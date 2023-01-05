Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Astrology of the Week Ahead with Chani Nicholas

  • The Week of May 1st, 2023: A grand finale: The last lunar eclipse in Scorpio
    Episode 124 In this podcast, New York Times bestselling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.  The astrology of the week of May 1st, 2023, requires that we bolster our systems for deep exfoliation. On Monday, there’s an illuminating Mercury cazimi, which gives us a day of clarity amid the retrograde cycle. Also on Monday, Pluto (the planet of transformation) stations retrograde, pulling focus on themes of power and agency. On Thursday, Venus (the planet of love) squares Neptune (the planet of daydreams) and sextiles Jupiter (the planet of abundance), setting us up for a day that is full of delight — and possible excess. Then, on Friday, the week’s major astrology happens: There’s a lunar eclipse in Scorpio, which activates release, catharsis, and general intensity. This is the last one of its kind for the next two decades. Lastly, on Sunday, Venus moves into Cancer, blessing the part of our charts that contains the sign of the crab. Since the big news this week is the lunar eclipse in Scorpio, allow yourself the space to process your emotions and find closure where you need it.  For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app. Android users can receive their free daily horoscope on the CHANI website. The CHANI app is currently only available for the iPhone, but we are working as hard and as fast as we can on an Android app. In the meantime, Android users can access our content by purchasing the Android Workshops on chani.com. The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
    5/1/2023
    15:31
  • The Week of April 24th, 2023: A recess in eclipse season
    Episode 123 In this podcast, New York Times bestselling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.  The astrology of the week of April 24th, 2023, gives us a moment to ourselves. On Monday, the Sun conjoins the North Node, revealing potent information about our appetites and desires. On Tuesday, the Sun sextiles Saturn (the planet of boundaries), allowing us to identify what’s not functioning and make any necessary adjustments. On Saturday, Mars (the planet of action) sextiles Uranus (the planet of change), inspiring innovative acts of care for ourselves and others. Since there’s not a ton going on, we can use this week to take a beat, reflect on what happened last week, and prepare for what’s coming next.   For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app. Android users can receive their free daily horoscope on the CHANI website. The CHANI app is currently only available for the iPhone, but we are working as hard and as fast as we can on an Android app. In the meantime, Android users can access our content by purchasing the Android Workshops on chani.com. The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
    4/24/2023
    13:20
  • The Week of April 17th, 2023: A potent and energetic Solar Eclipse in Aries
    Episode 122 In this podcast, New York Times bestselling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.  The astrology of the week of April 17th, 2023, initiates eclipse season and marks a whole new chapter for us. On Wednesday, there’s a solar eclipse in Aries, exaggerating feelings of beginnings and endings. On Thursday, the Sun enters Taurus, ushering in Taurus season. Later on Thursday, the Sun squares Pluto (the planet of transformation), adding intensity to the decisions we make or events that occur. On Friday, Mercury stations retrograde, encouraging a review of practical matters. This week is a bit of a collision course with a steep, yet rewarding, learning curve. Ground down where you can. For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app. Android users can receive their free daily horoscope on the CHANI website. The CHANI app is currently only available for the iPhone, but we are working as hard and as fast as we can on an Android app. In the meantime, Android users can access our content by purchasing the Android Workshops on chani.com. The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
    4/17/2023
    16:51
  • The Week of April 10th, 2023: An abundant Jupiter cazimi
    Episode 121 In this podcast, New York Times bestselling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.  The astrology of the week of April 10th, 2023, helps us feel abundantly resourced. On Monday, Venus (the planet of love) enters Gemini, encouraging us to circulate affection. On Tuesday, Jupiter (the planet of prosperity) conjoins the Sun, realigning us with the principles of generosity and gratitude. Also on Tuesday, Venus trines Pluto, introducing us to relationships, resources, and situations of great influence. Then on Friday, Venus squares Saturn (the planet of boundaries), urging us to be discerning regarding our pleasures and relationships. In all, this week fills us with confidence to do all kinds of amazing things. Go forth and prosper.  For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app. Android users can receive their free daily horoscope on the CHANI website. The CHANI app is currently only available for the iPhone, but we are working as hard and as fast as we can on an Android app. In the meantime, Android users can access our content by purchasing the Android Workshops on chani.com. The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
    4/10/2023
    11:58
  • The Week of April 3rd, 2023: The Full Moon in Libra provides potent healing
    Episode 120 In this podcast, New York Times bestselling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas discusses the astrology of the week and what it might mean for us all.  The astrology of the week of April 3rd, 2023, offers a cosmic realignment. On Monday, Mercury (the planet of communication) enters Taurus, inviting in deep conversations — and maybe a power struggle or two. On Wednesday, Mercury sextiles Saturn (the planet of boundaries) which is helpful for our long term plans. Also on Wednesday, there’s a Full Moon in Libra, bringing awareness and healing to a personal or collective wound. At the same moment — and opposite from — the Full Moon, the Sun conjoins Chiron (aka the wounded healer), infusing that same wound with light and warmth. On Wednesday, Mercury conjoins the North Node, which signifies a fated dialogue. On Friday, Mercury sextiles Mars (the planet of action), which can make us feel triumphant. Finally, on Friday, Venus sextiles Neptune, giving this day a romantic and idyllic quality. It’s an emotionally profound week that ends on a good note.  For more, check out your free daily horoscope on the homepage of the CHANI app. Android users can receive their free daily horoscope on the CHANI website. The CHANI app is currently only available for the iPhone, but we are working as hard and as fast as we can on an Android app. In the meantime, Android users can access our content by purchasing the Android Workshops on chani.com. The music featured in the podcast was created by Latashá.
    4/3/2023
    14:19

About Astrology of the Week Ahead with Chani Nicholas

Astrologer Chani Nicholas talks you through the astrology of the week ahead. Every week, learn about the planetary movements that will be influencing you. Updates on what’s happening in the sky are paired with insights and guidance on how you can mindfully work with the astrology of the moment.
