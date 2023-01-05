Join Alana, Kyle, and Tiera as they journey into the mission of uncovering God's truths and design for sexual freedom within marriage. They're going to be tackl... More
129: Orgasm Q&A!
Listened to our other orgasm series episodes but still had questions? Alana, Kyle, and Tiera go through questions that you guys, those who did the Orgasm Survey, asked! They answer questions like: How do I tell my husband when I didn't have an orgasm? What's the best way to learn to orgasm the same time as my wife? Why do some orgasms feel better than others? Can some only orgasm with a vibrator?
If you're not already be sure you check Kingdom Sexuality out on Instagram @kingdomsexuality. That's where you'll see even more of the KS content! Weekly sex positions for you to try, connect questions, content geared towards men, and more!! Have a topic suggestion for the team? Send a DM or email them at [email protected] Don't forget to check out their website www.kingdomsexualityministry.com and the new Facebook Group! They're also on Patreon now! So support Kingdom Sexuality there for some exciting and exclusive perks! And, don't forget to leave them a review on Apple Podcasts!
Faithful Counseling
She Comes First
Cunnilingus Episode
The Penis Book
5/1/2023
31:02
128: Orgasms: Multiple Orgasms
Looking for a way to help "porn proof" your devices? Check out Covenant Eyes! Use the code KS30 for your first 30 days free!
If you're looking for a sure fire way to have multiple orgasms every time you're intimate with your spouse... the KS Team is sorry to disappoint. In this episode, Tiera, Kyle, and Alana chat about the mythical creature of multiple orgasms and whether it's really possible to achieve. They reveal the results of a survey they conducted and they also talk about the role of cervical position and cycle in women's ability to have multiple orgasms, and the different types of multiple orgasms in men. The KS Team also give some tips for trying to achieve multiple orgasms, such as trying different types of stimulation and not pushing yourself too hard. So, if you're curious about the elusive multiple orgasm, give this podcast episode a listen!
TempDrop use code AFKINGDOMSEXUALITY for 10% off!
Penis Book
Married Dance use code KINGDOMSEXUALITY for 10% off!
Kyle’s articles:
4/24/2023
37:25
127: Orgasms: Toys, Technique, & Troubleshooting
Have you listened to part one of the Orgasm Series yet?? If not, the team highly recommends you check it out before listening to this one! In this episode Alana, Kyle, and Tiera chat about many of things they skipped over in the first episode. Things like, practically, what are the first steps when it comes to having an orgasm? Does using toys have an impact on my ability to orgasm with my spouse? And they also go through what YOU, those who did the orgasm survey, found helpful when it came to finally achieving an orgasm!
Married Dance (code KINGDOMSEXUALITY for 10% off!)
Thoughts During Sex episode
Anatomy episode
Come As You Are
Awaken Love
Kyle's Sextimony
Covenant Eyes (use the code KS30 for 30 days free!)
*again, Alana's audio isn't the best! sorry about that!!*
4/17/2023
1:11:15
126: Orgasms: What Are They & How Can I Have One??
*unfortunately Alana's audio isn't great in this episode, we're sorry about that!!*
It's the series that SO many of you have been waiting for! Alana, Kyle, & Tiera go in depth into what an orgasm is, some of the statistics from our orgasm survey, what kind of orgasms there are, and what YOU say they feel like! This is the first part of our series, so if there are things we didn't cover in this episode, just wait! It might be coming!!
Come As You Are
Awaken Love
Anatomy Episode
7 Different Orgasms for Men
Birds and Bee's sex ed course (Use code KINGDOM20 for 20% off the course)
Brandi Harris' sex ed course (Use code KINGS23 for at 10% discount!)
4/10/2023
46:23
125: SHOWER SEX
It seems like couples are either very pro shower sex, or anti-shower sex, which one are you?? Tune into this hilarious episode as Alana, Tiera, and Kyle share the pros and cons of shower sex, what lube to use, and positions that make it easier!! If you and your spouse don't actually shower together yet, that's a great place to start when it comes to this! Schedule a time to just be in the shower together! Then, as you get more comfortable, try something new! Shower sex can be a really fun way to spice things up.
COCONU- Oil Based Lube
YES! Oil Based Lube (use the code KINGDOMSEXUALITY for a discount!)
Tandem
Episode 103: OPPOSITES: Sizes
