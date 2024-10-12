Welcome to The Chosen People podcast with Yael Eckstein, a transformative podcast experience that invites you to delve deep into the heart of the Old Testament’...

# 29 - Isaac Meets Rebekah - In this episode of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Eliezer embarks on a journey to find a wife for Isaac, trusting in divine guidance to fulfill Abraham's wishes. This episode reflects on obedience, faith, and God's providence, as Rebekah's kindness and willingness to follow lead to a love story orchestrated by God's hand.Episode 29 of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein is inspired by the Book of Genesis.Today's opening prayer is inspired by Ephesians 5:15-16, "Therefore watch carefully how you walk, not as unwise, but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil."Show Notes: (01:51) Intro with Yael Eckstein (03:04) Isaac Meets Rebekah - Cinematic Retelling (35:18) Reflection with Yael Eckstein

# 30 - Twins of Promise: Jacob & Esau - In this episode of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Rebekah gives birth to Jacob and Esau, two brothers whose rivalry will shape the future of nations. This episode explores the themes of divine prophecy, struggle, and how God's plans unfold through both conflict and promise.Episode 30 of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein is inspired by the Book of Genesis.Today's opening prayer is inspired by Psalm 135:4, "For the LORD has chosen Jacob for Himself, Israel for His special treasure."Show Notes: (01:55) Intro with Yael Eckstein (03:24) Twins of Promise: Jacob & Esau (25:21) Reflection with Yael Eckstein

# 31 - Father Abraham - In this episode of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Isaac reflects on the profound legacy left by his father, Abraham, as they prepare for his passing. Through moments of grief and remembrance, Isaac receives a final blessing and begins to understand the magnitude of the covenant passed down through their lineage.Episode 31 of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein is inspired by the Book of Genesis.Today's opening prayer is inspired by Romans 4:9, "We have been saying that Abraham's faith was credited to him as righteousness."Shown Notes: (01:28) Intro with Yael Eckstein (02:46) Father Abraham - Cinematic Retelling (20:21) Reflection with Yael Eckstein

# 32 - Jacob & The Pot of Stew - In this episode of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Esau faces a fateful decision, trading his birthright for a simple meal. This episode, inspired by Genesis 25:29-34, explores themes of instant gratification versus long-term blessing, and how our choices today shape our future.Episode 32 of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein is inspired by the Book of Genesis.Today's opening prayer is inspired by Matthew 10:16, "Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves. Be ye therefore wise as serpents and harmless as doves."Show Notes: (01:39) Intro with Yael Eckstein (03:48) Jacob & The Pot of Stew (17:34) Reflection with Yael Eckstein

# 33 - Isaac's Lie - In this episode of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Isaac faces the consequences of his fear when he deceives the king of Gerar about his wife, Rebekah. This episode explores themes of fear, deception, and God's unwavering protection, even when we repeat the mistakes of the past.Episode 33 of The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein is inspired by the Book of Genesis.Today's opening prayer is inspired by Proverbs 14:5, "An honest witness does not deceive, but a false witness pours out lies."Show Notes: (02:05) Intro with Yael Eckstein (03:36) Isaac's Lie - Cinematic Retelling (26:14) Reflection with Yael Eckstein

About The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein

Welcome to The Chosen People podcast with Yael Eckstein, a transformative podcast experience that invites you to delve deep into the heart of the Old Testament’s timeless stories and commandments. https://www.thechosenpeople.com/sign-up Join Yael Eckstein and The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews for 260 episodes of captivating storytelling enriched by the wisdom and beauty of God’s story. Each episode of "The Chosen People" is a journey through the Old Testament, narrated with passion and insight. We'll explore the rich narratives, from the Creation to the giving of the rise of King David and the prophecies of a Messiah to come. Our captivating storytelling will be complete with contemplative and insightful explorations into what it means to struggle with our faith and press on in our journey through life. Here, we'll delve into the complexities and wisdom of God’s commandments, uncovering their relevance and power in our modern lives.