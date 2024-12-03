#606: Lead with Faith — Last Days - Seasons of Change

The greatest force on Earth for the transformation of humanity is the Church of Jesus Christ. In this sermon, Pastor Allen Jackson discusses the role of the Church in our culture today. He teaches about the difference between religious rules and transformational faith, as well as the importance of heart change and being in community with Christ-followers. False gospels are prevalent in our nation and around the globe, and it will take people willing to lead with their faith to counteract them. God is moving in His Church, and Pastor Allen shares that one of the most powerful responses we can give is gratitude. Let's strive to have the awareness it takes to be thankful for His many blessings and mercies!