Taking care of your spiritual health with Amy Seiffert
Amy Seiffert is joining me on The Christian Parenting Podcast and you are going to love her! I am so excited for you guys to hear my guest today. Amy is on the teaching team at Brookside Church, she is a mom of three, and is so much fun to learn from. Today we are talking about her book Starved: Why we need a spiritual diet change to move us from tired, anxious, and overwhelmed to fulfilled whole and free. Together we talk about why we need spiritual nourishment, what that looks like, and why it’s important as a parent. Amy leaves us with some really practical things we can do to deepen our relationship with God. If you are feeling spiritually empty and need some encouragement, this is your episode! Connect with Amy Website: www.amyseiffert.com Instagram: @amyseiffert Links Mentioned https://www.amyseiffert.com/starved https://www.amyseiffert.com/starved-bible-study
5/10/2023
28:54
Investing in your marriage with Jodie Berndt
Today’s guest is Jodie Berndt and I am so excited for you all to hear her encouragement and learn about her book! Jodie is a wife, mom to four adult kids, and grandparent to two little ones with two more on the way. She is also the author of the beloved Praying the Scriptures series of books. Her previous books are Praying the Scriptures for Your Children, Praying the Scriptures for Your Teens, Praying the Scriptures for Your Adult Children, Praying the Scriptures for Your Life. And now, she is releasing Praying the Scriptures for Your Marriage. Jodie and I talk about why praying the scriptures is powerful and important, why investing in your marriage matters, how we can practically invest in our spouses, and how marriage ultimately points us to the beauty of the Gospel. Connect with Jodie Website: https://jodieberndt.com/ Instagram: @jodie_berndt Facebook: @JodieBerndtWrites Links Mentioned https://jodieberndt.com/resource_category/printables/ https://jodieberndt.com/praying-the-scriptures-for-your-marriage/
5/2/2023
32:00
Parenting in the teenage years with Craig Groeschel
This week Craig Groeschel is joining me on The Christian Parenting Podcast. Pastor Craig is pastor at Life Church, a New York Times bestselling author, husband to Amy, and father of six. His latest book is Winning the War in Your Mind for Teens and it is so helpful! Pastor Craig and I talk about what makes the teenage brain unique, how it is changing, how we can help teens change negative thought patterns, what our priorities should be as Christian parents, and the importance of church community. Pastor Craig’s adoration for his own kids is so evident in how he speaks about them. I think you will love hearing his advice to parents of teens and his encouragement that the teenage years are the perfect time to help your kids develop a real and lasting faith in Jesus. Connect with Craig: Website: www.craiggroeschel.com Instagram: @craiggroeschel @life.church Links Mentioned: www.craiggroeschel.com/teens https://www.life.church/
4/25/2023
33:00
You are Right Where You Belong with Heather MacFadyen
I am so excited to have Heather MacFadyen joining me on The Christian Parenting Podcast today. Heather is host of the Don’t Mom Alone podcast and author of the books Don’t Mom Alone and Right Where You Belong: How to Identify and Fully Occupy Your God-Given Space. She is also a wife to Bruce and mom to four boys. Today I get the privilege of sitting down with Heather to discuss Right Where You Belong. Heather and I talk all about a new definition of humility, what it means to occupy the space God gives you, and how to encourage your kids to identify and occupy their God given space. This is a book that I just cannot stop thinking about and you will soon find out why! Connect with Heather: Website: https://heathermacfadyen.com/ Instagram: @dontmomalone Facebook: @dontmomalone Links Mentioned https://heathermacfadyen.com/podcast-show/ https://heathermacfadyen.com/rwyb/ The Christian Parenting Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
4/18/2023
36:24
So God Made a Mother with Leslie Means
Today we welcome Leslie Means to The Christian Parenting Podcast. Leslie lives in Nebraska with her husband and three young kids and she is the founder of Her View From Home, a website which features heartfelt contributor stories on motherhood, marriage, faith, and grief. Leslie’s book, So God Made a Mother, is a collaboration of writers who talk about all things “mothering.” Today Leslie and I talk about her story of starting Her View from Home, the importance of community when it comes to parenting, how God made mothers (and parents) to be so many amazing and complex things, we touch a little bit on “hustle culture,” and how sharing your story is so important. Connect with Leslie: Website: https://herviewfromhome.com Instagram: @herviewfromhome @leslielmeans Facebook: facebook.com/herviewfromhome Links Mentioned: https://herviewfromhome.com/so-god-made-a-mother/ The Christian Parenting Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual advice to help you grow into the parent you want to be visit www.ChristianParenting.org
As believing parents, we know how important it is to raise our kids with love and intentionality. We want to give our kids a full picture of God’s love for them every day! But some days, it’s really hard! We are stretched thin, tired, and often feel unequipped. The Christian Parenting Podcast gives parents the space and resources to set aside perfection and grow into the perfectly imperfect parents God made them to be. Join host Steph Thurling and her guests as they discuss practical tips and spiritual guidance for your parenting journey.