1KHO 143: Why the Outdoors is Nothing and Everything All at the Same Time | Lorna Norton (UK) and Lauren Cecora (Germany)

Welcome to the latest episode of The 1000 Hours Outside Podcast! Today we're joined by two amazing guests who will share their unique perspectives and experiences on the benefits of spending time in nature. Our first guest is Lorna Norton, founder of the Kith Homestead in the UK. The Kith Homestead is a place where families can learn side by side and create memories together. Lorna shares with us the benefits of visiting the same outdoor places time after time, and how this can create a homey feeling in an outdoor space. She also provides tips on how to spend time in an outdoor space when it doesn’t look like there’s a lot to do, and why going out at nighttime can be a massive adventure. Our second guest is Lauren Cecora, who lives with her family in Germany and takes adventures in their camper van named Kleo. Lauren talks about how getting outside has helped her anxiety and made her less worried about all the “risks” of the unknown with being outdoors. She shares with us how being in nature has allowed her to disconnect from the stresses of everyday life and has given her the opportunity to explore new places and connect with new people. Throughout the episode, we discuss the importance of getting outside and the positive impact it can have on our mental health and well-being. We also touch on the challenges of balancing screen time with outdoor time, and how we can make a conscious effort to prioritize spending time in nature. So join us as we dive into the world of outdoor adventures with Lorna Norton and Lauren Cecora. We hope this episode will inspire you to get outside and explore the beauty of nature! Learn more about Lorna and The Kith Homestead on Instagram at >> @kithhomestead Learn more about Lauren and Cleo the Camper van on Instagram at>> @laurenccecora and @adventures.with.kleo