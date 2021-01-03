Fun history lessons for all the family, presented by Horrible Histories' Greg Jenner. Full of facts and jokes, the series brings to life a broad range of histor... More
Mary Seacole
Join Greg Jenner for a fun Homeschool History lesson on the life of Mary Seacole. Follow her adventures as she travels the world in her ambition to always care for others.
From life as the daughter of a hotelier in Jamaica to owner of the famous British Hotel in Crimea, where she volunteered to set up a business caring for injured soldiers, earning her the name Mother Seacole.
The Athletic production for BBC Radio 4
3/22/2021
13:11
Life in Roman Pompeii
Join Greg Jenner for a fun Homeschool History lesson on life in Roman Pompeii, as we share what archeologists have discovered from the town that was frozen in time 2000 years ago.
How did they brush their teeth? What was the name of the local pub? And just how do we know so much about what they ate?
Historical Consultant: Professor Mary Beard.
3/15/2021
12:55
Mary Anning
Join Greg Jenner for a fun homeschool history lesson on the life of palaeontologist Mary Anning.
Due to her gender and social standing, Mary’s vast contributions to palaeontology were often overlooked by the science community during her lifetime. She has since been voted one of the most influential women in the history of science.
Historical Consultant: Dr Rebecca Wragg Sykes
3/8/2021
12:54
The Scottish Wars of Independence
Join Greg Jenner for a fun history lesson on the medieval Scottish Wars of Independence. Why couldn’t England and Scotland get along? Why should you never battle on a bridge? And what on Earth does a spider have to do with anything?
Historical Consultant: Dr Iain MacInnes
3/1/2021
12:50
Ancient Egyptian Religion
Join Greg Jenner for a fun homeschool history lesson exploring the many Gods and belief systems of Ancient Egypt. In a world of hippo-crocs and party cows (yes really!) discover how the path to the after-life was determined by the goodness of your heart and how mummification was really all about transformation and not preservation.