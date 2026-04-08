Join Greg Jenner for a fun Homeschool History lesson on life in Roman Pompeii, as we share what archeologists have discovered from the town that was frozen in time 2000 years ago.

How did they brush their teeth? What was the name of the local pub? And just how do we know so much about what they ate?

Historical Consultant: Professor Mary Beard.

Produced by Abi Paterson

Scripted by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch, Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner

Research Assistance by Hannah MacKenzie

An Athletic production for BBC Radio 4