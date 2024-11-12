Trump Rising: A Time to Build

Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 Presidential election marked one of the greatest political comebacks in U.S. history. He didn't do it alone, however, but with a ton of help from folks like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Scott Pressler, Susie Wiles, Joe Rogan, and Dana White. His run also had broad appeal to many on the right wing thanks to the selection of J.D. Vance as Vice Presidential candidate. With the win, as Elon Musk said on X, "The future is gonna be fantastic." The real question is who will be ready to capitalize on this moment? Musk promised deregulation in his role with DOGE (The Department of Government Efficiency), which means it's a great time to build—your company, church, or Christian borough. In this episode, Brian, Dan, and Eric will talk about ways Christians can capitalize on this moment and continue to build Christendom 2.0. They'll discuss strategies in Ogden, as well as lessons we can learn from Trump's victory. How can we build coalitions that aid the project of Christendom? Why is Musk's ethos and pathos of risk and adventure so contagious? Why is winning the young men on the right pivotal for future success? Why were evangelicals wrong for refusing to vote for Trump? Will they have a voice in the future? We'll tackle these questions and more.