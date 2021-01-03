Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Fun history lessons for all the family, presented by Horrible Histories' Greg Jenner. Full of facts and jokes, the series brings to life a broad range of histor... More
Kids & FamilyEducationHistory
Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • Mary Seacole
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun Homeschool History lesson on the life of Mary Seacole. Follow her adventures as she travels the world in her ambition to always care for others. From life as the daughter of a hotelier in Jamaica to owner of the famous British Hotel in Crimea, where she volunteered to set up a business caring for injured soldiers, earning her the name Mother Seacole. The Athletic production for BBC Radio 4
    3/22/2021
    13:11
  • Life in Roman Pompeii
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun Homeschool History lesson on life in Roman Pompeii, as we share what archeologists have discovered from the town that was frozen in time 2000 years ago. How did they brush their teeth? What was the name of the local pub? And just how do we know so much about what they ate? Historical Consultant: Professor Mary Beard. Produced by Abi Paterson Scripted by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch, Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Research Assistance by Hannah MacKenzie An Athletic production for BBC Radio 4
    3/15/2021
    12:55
  • Mary Anning
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun homeschool history lesson on the life of palaeontologist Mary Anning. Due to her gender and social standing, Mary’s vast contributions to palaeontology were often overlooked by the science community during her lifetime. She has since been voted one of the most influential women in the history of science. Historical Consultant: Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes Produced by Abi Paterson Scripted by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch, Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Research Assistance by Hannah MacKenzie An Athletic production for BBC Radio 4
    3/8/2021
    12:54
  • The Scottish Wars of Independence
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun history lesson on the medieval Scottish Wars of Independence. Why couldn’t England and Scotland get along? Why should you never battle on a bridge? And what on Earth does a spider have to do with anything? Historical Consultant: Dr Iain MacInnes Produced by Abi Paterson Scripted by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch, Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner Research Assistance by Hannah MacKenzie A production by The Athletic for BBC Radio 4
    3/1/2021
    12:50
  • Ancient Egyptian Religion
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun homeschool history lesson exploring the many Gods and belief systems of Ancient Egypt. In a world of hippo-crocs and party cows (yes really!) discover how the path to the after-life was determined by the goodness of your heart and how mummification was really all about transformation and not preservation.
    2/22/2021
    13:15

About Homeschool History

Fun history lessons for all the family, presented by Horrible Histories' Greg Jenner. Full of facts and jokes, the series brings to life a broad range of historical topics.
