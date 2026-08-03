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Kingdom Sexuality

That Sounds Fun Network
ChristianityRelationships
Kingdom Sexuality
Latest episode

302 episodes

  • Kingdom Sexuality

    299: Butt Stuff- All About Anal Sex Part 2

    08/03/2026 | 35 mins.
    Huge thank you to Dwell Bible App who sponsored today’s episode!⁠ Get it for 25% off now!

    Today's conversation is the continuation of last week's episode, all about anal sex and the Christian perspective. If you missed part one, go start there first, since that's where we lay the foundation. In this episode we tackle questions that you guys had around the topic of butt stuff! Tune in!

    Watch the episode on YouTube!!

    Our Episodes:

    Butt Stuff episode part 1

    Resources:

    Married Dance: Use the code KINGDOMSEXUALITY for 10% off

    Coconu Lube: Use the code KINGDOM for 15% off

    Evree Lube: Use the code KINGDOM for 10% off!

    The anatomy image mentioned

    ⁠My Counselor Online⁠

    ⁠BetterHelp⁠

    ⁠⁠Join Unite & Ignite ⁠⁠

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    Approximate Time Stamps:

    00:00 — Welcome & episode framing

    01:06 — Health considerations

    06:41 — Sanitation & preparation

    08:48 — Types of anal play

    14:05 — Pain, comfort & going slow

    15:47 — Sponsor message

    17:24 — Safety & hemorrhoids

    19:01 — Orgasm, prostate stimulation & shame

    24:33 — Grooming preferences

    26:08 — Anal vs. vaginal sex

    26:38 — Trying again after a painful experience

    27:41 — Pegging

    29:52 — Finishing, cleanup & safety

    31:33 — Closing thoughts & prayer
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Kingdom Sexuality

    298: Patron's Choice! Butt Stuff - All About Anal Sex Part 1

    07/27/2026 | 29 mins.
    Tune in as the KS team chats about one of the most requested topics... butt stuff. In part one of this conversation (part 2 is coming next week!) the team discusses anal play and where biblical wisdom fits into the conversation. It’s a practical conversation about how couples can navigate boundaries, consent, and curiosity without losing connection.

    Watch the episode on YouTube!!

    Resources:

    https://www.gotquestions.org/

    My Counselor Online: You get $25 off your first month when you sign up with our link

    Better Help: Get 10% off your first month with our link

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    Approximate Time Stamps:

    00:00 — Opening teaser

    00:34 — Welcome and episode introduction

    01:07 — Why this conversation matters

    04:57 — Setting expectations and disclaimer

    06:11 — What the Bible says

    10:26 — A biblical framework for decision-making

    12:34 — Defining anal play and sexual boundaries

    17:40 — Why couples may explore this topic

    19:54 — How to start the conversation with your spouse

    22:09 — Consent, boundaries, and respecting a no

    25:39 — Closing thoughts and next episode preview

    26:13 — Closing prayer
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Kingdom Sexuality

    297: Different Drives Q&A: Is It Reasonable To Masturbate? How To Get My Spouse To Want Sex More? How Can I Up My Drive?

    07/21/2026 | 31 mins.
    Have a different drive than your spouse? Tune in as we answer follower questions around the desire gap! Whether you're the high or low desire spouse, this episode is packed with insights to help you connect and communicate better!

    ⁠Watch the episode on YouTube!!⁠

    Our Episodes:

    ⁠ Dr. Morgan Cutlip episode⁠

    Our Products:

    ⁠OUT OF SYNC Audio Course!⁠

    ⁠Get on the waitlist for our Orgasm Course here!⁠

    ⁠Figuring Out What I Like Guide⁠

    Resources:

    ⁠Everlywell⁠: use that link to get 15% off!

    ⁠⁠⁠Join Unite & Ignite ⁠⁠⁠

    Want more from Kingdom Sexuality? Come hang out!

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Approximate Timestamps:

    Introduction and Welcome - 0:00

    Bible Verse Discussion - 1:02

    Listener Questions Introduction - 1:33

    Question: Lower Drive Concerns - 2:01

    Medical and Medication Advice - 2:35

    Responsive vs. Spontaneous Desire - 4:27

    Tips for Spontaneous Spouses - 6:38

    Overcoming Guilt in Relationships - 11:46

    Productive Conversations - 17:08

    Masturbation and Marriage - 21:03

    Course Promotion and Conclusion - 26:49
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Kingdom Sexuality

    296: Different Drives Q&A: Is It Reasonable To Masturbate? How To Get My Spouse To Want Sex More? How Can I Up My Drive?

    07/20/2026 | 31 mins.
    Have a different drive than your spouse? Tune in as we answer follower questions around the desire gap! Whether you're the high or low desire spouse, this episode is packed with insights to help you connect and communicate better!

    Watch the episode on YouTube!!

    Our Episodes:

    Dr. Morgan Cutlip episode

    Our Products:

    OUT OF SYNC Audio Course!

    Get on the waitlist for our Orgasm Course here!

    Figuring Out What I Like Guide

    Resources:

    Everlywell: use that link to get 15% off!

    ⁠⁠Join Unite & Ignite ⁠⁠

    Want more from Kingdom Sexuality? Come hang out!

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook Group⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Approximate Timestamps:

    Introduction and Welcome - 0:00

    Bible Verse Discussion - 1:02

    Listener Questions Introduction - 1:33

    Question: Lower Drive Concerns - 2:01

    Medical and Medication Advice - 2:35

    Responsive vs. Spontaneous Desire - 4:27

    Tips for Spontaneous Spouses - 6:38

    Overcoming Guilt in Relationships - 11:46

    Productive Conversations - 17:08

    Masturbation and Marriage - 21:03

    Course Promotion and Conclusion - 26:49
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Kingdom Sexuality

    296: Q&A! Can You Have Too Much Sex? Pushing Through Exhaustion To Connect

    07/13/2026 | 21 mins.
    You asked. We answered. In this Q&A episode, nothing is off-limits- from low desire and postpartum sex to foreplay, boundaries, and the questions everyone’s Googling but not saying out loud.

    Watch the episode on YouTube!!

    Our Episodes:

    What’s Not Allowed In The Bedroom

    Resources:

    Just Between Us App

    Awaken Love

    Better Sex Through Mindfulness

    Esense app website

    Mentionables: Use the code KINGDOM for 10% off

    Coconu: Use the code KINGDOM for 15% off

    Beating 50%: Use code KINGDOMSEXUALITY for 10% off!

    ⁠⁠Join Unite & Ignite ⁠⁠

    Want more from Kingdom Sexuality? Come hang out!

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Approximate Timestamps:

    Introduction and Welcome - 0:00

    Episode Overview - 0:22

    Product Promotion - 0:50

    Verse of the Day - 1:27

    Q&A Introduction - 1:49

    Question 1: Tips for Connecting with Spouse - 2:13

    Question 2: Ideas for Couples with Low Drive - 5:28

    Question 3: Sex with a Newborn - 7:14

    Question 4: Fun Pillow Talk Options - 7:43

    Question 5: Husband's Lack of Interest - 8:49

    Question 6: Bedroom Boundaries - 11:10

    Question 7: Convincing Wife about Foreplay - 12:41

    Question 8: Lasting Longer During Different Activities - 13:25

    Question 9: Squirting - 14:20

    Question 10: Arthritis and Sex - 16:49

    Question 11: Wife's Lack of Interest in New Intimacy - 18:09

    Closing Prayer - 19:10
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Kingdom Sexuality
Kingdom Sexuality is the Christian sex podcast for married couples who want a thriving, God-honoring sex life. We’re Alana, Kyle, and Tiera — three friends tackling the questions the church forgot to answer. Through interviews, “sex-timonies,” listener Q&As, and real talk from our own marriages, we’re here to help you grow a fulfilling, passionate, and deeply connected sex life.Kingdom Sexuality. The Christian sex podcast that goes where the church won’t. Because yes, Christians can talk about sex too!
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