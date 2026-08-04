Astrology of the Week Ahead with Chani Nicholas

Episode 292

In this podcast, New York Times best-selling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.

The astrology of the week of July 20th, 2026, shines a spotlight on the ways we lead. When Jupiter (the planet of wisdom and abundance) trines Neptune (the planet of dreams and fantasy), we’re inspired by an idealistic vision for our future — and gifted the motivation to turn it into a reality. As Jupiter’s opposition to Pluto (the planet of the underworld) highlights the tensions between our principles and our outdated systems of power, a trine between Jupiter and Uranus (the planet of surprise and innovation) encourages us to expand our horizons in new and unexpected ways. And when the Sun and the South Node enter Leo, we’re called to show up as the leaders we want to see in our lives and confront the egomania that’s corrupting our communities. Now is the time to invest your energy in collective action and reckon with what’s been hiding in the shadows.

This episode covers:

Jupiter’s trine to Neptune on Monday, July 20th



Jupiter’s opposition with Pluto Rx on Monday, July 20th



Jupiter’s sextile to Uranus on Tuesday, July 21st



The Sun’s entrance into Leo on Wednesday, July 22nd



Neptune’s sextile to Pluto on Wednesday, July 22nd



The end of Mercury retrograde in Cancer on Thursday, July 23rd



Mercury’s sextile to Venus on Friday, July 24th



The start of Saturn’s retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 26th



The North Node’s entrance into Aquarius and the South Node’s entrance into Leo on Sunday, July 26th



The Sun’s opposition with Pluto on Sunday, July 26th



This episode was recorded on 6/15/2026.

This episode also mentioned the following article: “The Astrological Timeline of Your Life”

For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app — now on iOS and Android.

The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.