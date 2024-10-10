The Leader’s Cut with Preston Morrison

Growing Your Intimacy With God (with Brad Huebert)
Intimacy with God is available to everyone — AND, it’s a process that takes intentionality. Do you find it difficult to make time with God? What are ways to prioritize and focus your time with God? How can we look at our alone time with God through a fresh perspective? And ultimately, how can we deepen our relationship with God through it?
--------
1:16:23
Are You Too Transactional?
In a world that often encourages and rewards using people as stepping stones, how can we build genuine connections that honor God? What are the dangers of transactional relationships? And how can we value people and relationships as God intended them — not just what they can offer us? Discover how to shift from being a 'transactor' to a true connector, cultivating relationships that reflect the heart of God and build others up in a lasting, meaningful way.
--------
1:05:30
Don’t Lose Your Innocence!
In a world where it's all too easy to become jaded and cynical, how do we hold on to an innocent and pure heart? First, we must get a clear picture of what innocence looks like — what is it?! Why should we pursue an innocent heart? What are its benefits? And how do we become innocent? Or what are the steps to restore that which was taken from us?
--------
1:08:55
Cultivating Relationships The Enemy Hates (with Tim Ross)
“A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken.” — Ecclesiastes 4:12 NLT
One of the enemy's greatest fears is seeing us united in divine relationships. But finding connections like these can often feel challenging—so where do we start? How do we discover and cultivate friendships that are truly authentic and God-centered? And what transformation can happen when we choose to build these type of relationships with one another?
--------
1:19:47
Learning To Celebrate God's Way
Celebration — some of us are great at, some of us are awful at it. But here’s what we have to remember, celebration is a habit of those who fixate on the goodness of God. So why don’t we celebrate more? What should we be celebrating? And how should we celebrate?
A Kingdom conversation between Kingdom leaders, who are desiring to grow. From past experiences to practical tips to cheat codes in life, lean into the ‘cuts’ each week for Biblical principles and practical takeaways that you can apply to become the leader God created you to be.
Watch the video episode each week on Youtube, search ’The Leader’s Cut’
Preston Morrison is the Senior Pastor of Pillar Church, located in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Follow Preston on Instagram @prestonmorrison
Follow Preston on TikTok @prestonmorrison