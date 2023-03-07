How to Ask for Forgiveness

In this episode, Costi Hinn breaks down the "7 A's of Confession" from Ken Sande and helps to clarify the difference between genuinely seeking someone's forgiveness vs. making excuses about sin. Relationships will never heal and conflict cannot be reconciled if we do not take ownership of our sin. Many people don't know how to seek forgiveness or confess sin biblically. This episode will equip everyone to do that.