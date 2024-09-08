Be a Changemaker with Marley Dias

Join us in welcoming Marley Dias, the brilliant founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, on The Barbie Podcast today! Bookworm is looking for book recommendations and Marley is ready to share her favorites. Marley will also teach us how to turn an old filing cabinet into a Little Free Library, where our neighbors can take a book or leave a book! Listen in as Marley tells us how and why she started her campaign to collect books featuring Black girls as the protagonists. And Marley will also tell us how we can be changemakers in our own communities!Check out the podcast listener guide for more resources and activities, created in partnership with Girls Leadership, here.