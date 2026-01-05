Life | Episode 1Host: Open the Bible Guests: Gina O’Brien and Kostas TrigkasIf you can grasp these twin truths—that you are made in God’s image, and that you are dependent on Him—you will discover a great dignity and profound humility…SummaryWelcome to “HIKE Through the Bible,” a brand new podcast from Pastor Colin Smith! 🥾A companion to Pastor Colin’s newest book of the same name, this podcast will guide you through the entire Bible story, in just 50 sessions! Every Monday, Pastor Colin will dive into a new chapter of the book and have an in-depth discussion with two friends.Today, he is joined by Gina O’Brien and Pastor Kostas.Open your Bible to Genesis 1-2 and discover what it means to be made in God’s image…Episode Chapters00:00 - Introduction01:40 - Reading from Chapter 116:44 - Chapter discussion33:18 - Key takeawaysStay ConnectedPurchase a copy of the book, “HIKE Through the Bible” 👉 Click HereCatch up on previous episodes of the podcast on our YouTube channel 👉 Click HereFollow us on Social 📲InstagramFacebookNext Time on HIKE Through the BibleIn the next episode we’ll see how sin entered the world, why life is not what we want it to be, and how God brings hope through a curse—and through a promise.#hikethroughthebible #imageofGod #BibleinayearOpen the Bible is the teaching ministry of Pastor Colin Smith. We exist to open the Bible with people, help them open the Bible for themselves, and equip them to open the Bible with others so everyone everywhere can experience the transformative power of God’s Word.