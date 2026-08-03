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302 episodes
- Huge thank you to Dwell Bible App who sponsored today’s episode! Get it for 25% off now!
Today's conversation is the continuation of last week's episode, all about anal sex and the Christian perspective. If you missed part one, go start there first, since that's where we lay the foundation. In this episode we tackle questions that you guys had around the topic of butt stuff! Tune in!
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Our Episodes:
Butt Stuff episode part 1
Resources:
Married Dance: Use the code KINGDOMSEXUALITY for 10% off
Coconu Lube: Use the code KINGDOM for 15% off
Evree Lube: Use the code KINGDOM for 10% off!
The anatomy image mentioned
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Approximate Time Stamps:
00:00 — Welcome & episode framing
01:06 — Health considerations
06:41 — Sanitation & preparation
08:48 — Types of anal play
14:05 — Pain, comfort & going slow
15:47 — Sponsor message
17:24 — Safety & hemorrhoids
19:01 — Orgasm, prostate stimulation & shame
24:33 — Grooming preferences
26:08 — Anal vs. vaginal sex
26:38 — Trying again after a painful experience
27:41 — Pegging
29:52 — Finishing, cleanup & safety
31:33 — Closing thoughts & prayer
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- Tune in as the KS team chats about one of the most requested topics... butt stuff. In part one of this conversation (part 2 is coming next week!) the team discusses anal play and where biblical wisdom fits into the conversation. It’s a practical conversation about how couples can navigate boundaries, consent, and curiosity without losing connection.
Watch the episode on YouTube!!
Resources:
https://www.gotquestions.org/
My Counselor Online: You get $25 off your first month when you sign up with our link
Better Help: Get 10% off your first month with our link
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Approximate Time Stamps:
00:00 — Opening teaser
00:34 — Welcome and episode introduction
01:07 — Why this conversation matters
04:57 — Setting expectations and disclaimer
06:11 — What the Bible says
10:26 — A biblical framework for decision-making
12:34 — Defining anal play and sexual boundaries
17:40 — Why couples may explore this topic
19:54 — How to start the conversation with your spouse
22:09 — Consent, boundaries, and respecting a no
25:39 — Closing thoughts and next episode preview
26:13 — Closing prayer
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297: Different Drives Q&A: Is It Reasonable To Masturbate? How To Get My Spouse To Want Sex More? How Can I Up My Drive?07/21/2026 | 31 mins.Have a different drive than your spouse? Tune in as we answer follower questions around the desire gap! Whether you're the high or low desire spouse, this episode is packed with insights to help you connect and communicate better!
Watch the episode on YouTube!!
Our Episodes:
Dr. Morgan Cutlip episode
Our Products:
OUT OF SYNC Audio Course!
Get on the waitlist for our Orgasm Course here!
Figuring Out What I Like Guide
Resources:
Everlywell: use that link to get 15% off!
Join Unite & Ignite
Want more from Kingdom Sexuality? Come hang out!
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Patreon
Website
Approximate Timestamps:
Introduction and Welcome - 0:00
Bible Verse Discussion - 1:02
Listener Questions Introduction - 1:33
Question: Lower Drive Concerns - 2:01
Medical and Medication Advice - 2:35
Responsive vs. Spontaneous Desire - 4:27
Tips for Spontaneous Spouses - 6:38
Overcoming Guilt in Relationships - 11:46
Productive Conversations - 17:08
Masturbation and Marriage - 21:03
Course Promotion and Conclusion - 26:49
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
296: Different Drives Q&A: Is It Reasonable To Masturbate? How To Get My Spouse To Want Sex More? How Can I Up My Drive?07/20/2026 | 31 mins.Have a different drive than your spouse? Tune in as we answer follower questions around the desire gap! Whether you're the high or low desire spouse, this episode is packed with insights to help you connect and communicate better!
Watch the episode on YouTube!!
Our Episodes:
Dr. Morgan Cutlip episode
Our Products:
OUT OF SYNC Audio Course!
Get on the waitlist for our Orgasm Course here!
Figuring Out What I Like Guide
Resources:
Everlywell: use that link to get 15% off!
Join Unite & Ignite
Want more from Kingdom Sexuality? Come hang out!
Instagram
Facebook Group
Patreon
Website
Approximate Timestamps:
Introduction and Welcome - 0:00
Bible Verse Discussion - 1:02
Listener Questions Introduction - 1:33
Question: Lower Drive Concerns - 2:01
Medical and Medication Advice - 2:35
Responsive vs. Spontaneous Desire - 4:27
Tips for Spontaneous Spouses - 6:38
Overcoming Guilt in Relationships - 11:46
Productive Conversations - 17:08
Masturbation and Marriage - 21:03
Course Promotion and Conclusion - 26:49
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- You asked. We answered. In this Q&A episode, nothing is off-limits- from low desire and postpartum sex to foreplay, boundaries, and the questions everyone’s Googling but not saying out loud.
Watch the episode on YouTube!!
Our Episodes:
What’s Not Allowed In The Bedroom
Resources:
Just Between Us App
Awaken Love
Better Sex Through Mindfulness
Esense app website
Mentionables: Use the code KINGDOM for 10% off
Coconu: Use the code KINGDOM for 15% off
Beating 50%: Use code KINGDOMSEXUALITY for 10% off!
Join Unite & Ignite
Want more from Kingdom Sexuality? Come hang out!
Instagram
Facebook Group
Patreon
Website
Approximate Timestamps:
Introduction and Welcome - 0:00
Episode Overview - 0:22
Product Promotion - 0:50
Verse of the Day - 1:27
Q&A Introduction - 1:49
Question 1: Tips for Connecting with Spouse - 2:13
Question 2: Ideas for Couples with Low Drive - 5:28
Question 3: Sex with a Newborn - 7:14
Question 4: Fun Pillow Talk Options - 7:43
Question 5: Husband's Lack of Interest - 8:49
Question 6: Bedroom Boundaries - 11:10
Question 7: Convincing Wife about Foreplay - 12:41
Question 8: Lasting Longer During Different Activities - 13:25
Question 9: Squirting - 14:20
Question 10: Arthritis and Sex - 16:49
Question 11: Wife's Lack of Interest in New Intimacy - 18:09
Closing Prayer - 19:10
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Kingdom Sexuality
Kingdom Sexuality is the Christian sex podcast for married couples who want a thriving, God-honoring sex life. We’re Alana, Kyle, and Tiera — three friends tackling the questions the church forgot to answer. Through interviews, “sex-timonies,” listener Q&As, and real talk from our own marriages, we’re here to help you grow a fulfilling, passionate, and deeply connected sex life.Kingdom Sexuality. The Christian sex podcast that goes where the church won’t. Because yes, Christians can talk about sex too!Podcast website
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