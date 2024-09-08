Olympic gold medalist and figure skating icon, Kristi Yamaguchi, is joining us on The Barbie Podcast today! A Dream Teamer who calls themselves Slips and Falls has a question about staying balanced on the ice. Kristi shares tips on how to do just that and you can practice at home too! Together, we’ll learn about Kristi’s amazing athletic career and that even though mistakes happen, with hard work and dedication, you can still become a champion.Check out the podcast listener guide for more resources and activities, created in partnership with Girls Leadership, here.
15:32
Be a Changemaker with Marley Dias
Join us in welcoming Marley Dias, the brilliant founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, on The Barbie Podcast today! Bookworm is looking for book recommendations and Marley is ready to share her favorites. Marley will also teach us how to turn an old filing cabinet into a Little Free Library, where our neighbors can take a book or leave a book! Listen in as Marley tells us how and why she started her campaign to collect books featuring Black girls as the protagonists. And Marley will also tell us how we can be changemakers in our own communities!Check out the podcast listener guide for more resources and activities, created in partnership with Girls Leadership, here.
13:12
Flipping the Script with Ali Stroker
Take the stage in Malibu’s backyard with our guest, Ali Stroker, the first actor who uses a wheelchair to win a Tony Award! Dream Teamer, "Star Without a Stage" is looking for some encouragement after not getting a part in a play. Ali comes to the rescue with advice on how to handle rejection, how to get creative when faced with challenges, and how to make your own theater. You’ll even get to hear a sample of our original play, “The Case of the Missing Necklace.”Check out the podcast listener guide for more resources and activities, created in partnership with Girls Leadership, here.
13:56
Celebrating Myself with Bozoma Saint John
We’re so excited to chat with Bozoma Saint John, a powerhouse marketing executive and business leader. We’ll read a question from "New Kid on the Block", who needs help making friends in a new town. Bozoma will tell us about her journey from Ghana to being the new kid in Colorado Springs and how she used her passion for pop culture to become the bold, daring, and audacious success she is today! Grab some mirrors and dry-erase markers as Bozoma guides us in a creative, confidence-boosting activity where we write down everything that makes us awesome and unique.Check out the podcast listener guide for more resources and activities, created in partnership with Girls Leadership, here.
12:05
Finding Your Voice with Isabel Allende
We have the honor of speaking with Chilean American author and one of the most widely read Spanish-speaking writers in the world, Isabel Allende! First, we’ll listen to a question from "Blank Page Kid", who's dealing with the pesky age-old issue of writer's block. Then join us on a mini trip to Topanga Beach where we’ll fill up our creative reservoirs as Isabel guides us through a writing activity inspired by the small details all around us. Plus, we’ll learn about Isabel's remarkable journey from journalist to novelist.Check out the podcast listener guide for more resources and activities, created in partnership with Girls Leadership, here.
The Barbie Podcast is a show for kids with big dreams, challenges to overcome, or a curious mind. In each episode, hosts Barbie (aka Malibu) and Barbie (aka Brooklyn) will connect you with remarkable people from all over the world who are experts in their fields. This pod is packed with advice, inspirational stories, and fun activities you can do at home. Unlock limitless possibilities by following and listening to The Barbie Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!Check out the podcast listener guide for more resources and activities, created in partnership with Girls Leadership, here.