You are Right Where You Belong with Heather MacFadyen

I am so excited to have Heather MacFadyen joining me on The Christian Parenting Podcast today. Heather is host of the Don’t Mom Alone podcast and author of the books Don’t Mom Alone and Right Where You Belong: How to Identify and Fully Occupy Your God-Given Space. She is also a wife to Bruce and mom to four boys. Today I get the privilege of sitting down with Heather to discuss Right Where You Belong. Heather and I talk all about a new definition of humility, what it means to occupy the space God gives you, and how to encourage your kids to identify and occupy their God given space. This is a book that I just cannot stop thinking about and you will soon find out why! Connect with Heather: Website: https://heathermacfadyen.com/ Instagram: @dontmomalone Facebook: @dontmomalone Links Mentioned https://heathermacfadyen.com/podcast-show/ https://heathermacfadyen.com/rwyb/ The Christian Parenting Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org