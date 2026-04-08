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Homeschool History

BBC Radio 4
EducationHistory
Homeschool History
Latest episode

22 episodes

  • Homeschool History

    Introducing... Dead Funny History

    12/17/2025 | 14 mins.
    Attention kids of all ages! Greg Jenner introduces his brand-new comedy history show for all the family.
    From Ramesses the Great to the History of Football, the team behind You're Dead to Me serves up a smorgasbord of the funniest, messiest, and most astonishing stories from history.
    Expect pirates, spies, superstars, chariot races, bouncing cats, ancient toilets, radioactive notebooks, and a pig named Albert, all crammed into 14-minute episodes packed with jokes and sketches.
    You can hear Dead Funny History in the You're Dead to Me feed on BBC Sounds.
  • Homeschool History

    Mary Seacole

    03/22/2021 | 13 mins.
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun Homeschool History lesson on the life of Mary Seacole. Follow her adventures as she travels the world in her ambition to always care for others.
    From life as the daughter of a hotelier in Jamaica to owner of the famous British Hotel in Crimea, where she volunteered to set up a business caring for injured soldiers, earning her the name Mother Seacole.
    The Athletic production for BBC Radio 4
  • Homeschool History

    Life in Roman Pompeii

    03/15/2021 | 12 mins.
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun Homeschool History lesson on life in Roman Pompeii, as we share what archeologists have discovered from the town that was frozen in time 2000 years ago.
    How did they brush their teeth? What was the name of the local pub? And just how do we know so much about what they ate?
    Historical Consultant: Professor Mary Beard.
    Produced by Abi Paterson
    Scripted by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch, Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner
    Research Assistance by Hannah MacKenzie
    An Athletic production for BBC Radio 4
  • Homeschool History

    Mary Anning

    03/08/2021 | 12 mins.
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun homeschool history lesson on the life of palaeontologist Mary Anning.
    Due to her gender and social standing, Mary’s vast contributions to palaeontology were often overlooked by the science community during her lifetime. She has since been voted one of the most influential women in the history of science.
    Historical Consultant: Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes
    Produced by Abi Paterson
    Scripted by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch, Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner
    Research Assistance by Hannah MacKenzie
    An Athletic production for BBC Radio 4
  • Homeschool History

    The Scottish Wars of Independence

    03/01/2021 | 12 mins.
    Join Greg Jenner for a fun history lesson on the medieval Scottish Wars of Independence. Why couldn’t England and Scotland get along? Why should you never battle on a bridge? And what on Earth does a spider have to do with anything?
    Historical Consultant: Dr Iain MacInnes
    Produced by Abi Paterson
    Scripted by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch, Emma Nagouse and Greg Jenner
    Research Assistance by Hannah MacKenzie
    A production by The Athletic for BBC Radio 4
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About Homeschool History
Fun history lessons for all the family, presented by Horrible Histories' Greg Jenner. Full of facts and jokes, the series brings to life a broad range of historical topics, many linked to the school curriculum. Homeschool Histories is made by the producers of the much-loved Radio 4 podcast You're Dead To Me.
Podcast website
EducationHistoryKids & Family

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