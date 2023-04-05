Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo in the App
Listen to Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo

Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo

Podcast Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo
Podcast Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo

Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo

Theresa Caputo
add
Theresa Caputo – better known to millions of fans as the “Long Island Medium” from the hit reality series of the same name – provides virtual readings to people... More
Religion & SpiritualitySpiritualityEducationSelf-Improvement
Theresa Caputo – better known to millions of fans as the “Long Island Medium” from the hit reality series of the same name – provides virtual readings to people... More

Available Episodes

5 of 128
  • A Mother and Daughter's Reading Connect Them with Their Departed Son and Brother
    In this episode, Theresa Caputo gives a reading to Diane and Jaclyn, a mother and daughter who are seeking to connect with loved ones who have passed away. Diane's mother and many other family members are sensed by Theresa, but the focus of one particular loved one is of the most importance to them. Their beloved son/brother who passed away ten years ago on the day of the reading comes through strongly in his personality, bringing comfort and healing to his mother and sister. This reading brings an inspiring reminder of the unbreakable bonds we share with our loved ones, even beyond the physical realm.Call 1-866-TCAPUTO for your chance at a readingStay in touch with Theresa!Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - TikTokwww.theresacaputo.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/4/2023
    42:59
  • Michelle Finds Peace and Love Beyond Her Loss
    Today we hear the touching story of Michelle who found solace and understanding during her reading with Theresa. Theresa was able to connect with Michelle's deep sense of loss over her cousin's passing and helped her understand that he was at peace and appreciated all that she had done for him. She also received messages of gratitude and appreciation from her father-in-law, reminding her of the power of love and family. Listen in as Michelle finds her comfort, closure, and a renewed sense of purpose, learning that our loved ones are always with us even after they have passed.Call 1-866-TCAPUTO for your chance at a readingStay in touch with Theresa!Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - TikTokwww.theresacaputo.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    41:19
  • Struggling with Loss, Melissa Receives Necessary Healing Messages From Beyond
    Melissa had been struggling with the loss of her twin brother, her father, and other loved ones who had passed away. She had been on a hamster wheel of negative thoughts, constantly going over the process of death over and over again, and it was destroying her soul. She needed to take responsibility for her life and get it back on track. Melissa received messages to help her heal along with apologies that were needed. This experience was amazing, gives her the encouragement to always love, honor, and respect herself and know that the souls of her loved ones are right beside her.Call 1-866-TCAPUTO for your chance at a readingStay in touch with Theresa!Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - TikTokwww.theresacaputo.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    40:53
  • Healing Through a Mother's Love: Paolo Presta's First Experience with Spirit
    Join Theresa as she welcomes Paolo Presta, host of the "A Spoonful of Paolo" podcast, to Hey Spirit! Paolo has been told to see a medium for years, and in this episode, he shares his very first experience with Theresa. Paolo opens up about the pain he's been carrying after losing his mother, who was always his protector and advocate growing up. As he seeks healing, Theresa uses her gift to connect with his mother's spirit and provide comfort and guidance.Through laughter and tears, Paolo shares stories of his mother and the love she had for him, even after her passing. Join us for an uplifting and emotional conversation about finding peace and joy in the midst of grief, and the power of a mother's love to heal even the deepest wounds.And be sure to check out Theresa on Paolo's podcast hereCall 1-866-TCAPUTO for your chance at a readingStay in touch with Theresa!Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - TikTokwww.theresacaputo.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    47:49
  • Gifts from Beyond; Mona's Mother's Messages of Love and Acceptance
    Mona's connects with her mother in spirit, who had passed away after a brief remission. But spirit expresses the utmost gratitude for this additional time they had together spent with her daughter. Spirit emphasizes for Mona, the importance of letting go of negative emotions and forgiving oneself. Mona's mother shares a surprise gift at the end of the reading to show her acceptance and pride in her daughter's life and relationships. This episode reminds us that messages from loved ones who have passed can be common, but the validations that come through are truly mind-blowing.Call 1-866-TCAPUTO for your chance at a readingStay in touch with Theresa!Facebook - Instagram - Twitter - TikTokwww.theresacaputo.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/6/2023
    41:13

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo

Theresa Caputo – better known to millions of fans as the “Long Island Medium” from the hit reality series of the same name – provides virtual readings to people from around the world, providing closure as they commune with their departed loved ones.


On HEY SPIRIT!, Theresa channels the souls of those who have passed, conducts Q&amp;As with people from all over the world and shares feel-good tips from her everyday life on how to enjoy a healthier and happier time on earth. When she connects with angels, loved ones, and guides on the other side—souls she refers to as “Spirit”—Theresa will help guests work through their related grief to help them heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance. This podcast will also allow for Theresa’s fans, callers, and guests—maybe even a few surprise celebs!—to have the rare opportunity to get a reading and receive healing messages.


At least that’s the plan for now. You never know what will happen when Spirit enters the room!


If you’d like to ask Theresa a question or have a chance at a reading, you can leave a message at 1-866-TCAPUTO



Facebook - shorturl.at/zDHKQ

Instagram - @theresacaputo

Twitter- @Theresacaputo

[email protected]_caputo

Website-https://www.theresacaputo.com


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo, FPC Biloxi and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo

Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo: Podcasts in Family