Ever been caught off guard by a seemingly innocent question that hit you right where it hurt? Join Sarah and Whitney as we explore the unspoken rules of conversation, highlighting questions that should never be asked and the emotional turmoil they can cause. By discussing personal experiences and setting boundaries, we delve into the importance of empathetic communication.
Anxiety and Reading Out Loud to your Child
In honor of World Read Out Loud Day (Feb 5th) Sarah is back with author and literacy expert Pam Allyn, to talk about the benefits of reading out loud to your child starting in pregnancy and beyond. Listen in as they discuss the benefits are as much for baby as it is for you and how reading out loud is a weapon against anxiety!Pam Allyn is the founder and CEO of Dewey, a pioneering learning platform built to fuel the wellbeing of families and their caregivers at the powerful intersections of home, work and learning.She is a leading literacy expert, author, activist and advocate for children, and a motivational speaker.Lit World: World Read Aloud Daypamallyn.comBuy her book on Amazon
Thoughts... Are We What We Think - Part 2
In the second part of this two-part series, Sarah and Whitney explore the emotional quagmire of making life-altering decisions when emotions run high, learning why it's crucial to sometimes hit 'pause' on big decisions amid the chaos of postpartum life or societal pressures. Remember, perfection is a myth, and prioritizing what truly matters is the key to finding peace amidst the chaos, and most importantly that you are not alone on this journey.
There are few experiences as universal to human existence as pregnancy and childbirth, and yet its most difficult parts — perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) — are still dealt with in the shadows, shrouded in stigma. The fact is 1 in 5 new and expecting birthing people will experience a PMAD, yet among those who do many are afraid to talk about it, some are not even aware they’re experiencing one, and others don’t know where to turn for help. The fact is, when someone suffers from a maternal mental health disorder it affects not only them, their babies, partners, and families - it impacts our communities.In the Previa Alliance Podcast series, Sarah Parkhurst and Whitney Gay are giving air to a vastly untapped topic by creating a space for their guests — including survivors of PMADs and healthcare professionals in maternal mental health — to share their experiences and expertise openly. And in doing so, Sarah and Whitney make it easy to dig deep and get real about the facts of perinatal mental health, fostering discussions about the raw realities of motherhood. Not only will Previa Alliance Podcast listeners walk away from each episode with a sense of belonging, they’ll also be armed with evidence-based tools for healing, coping mechanisms, and the language to identify the signs and symptoms of PMADs — the necessary first steps in a path to treatment. The Previa Alliance Podcast series is intended for anyone considering pregnancy, currently pregnant, and postpartum as well as the families and communities who support them.Sarah ParkhurstPrevia Alliance Podcast Co-host; Founder & CEO of Previa AllianceA postpartum depression survivor and mom to two boys, Sarah is on a mission to destigmatize the experiences of perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs), and to educate the world on the complex reality of being a mom. Sarah has been working tirelessly to bring to light the experiences of women who have not only suffered a maternal mental health crisis but who have survived it and rebuilt their lives. By empowering women to share their own experiences, by sharing expert advice and trusted resources, and by advocating for health care providers and employers to provide support for these women and their families, Sarah believes as a society we can minimize the impact of the current maternal mental health crisis, while staving off future ones. Whitney Gay Previa Alliance Podcast Co-host; licensed clinician and therapist For the past ten years, Whitney has been committed to helping women heal from the trauma of a postpartum mental health crisis as well as process the grief of a miscarriage or the loss of a baby. She believes that the power of compassion paired with developing critical coping skills helps moms to heal, rebuild, and eventually thrive. In the Previa Alliance Podcast series, Whitney not only shares her professional expertise, but also her own personal experiences of motherhood and recovery from grief. Follow us on Instagram @Previa.Alliance