We don’t always understand why things happen the way they do—but that doesn’t mean they’re random. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans takes us behind the scenes of history to reveal God’s eternal plan and how each of us has a special place in it.
25:00
Your Heavenly Bank Account
Before you make a big purchase, the smart thing to do is to check your bank account to see what you can actually afford. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans reveals that believers have access to a heavenly account that’s overflowing with God’s blessings—and he says it’s time to start drawing from it.
25:00
The Canon of Scripture
When it comes to hearing from God, people may ask, “Why just the Bible?” In this message, Dr. Tony Evans explains why the collection of books we call Scripture is complete, trustworthy and final.
25:00
The Interpretation of Scripture
Even the most beautiful sentence means absolutely nothing if it’s written in a language we don’t understand. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans shows how correctly interpreting God’s Word is the key to unlocking its power.
25:00
The Illumination of Scripture
Some truths don’t click until God opens our eyes. In this message, Dr. Tony Evans explains how the Holy Spirit brings Scripture to life for us—revealing insights we may have missed without His help.