Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 Presidential election marked one of the greatest political comebacks in U.S. history. He didn't do it alone, however, but with a ton of help from folks like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Scott Pressler, Susie Wiles, Joe Rogan, and Dana White. His run also had broad appeal to many on the right wing thanks to the selection of J.D. Vance as Vice Presidential candidate. With the win, as Elon Musk said on X, "The future is gonna be fantastic." The real question is who will be ready to capitalize on this moment? Musk promised deregulation in his role with DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency), which means it's a great time to build—your company, church, or Christian borough. In this episode, Brian, Dan, and Eric will talk about ways Christians can capitalize on this moment and continue to build Christendom 2.0. They'll discuss strategies in Ogden, as well as lessons we can learn from Trump's victory. How can we build coalitions that aid the project of Christendom? Why is Musk's ethos and pathos of risk and adventure so contagious? Why is winning the young men on the right pivotal for future success? Why were evangelicals wrong for refusing to vote for Trump? Will they have a voice in the future? We'll tackle these questions and more. Visit Full Stadium Marketing to find your next marketing partner, aligning with your values and providing tools to grow your business all to the glory of God.Get 10% off your next order at Reformation Heritage Books with the code, "KINGSHALL."Alpine Gold Exchange Website: alpinegoldogden.comSet Up a Meeting: https://calendly.com/alpinegold/alpine-gold-consultation10 Ways to Make Money with Your MAXX-D Trailer.Buy your beef or pork box today from Salt and Strings Butchery.Talk to Joe Garrisi about managing your wealth with Backwards Planning Financial.Squirrelly Joe's Coffee. Visit their website squirrellyjoes.com/kingshall to purchase your first bag! Share Coffee. Serve Humbly. Live faithfully.Purchase your body armor at Premier Body Armor.
--------
1:40:04
Recovering the Productive Household
Discover how to transform your family into a thriving hub of economic productivity and shared purpose. We explore Chris Wiley’s revolutionary ideas presented in "Man of the House," which challenge the conventional fragmentation of family roles. Through engaging conversations and real-life stories, we examine how modern households can reclaim their identity as vibrant centers of learning, hospitality, and intergenerational wealth. Pastor Adam Madden joins us to share his unique approach to integrating his family into entrepreneurial ventures, illustrating the true power of a productive household. We delve into the impact of historical shifts like the Industrial Revolution on family dynamics and how these changes have shaped our current societal landscape. Explore the potential of family-run businesses and entrepreneurial endeavors as tools for building legacy and instilling a strong sense of purpose in future generations. From agrarian lifestyles to digital entrepreneurship, we discuss the importance of innovation and adaptability in achieving a productive household economy that resonates with traditional values and embraces modern technologies.Join us as we dissect the intricacies of financial prudence, legacy building, and the integration of work and family life. Discover how intentional family practices grounded in biblical convictions can counteract societal fragmentation and foster a cohesive, mission-oriented household. Through stories of successful family enterprises and the nurturing of generational wealth, we offer insights and inspiration for creating a household that is a testament to faith, community values, and lasting impact.Be sure to sign up at the King's Hall Patreon to get exclusive access to interviews with historians like Glenn Sunshine and to access the Deus Vault, a Patreon-exclusive podcast that goes deeper into the histories, mysteries, and heroes of Christendom.Visit Full Stadium Marketing to find your next marketing partner, aligning with your values and providing tools to grow your business all to the glory of God.Get 10% off your next order at Reformation Heritage Books with the code, "KINGSHALL."Alpine Gold Exchange Website: alpinegoldogden.comSet Up a Meeting: https://calendly.com/alpinegold/alpine-gold-consultation10 Ways to Make Money with Your MAXX-D Trailer.Buy your beef or pork box today from Salt and Strings Butchery.Talk to Joe Garrisi about managing your wealth with Backwards Planning Financial.Squirrelly Joe's Coffee. Visit their website squirrellyjoes.com/kingshall to purchase your first bag! Share Coffee. Serve Humbly. Live faithfully.Purchase your body armor at Premier Body Armor.
--------
2:13:46
The Rise & Fall of Constantinople
Enjoy this special episode of The King’s Hall! Two of our three hosts are out so the boys from Haunted Cosmos come in to tell us the story of Constantinople.Visit Full Stadium Marketing to find your next marketing partner, aligning with your values and providing tools to grow your business all to the glory of God.Get 10% off your next order at Reformation Heritage Books with the code, "KINGSHALL."Alpine Gold Exchange Website: alpinegoldogden.comSet Up a Meeting: https://calendly.com/alpinegold/alpine-gold-consultation10 Ways to Make Money with Your MAXX-D Trailer.Buy your beef or pork box today from Salt and Strings Butchery.Talk to Joe Garrisi about managing your wealth with Backwards Planning Financial.Squirrelly Joe's Coffee. Visit their website squirrellyjoes.com/kingshall to purchase your first bag! Share Coffee. Serve Humbly. Live faithfully.Purchase your body armor at Premier Body Armor.
--------
1:28:48
No More Brother Wars
It all began with the assassination of Franz Ferdinand on June 28, 1914, and would result in World War I—a brother war that would tear the West apart. The King of England, the Kaiser, and Tsar Nicholas were all blood related cousins. To this day, no one really knows how, exactly, or why WWI happened. But it did. And it opened the door for chaos that led to World War II and the rise of men like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini. Today, Reformed Christians are quick to go to war with each other, but this only weakens any attempt to rebuild Christendom. Our enemies make progress against us because, as Cain killed Abel, we are too quick to destroy those with whom we share 98% of theological principles. How can we work together instead? How can we maintain distinctives and differences without destroying one another? We will discuss in this episode. Be sure to sign up at the King's Hall Patreon to get exclusive access to interviews with historians like Glenn Sunshine and to access the Deus Vault, a Patreon-exclusive podcast that goes deeper into the histories, mysteries, and heroes of Christendom.Visit Full Stadium Marketing to find your next marketing partner, aligning with your values and providing tools to grow your business all to the glory of God.Get 10% off your next order at Reformation Heritage Books with the code, "KINGSHALL."Alpine Gold Exchange Website: alpinegoldogden.comSet Up a Meeting: https://calendly.com/alpinegold/alpine-gold-consultation10 Ways to Make Money with Your MAXX-D Trailer.Buy your beef or pork box today from Salt and Strings Butchery.Talk to Joe Garrisi about managing your wealth with Backwards Planning Financial.Squirrelly Joe's Coffee. Visit their website squirrellyjoes.com/kingshall to purchase your first bag! Share Coffee. Serve Humbly. Live faithfully.Purchase your body armor at Premier Body Armor.
--------
1:48:30
Hear Ye: A Special Announcement!
We here at New Christendom Press have a big announcement for you: A brand new book!That's right, after more than a year of work, Brian and Ben are pleased to announce Haunted Cosmos: Doing Your Duty in a World That's Not Just Stuff, a book all about the glory of the world God has made—seen and unseen—and how to do your duty in it.You can preorder this premium hardcover edition right now at this link. These will be shipping around the first week or two of November—plenty of time for Christmas!