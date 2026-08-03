Tune in as the KS team chats about one of the most requested topics... butt stuff. In part one of this conversation (part 2 is coming next week!) the team discusses anal play and where biblical wisdom fits into the conversation. It’s a practical conversation about how couples can navigate boundaries, consent, and curiosity without losing connection.



Watch the episode on YouTube!!



Resources:



https://www.gotquestions.org/



My Counselor Online: You get $25 off your first month when you sign up with our link



Better Help: Get 10% off your first month with our link



⁠⁠Join Unite & Ignite ⁠⁠



Want more from Kingdom Sexuality? Come hang out!



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook Group⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Website⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Approximate Time Stamps:



00:00 — Opening teaser



00:34 — Welcome and episode introduction



01:07 — Why this conversation matters



04:57 — Setting expectations and disclaimer



06:11 — What the Bible says



10:26 — A biblical framework for decision-making



12:34 — Defining anal play and sexual boundaries



17:40 — Why couples may explore this topic



19:54 — How to start the conversation with your spouse



22:09 — Consent, boundaries, and respecting a no



25:39 — Closing thoughts and next episode preview



26:13 — Closing prayer

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices