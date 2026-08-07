Leadership isn't just for CEOs, pastors, or business owners—it begins at home.



In this conversation, Ginny sits down with bestselling author and leadership expert Andy Stanley to explore the timeless principles from his new book, What Great Leaders Do. While written for organizational leaders, Andy shares why these lessons may be just as transformative for parents.



Together they discuss the difference between problems that can be solved and tensions that must be managed, why trusting intuition often matters more than having all the answers, how to pursue clarity when certainty isn't possible, and why the strongest leaders play to their strengths instead of trying to become well-rounded. Andy also offers practical wisdom on protecting family over career, resisting the dangers of ego and entitlement, surrounding yourself with people who tell the truth, and building a life defined by character rather than achievement.



Whether you're leading a family, a team, a business, or simply trying to become a wiser, more intentional person, this conversation is filled with practical insights that can shape the way you make decisions, build relationships, and leave a lasting legacy.



Get Andy's latest book here.



For more on Andy Stanley, visit:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AndyStanleyOfficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andy_stanley/



X: https://x.com/AndyStanle



Your Move: https://yourmove.is



Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast



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