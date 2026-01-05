Open app
HIKE Through the Bible
    Life | Episode 1

    1/05/2026

    Life | Episode 1Host: Open the Bible Guests: Gina O’Brien and Kostas TrigkasIf you can grasp these twin truths—that you are made in God’s image, and that you are dependent on Him—you will discover a great dignity and profound humility…SummaryWelcome to “HIKE Through the Bible,” a brand new podcast from Pastor Colin Smith! 🥾A companion to Pastor Colin’s newest book of the same name, this podcast will guide you through the entire Bible story, in just 50 sessions! Every Monday, Pastor Colin will dive into a new chapter of the book and have an in-depth discussion with two friends.Today, he is joined by Gina O’Brien and Pastor Kostas.Open your Bible to Genesis 1-2 and discover what it means to be made in God’s image…Episode Chapters00:00 - Introduction01:40 - Reading from Chapter 116:44 - Chapter discussion33:18 - Key takeawaysStay ConnectedPurchase a copy of the book, “HIKE Through the Bible” 👉 Click HereCatch up on previous episodes of the podcast on our YouTube channel 👉 Click HereFollow us on Social 📲InstagramFacebookNext Time on HIKE Through the BibleIn the next episode we’ll see how sin entered the world, why life is not what we want it to be, and how God brings hope through a curse—and through a promise.#hikethroughthebible #imageofGod #BibleinayearOpen the Bible is the teaching ministry of Pastor Colin Smith. We exist to open the Bible with people, help them open the Bible for themselves, and equip them to open the Bible with others so everyone everywhere can experience the transformative power of God’s Word.

    Hike Through the Bible - Trailer

    12/29/2025

    Ever felt lost in the Bible—or wished you could see the whole story with fresh clarity?Hike Through the Bible is a new weekly Bible podcast launching January 5th, releasing every week throughout the year to take you on a journey through the Bible in a year. It’s a companion to Pastor Colin Smith’s book Hike Through the Bible, designed to help you understand the big-picture Bible story from beginning to end—by listening or watching rather than reading.In each episode, Pastor Colin reads a chapter from Hike Through the Bible and then discusses it with friends, helping you understand Scripture, grow in your faith, and come to love Jesus more.Follow now and join the journey when the first episode releases January 5th. If you know someone who feels stuck or spiritually hungry, invite them to hike with you.Links & ResourcesHike Through the Bible (book) — Pastor Colin Smith available in the United States here and the United Kingdom here.Podcast: Hike Through the Bible - https://hike-though-the-bible.captivate.fm/listenPastor Colin Smith - https://openthebible.org/profile/colin-smith/

About HIKE Through the Bible

Join Pastor Colin Smith in this 50-session podcast, HIKE through the Bible. This companion to Pastor Colin's book, HIKE Through the Bible, will help you grasp the big picture of the Bible story and grow in your love for Jesus Christ. In each episode Pastor Colin will read a chapter of his book and then discuss it with some friends. Why not make this your year to HIKE through the Bible?
