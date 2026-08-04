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Astrology of the Week Ahead with Chani Nicholas
CHANI
Latest episode
229 episodes
- Episode 294
In this podcast, New York Times best-selling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.
The astrology of the week of August 3rd, 2026, gives us a moment to process and prepare for the upcoming eclipse season. When Chiron (the minor planet of healing) stations retrograde in Taurus, it calls us to slow down and tend to any wounds that surfaced during last week’s Full Moon. Thankfully, we have support from Venus (the planet of love and beauty) as it moves into Libra (its home sign), encouraging balance, fairness, and cute moments of connection. And the Sun’s trine to Saturn (the planet of boundaries and systems) also helps us to find the structure and stability we need to feel secure. Use this time to soften and sift through what you’re ready to shed with next week’s South Node eclipse.
This episode covers:
The start of Chiron retrograde on Monday, August 3rd
Venus’ entrance into Libra on Thursday, August 6th
The Sun’s trine to Saturn Rx on Thursday, August 6th
Mercury’s entrance into Leo on Sunday, August 9th
This episode was recorded on 06/22/2026.
For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app — now on iOS and Android.
ICYMI: For no reason whatsoever, we’re offering new and expired CHANI app users 30 days of human-centered astro tools and insights for free. To claim your all-access premium pass, just use code FUCKAI in the “redeem offer code” section of the app. Here’s to AI-free astrology for all.
The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
The Week of July 27th, 2026: Getting creative with a lucky cazimi and a major Full Moon07/27/2026 | 24 mins.Episode 293
In this podcast, New York Times best-selling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.
The astrology of the week of July 27th, 2026, is packed with potential for profound transformation. When Venus (the planet of love and connection) squares off with Mars (the planet of action), it surfaces the friction in our relationships, especially around communication. But when Jupiter (the planet of luck and good fortune) enters the heart of the Sun, we’re gifted an opportunity to plant seeds for expansion and abundance — at the same time that the Full Moon in Aquarius illuminates our need to confront the fears blocking our creative expression. Now is the time to commit to working through any issues lurking in the shadows and making space for the goodness in your life to grow.
This episode covers:
The Sun’s trine to Neptune Rx on Monday, July 27th
The Sun’s sextile to Uranus on Monday, July 27th
Venus’ square to Mars on Tuesday, July 28th
The Jupiter cazimi in Leo on Wednesday, July 29th
The Full Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday, July 29th
This episode was recorded on 6/22/2026.
For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app — now on iOS and Android.
ICYMI: For no reason whatsoever, we’re offering new and expired CHANI app users 30 days of human-centered astro tools and insights for free. To claim your all-access premium pass, just use code FUCKAI in the “redeem offer code” section of the app. Here’s to AI-free astrology for all.
The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
- Episode 292
In this podcast, New York Times best-selling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.
The astrology of the week of July 20th, 2026, shines a spotlight on the ways we lead. When Jupiter (the planet of wisdom and abundance) trines Neptune (the planet of dreams and fantasy), we’re inspired by an idealistic vision for our future — and gifted the motivation to turn it into a reality. As Jupiter’s opposition to Pluto (the planet of the underworld) highlights the tensions between our principles and our outdated systems of power, a trine between Jupiter and Uranus (the planet of surprise and innovation) encourages us to expand our horizons in new and unexpected ways. And when the Sun and the South Node enter Leo, we’re called to show up as the leaders we want to see in our lives and confront the egomania that’s corrupting our communities. Now is the time to invest your energy in collective action and reckon with what’s been hiding in the shadows.
This episode covers:
Jupiter’s trine to Neptune on Monday, July 20th
Jupiter’s opposition with Pluto Rx on Monday, July 20th
Jupiter’s sextile to Uranus on Tuesday, July 21st
The Sun’s entrance into Leo on Wednesday, July 22nd
Neptune’s sextile to Pluto on Wednesday, July 22nd
The end of Mercury retrograde in Cancer on Thursday, July 23rd
Mercury’s sextile to Venus on Friday, July 24th
The start of Saturn’s retrograde in Aries on Sunday, July 26th
The North Node’s entrance into Aquarius and the South Node’s entrance into Leo on Sunday, July 26th
The Sun’s opposition with Pluto on Sunday, July 26th
This episode was recorded on 6/15/2026.
This episode also mentioned the following article: “The Astrological Timeline of Your Life”
For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app — now on iOS and Android.
The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
The Week of July 13th, 2026: Dreaming big with Neptune, Uranus, and a Cancer New Moon07/13/2026 | 22 mins.Episode 291
In this podcast, New York Times best-selling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.
The astrology of the week of July 13th, 2026, plants seeds for a new beginning. When Venus (the planet of beauty and connection) squares off with Uranus (the planet of surprise and upheaval), it requires us to get clear about what systems we’re disrupting and why. The New Moon in Cancer also wants us to get specific and offers some practical support to our most focused intentions. And as Uranus sextiles Neptune (the planet of ideals and fantasies), we’re called to align our actions with our hopes and dreams for the future — while Mars (the planet of action) sextiles Saturn (the planet of boundaries), bolstering our courage and the boundaries we need to move forward. You don’t have to dismiss your big ideas this week; just break them down into doable steps.
This episode covers:
Venus’ square to Uranus on Monday, July 13th
The New Moon in Cancer on Tuesday, July 14th
Uranus’ sextile to Neptune Rx on Wednesday, July 15th
Uranus’ trine to Pluto Rx on Friday, July 17th
Mars’ sextile to Saturn on Sunday, July 19th
This episode was recorded on 06/01/2026.
For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app — now on iOS and Android.
The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
- Episode 290
In this podcast, New York Times best-selling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.
The astrology of the week of July 6th, 2026, is here to clarify our next steps. After all the noise of last week’s historic Mars–Uranus meet-up, the Sun’s square with Saturn (the planet of boundaries) helps us narrow in on what needs our focus right now. As Neptune (the planet of dreams) stations retrograde, it offers support for our big-picture planning. Think: What reality do we want to live in, and how are we working to shape that future right now? When Venus (the planet of beauty and connection) moves into Virgo, it joins the South Node and highlights the relationship dynamics that are up for review. And a Mercury cazimi (a clarifying moment for the planet of communication) reminds us to make sure we’re getting our needs met. Now is the time to think critically about where you’re putting your energy and attention. What you water, grows.
This episode covers:
Mars’ conjunction with Uranus on Friday, July 3rd
The Sun’s square to Saturn on Monday, July 6th
The start of Neptune’s retrograde in Aries on Tuesday, July 7th
Venus’ entrance into Virgo on Thursday, July 9th
Venus’ conjunction with the South Node on Friday, July 10th
The Mercury cazimi in Cancer on Sunday, July 12th
This episode was recorded on 06/01/2026.
For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app — now on iOS and Android.
The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
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About Astrology of the Week Ahead with Chani Nicholas
Astrologer Chani Nicholas talks you through the astrology of the week ahead. Every week, learn about the planetary movements that will be influencing you. Updates on what’s happening in the sky are paired with insights and guidance on how you can mindfully work with the astrology of the moment.Podcast website
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