#606: Lead with Faith — Last Days - Seasons of Change
The greatest force on Earth for the transformation of humanity is the Church of Jesus Christ. In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson discusses the role of the Church in our culture today. He teaches about the difference between religious rules and transformational faith, as well as the importance of heart change and being in community with Christ-followers. False gospels are prevalent in our nation and around the globe, and it will take people willing to lead with their faith to counteract them. God is moving in His Church, and Pastor Allen shares that one of the most powerful responses we can give is gratitude. Let's strive to have the awareness it takes to be thankful for His many blessings and mercies!
--------
52:03
#605: Lead with Faith — Last Days - Seasons of Change
--------
51:14
#604: Lead with Faith — "They Soon Forgot"
There is no solution to the evils that face our nation apart from expanding the Kingdom of God. In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson discusses the culture of America from a biblical perspective. He draws from the stories of Exodus and Lamentations to illustrate what happens to God's people when they reject His gift of mercy. Pastor Allen offers biblical insight on current topics we're facing including abortion, immigration, and education, showing that they're impacted not by political forces but by spiritual ones. Our nation needs a heart change. Are we bold enough to stand up for what's right?
--------
50:45
#603: Living Faith — The Response Team
Let's be determined in this upcoming season to let our faith be part of our presence, wherever we go. In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson discusses our responses to God's calling on our lives. He shares from the histories of biblical leaders like Moses, King David, and Isaiah to demonstrate how we should rely on God for healing, provision, and miraculous intervention. Spiritual growth requires a change in our hearts and intentions, and we have the opportunity to practice and grow as we lead boldly with our faith this holiday season. We've been invited to take part in something incredible! It's up to us to respond with passion for the Lord.
--------
51:24
#602: Lead With Faith — Nominated for Assignment
God's assignment for us will require tremendous change. In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson discusses the role faith needs to play in our lives as we enter a new season in our nation's history. He pulls from the stories of people like Moses and Isaiah to illustrate what God's calling on our lives looks like, as well as what our responses should be. Pastor Allen also walks through some practical ways we can demonstrate our faith this holiday season to those in our circles of influence. We have been recruited by Almighty God, and He has prepared us for what's ahead.
