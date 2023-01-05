Astrology of the Week Ahead with Chani Nicholas

The Week of May 1st, 2023: A grand finale: The last lunar eclipse in Scorpio

Episode 124 In this podcast, New York Times bestselling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all. The astrology of the week of May 1st, 2023, requires that we bolster our systems for deep exfoliation. On Monday, there’s an illuminating Mercury cazimi, which gives us a day of clarity amid the retrograde cycle. Also on Monday, Pluto (the planet of transformation) stations retrograde, pulling focus on themes of power and agency. On Thursday, Venus (the planet of love) squares Neptune (the planet of daydreams) and sextiles Jupiter (the planet of abundance), setting us up for a day that is full of delight — and possible excess. Then, on Friday, the week’s major astrology happens: There’s a lunar eclipse in Scorpio, which activates release, catharsis, and general intensity. This is the last one of its kind for the next two decades. Lastly, on Sunday, Venus moves into Cancer, blessing the part of our charts that contains the sign of the crab. Since the big news this week is the lunar eclipse in Scorpio, allow yourself the space to process your emotions and find closure where you need it. For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app. Android users can receive their free daily horoscope on the CHANI website. The CHANI app is currently only available for the iPhone, but we are working as hard and as fast as we can on an Android app. In the meantime, Android users can access our content by purchasing the Android Workshops on chani.com. The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.