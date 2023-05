128: Orgasms: Multiple Orgasms

In this episode, Tiera, Kyle, and Alana chat about the mythical creature of multiple orgasms and whether it's really possible to achieve. They reveal the results of a survey they conducted and they also talk about the role of cervical position and cycle in women's ability to have multiple orgasms, and the different types of multiple orgasms in men. The KS Team also give some tips for trying to achieve multiple orgasms, such as trying different types of stimulation and not pushing yourself too hard.