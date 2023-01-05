Childhood is finite at just shy of 9.5 million minutes. We only get one shot at it. One of the biggest decisions we make is how we will use that time. Research... More
Available Episodes
5 of 147
1KHO 147: From Music to Mountains, Tennessee's Best-Kept Secrets | Sarah Lolli, Make a Happy Home Podcast
50% of the US population lives within 600 miles of Nashville!! Join us as we talk about some of Tenneessee's best kept adventuring secrets! Sarah Lolli is the co-host of the Make a Happy Home Podcast as well as co-owner of Lumber and Loom shop. She's a old friend of mine and I couldn't be more thrilled to be talking with her about adventures of a lifetime that can be had all over the state of Tennessee. We cover Nashville, to Cookeville, to Pigeon Forge, to Chatanooga and more - and even include some lodging ideas. Check out the Make a Happy Home Podcast here >> https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/make-a-happy-home/id1680342044 Check out both the podcast and the Lumber and Loom Shop on Instagram: @make.a.happy.home @lumberandloomshop
5/1/2023
28:06
IKHO 146: From Chaos to Calm: Transforming Your Home | Shannon Acheson, The Clutter Fix
So often families are asking the question about how can they find the time to get outside but still keep their home somewhat tidy. Shannon Acheson, author of The Clutter Fix is here to answer that question and more! In this episode, about how women, especially moms of all ages and stages, can equip themselves with the skills and tools they need to create the home they've always wanted. From dealing with clutter to developing good habits and staying organized, Shannon shares practical tips for transforming your living space and creating a comfortable and welcoming environment for your family... that ultimately will give you more time to do the things you really want to do. We discuss the challenges that many women face when it comes to managing a household, and Shannon offers insights into how to overcome these obstacles and achieve a sense of peace and order in your home. She also shares her personal experiences and struggles with decluttering, simplifying, and maintaining a tidy home, providing relatable and actionable advice that listeners can apply to their own lives. Whether you're a seasoned homemaker or just starting out, this episode offers valuable insights and strategies for creating a happy and functional household. So join us as we explore the art of homemaking with author Shannon Acheson, and discover how you can transform your home into a haven of peace and tranquility. Check out The Clutter Fix here >> https://amzn.to/3Nngi5n Learn more about Shannon here >> www.homemadelovely.com and on Instagram at @home.made.lovely
4/28/2023
51:14
1KHO 145: The Two Biggest Things Parents Should Think About | Dr. Jean Twenge, Generations
The reigning expert on generational change, Dr. Jean Twenge joins us to talk about why we are at the forefront of the worst mental health crisis in decades and what we can do about it! Dr. Twenge explains that today's generation of children has less experience with independence and decision-making than previous generations did at the same age. Dr. Twenge shares that she has more students who cannot make simple decisions without texting their parents. She highlights the importance of real-life interactions with others, exercise, being outside, and good food for humans to thrive. She stresses that screen time is not a substitute for being with someone and that the time spent on devices has replaced time outside, which is not good for mental health. Save, share and subscribe! Check out Dr. Jean Twenge's newest book Generations here >> https://amzn.to/3LBoIVu Check out Dr. Jean Twenge's highly referenced book iGen here >> https://amzn.to/3Nel3hE Learn more about Dr. Jean Twenge here >> http://www.jeantwenge.com/ and on Twitter @jean_twenge . This episode is brought to you by Aro. Aro is offering our listeners a discount to get a free month on the upfront annual or two-year memberships with the code “1000hours”. If you are looking to spend more time with your family, model great habits for your kids, keep them safe, or maybe just fall asleep without scrolling, we encourage you to check out Aro right now at www.goaro.com .
4/27/2023
55:15
IKHO 144: Orlando Without the Theme Parks: Uncovering Orlando's Hidden Gems | Suzanne Nunn, FPEA
Today, we are excited to have Suzanne Nunn join us to discuss over 20 free or inexpensive outdoor ideas for families to do in the Orlando, Florida area outside of the theme parks. Suzanne is a homeschool mom, writer, speaker, podcaster, and traveler who heads up the FPEA Homeschool Convention - the world's largest homeschool convention that takes place each year on Memorial Day Weekend in the Orlando area. In this episode, Suzanne shares her insights on how to adventure in the Orlando area in a budget-friendly and family-friendly way. With her extensive knowledge of the area, she gives us the inside scoop on some of the best outdoor family activities that Orlando has to offer, including hidden gems that are often overlooked by tourists. Beyond the theme parks, Suzanne takes us on a journey to discover the many exciting and affordable outdoor adventures that Orlando has to offer. From hiking and kayaking to visiting local parks and swimming holes, there are plenty of fun and educational activities for families to enjoy in a budget-friendly way. Members of the 1000 Hours Outside community are consistently asking about ideas to do in the Orlando, Florida area and this episode has got you covered! Suzanne also provides a sneak peek into the FPEA Homeschool Convention, which is fast approaching. As someone who is heavily involved in the homeschooling community, she shares the ins and outs of the convention and what attendees can expect from this year's event. So whether you are a local looking for some new outdoor family adventures or a tourist seeking to explore Orlando beyond the theme parks, this episode is for you. Join us as we chat with Suzanne Nunn and uncover the best-kept secrets of Orlando's outdoor family activities! Learn more about the FPEA Homeschool Convention Here: https://fpea.com/events/6900/2023-fpea-florida-homeschool-convention Online registration closes May 1st!
4/25/2023
1:01:41
1KHO 143: Why the Outdoors is Nothing and Everything All at the Same Time | Lorna Norton (UK) and Lauren Cecora (Germany)
Welcome to the latest episode of The 1000 Hours Outside Podcast! Today we're joined by two amazing guests who will share their unique perspectives and experiences on the benefits of spending time in nature. Our first guest is Lorna Norton, founder of the Kith Homestead in the UK. The Kith Homestead is a place where families can learn side by side and create memories together. Lorna shares with us the benefits of visiting the same outdoor places time after time, and how this can create a homey feeling in an outdoor space. She also provides tips on how to spend time in an outdoor space when it doesn’t look like there’s a lot to do, and why going out at nighttime can be a massive adventure. Our second guest is Lauren Cecora, who lives with her family in Germany and takes adventures in their camper van named Kleo. Lauren talks about how getting outside has helped her anxiety and made her less worried about all the “risks” of the unknown with being outdoors. She shares with us how being in nature has allowed her to disconnect from the stresses of everyday life and has given her the opportunity to explore new places and connect with new people. Throughout the episode, we discuss the importance of getting outside and the positive impact it can have on our mental health and well-being. We also touch on the challenges of balancing screen time with outdoor time, and how we can make a conscious effort to prioritize spending time in nature. So join us as we dive into the world of outdoor adventures with Lorna Norton and Lauren Cecora. We hope this episode will inspire you to get outside and explore the beauty of nature! Learn more about Lorna and The Kith Homestead on Instagram at >> @kithhomestead Learn more about Lauren and Cleo the Camper van on Instagram at>> @laurenccecora and @adventures.with.kleo
Childhood is finite at just shy of 9.5 million minutes. We only get one shot at it. One of the biggest decisions we make is how we will use that time. Research has confirmed time and time again that what children are naturally and unabashedly drawn to, unrestricted outside play, contributes extensively to every area of childhood development. The importance here cannot be understated.
Every year we aim to match nature time with the average amount of American kid screen time (which is currently 1200 hours per year). Have a goal. Track your time outside. Take back childhood. Inspire others.