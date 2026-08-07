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881 episodes
1KHO 880: The Great Dopamine Extraction | Dr. Jeremy Heffner, Proof of the Impossible08/06/2026 | 58 mins.Everyone is talking about what AI can do but this is an episode about what AI might be doing to us... and also why it tries to be so engaging. Trauma surgeon Dr. Jeremy Heffner shares the remarkable story behind his new book, Proof of the Impossible, weaving together his own recovery from PTSD with thousands of conversations he had with today's leading AI models. We explore why these systems are designed to keep us engaged, how they learn to mirror and influence human behavior, why authenticity may become our most valuable resource, and what every parent should understand before AI becomes a child's favorite companion. This conversation left me thinking about attention, purpose, struggle, and what it truly means to be human in an age of machines.
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1KHO 879: Should Parents Trust Their Gut More? | Andy Stanley, What Great Leaders Do08/05/2026 | 56 mins.Leadership isn't just for CEOs, pastors, or business owners—it begins at home.
In this conversation, Ginny sits down with bestselling author and leadership expert Andy Stanley to explore the timeless principles from his new book, What Great Leaders Do. While written for organizational leaders, Andy shares why these lessons may be just as transformative for parents.
Together they discuss the difference between problems that can be solved and tensions that must be managed, why trusting intuition often matters more than having all the answers, how to pursue clarity when certainty isn't possible, and why the strongest leaders play to their strengths instead of trying to become well-rounded. Andy also offers practical wisdom on protecting family over career, resisting the dangers of ego and entitlement, surrounding yourself with people who tell the truth, and building a life defined by character rather than achievement.
Whether you're leading a family, a team, a business, or simply trying to become a wiser, more intentional person, this conversation is filled with practical insights that can shape the way you make decisions, build relationships, and leave a lasting legacy.
Get Andy's latest book here.
For more on Andy Stanley, visit:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AndyStanleyOfficial
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Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast
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1KHO 878: Trying to Be Happy Is Making Kids Miserable | Jonathan Eckert, The Happiness Crisis08/04/2026 | 57 mins.Children today have more comfort, more entertainment, more therapy, and more technology than any generation before them so why are they struggling so deeply? Jonathan Eckert, director of the Baylor Center for School Leadership and author of The Happiness Crisis, shares a perspective every parent needs to hear: the relentless pursuit of happiness may actually be standing in the way of joy. We talk about why struggle is essential, how overprotecting children can leave them less resilient, why community matters more than ever, what AI and social media are doing to the next generation, and how simple things like hospitality, outdoor play, meaningful work, and shared meals can change the trajectory of a child's life. This conversation is hopeful, practical, and full of ideas you'll want to carry into your own family.
Get your copy of The Happiness Crisis here
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1KHO 877: Raise Kids Who Don't Crack Under Pressure | Brandon Webb, Puddle Jumpers08/03/2026 | 57 mins.Brandon Webb knows what it takes to perform under extreme pressure. As a combat-decorated Navy SEAL sniper instructor, entrepreneur, and bestselling author, he's spent a lifetime studying resilience. But in this conversation, he explains why the greatest test of leadership isn't on the battlefield—it's at home.
Drawing from his new book Puddle Jumpers, Brandon shares the practical parenting principles that helped him raise independent, confident, and emotionally resilient children. He and Ginny explore why kids need opportunities to fail, how small acts of independence build lifelong confidence, the surprising power of visualization and positive psychology, and why parents should prepare children for the world instead of trying to protect them from it. They also discuss the importance of mentors, creating a home your adult children want to return to, choosing family over career, and how sharing your own failures can become one of the greatest gifts you give your kids.
Whether you're raising toddlers, teenagers, or launching young adults into the world, this conversation is packed with memorable stories and practical wisdom for building resilient families in an increasingly fragile culture.
Get Brandon's new book here!
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1KHO 876: The Freedom Of Trying Less Hard | Sally Llyod-Jones, Jesus Storybook Bible08/02/2026 | 47 mins.Twenty years after the release of The Jesus Storybook Bible, Sally Lloyd-Jones joins Ginny for a heartfelt conversation about the unexpected journey behind one of the most beloved children's Bibles ever written, and why the way we tell children about God matters more than we often realize.
Sally shares the personal experiences that shaped her writing, from growing up with an image of a demanding God to discovering the overwhelming kindness and love at the heart of the gospel. Together, they explore why stories have the power to reach children (and adults) in ways that lessons never can, how wonder and imagination nurture lifelong faith, and why simplifying truth is one of the hardest—and most important—tasks of a writer.
The conversation also looks ahead to the upcoming 20th anniversary Jesus Storybook Bible tour, the creative process behind Sally's books, the importance of preserving childhood in an age of screens, and why reading great stories aloud continues to shape hearts across generations.
Whether you're a parent, grandparent, educator, writer, or simply someone longing to rediscover childlike wonder, this episode is a beautiful reminder that God's story has always been a story of grace, and that the best stories don't just teach us, they change us.
Get your copy of the renowned Jesus Storybook Bible here
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About The 1000 Hours Outside Podcast
The 1000 Hours Outside Podcast is the megaphone for the global 1000 Hours Outside movement, created to help people embrace hands-on living in a tech-saturated world. Hosted by bestselling author and founder Ginny Yurich, each episode explores the countercultural idea that kids - and adults - thrive when they choose real-world options over virtual ones. Featuring conversations with leading voices in parenting, nature, education, mental health, neuroscience, faith, and free play, and rooted in research and rich with practical encouragement, the show invites listeners to slow down, step outside, and join a growing movement committed to reclaiming childhood, reconnecting families, and restoring mental health - one hour at a time.Podcast website
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