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For the Gospel Podcast

Costi Hinn
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
For the Gospel Podcast
Latest episode

300 episodes

  • For the Gospel Podcast

    Adrian Rogers: "When Faith Seems to Fail"

    08/03/2026 | 45 mins.
    Faith isn't proven only when prayers are answered the way we hope. It's revealed when we continue trusting God even when His purposes are beyond our understanding. In the final sermon of our Summer Series, Adrian Rogers reminds us that mature faith rests in God's power, bows to His sovereignty, and clings to His promises.
  • For the Gospel Podcast

    John Piper: "The Sovereignty of God"

    07/27/2026 | 50 mins.
    Nothing is outside the rule of God. From the smallest details to the greatest events in history, Scripture reveals a God who is sovereign over all things. In the forth sermon of our Summer Series, John Piper unpacks this foundational truth and shows why God's sovereignty is not something to fear, but the greatest source of hope for every believer.
  • For the Gospel Podcast

    John MacArthur: "The Blasphemy of the Rich Young Ruler"

    07/20/2026 | 50 mins.
    What stands between you and Christ may not be obvious sin, but the idol you refuse to surrender. In the third sermon of our Summer Series, John MacArthur examines the rich young ruler and shows how the law exposes our hearts and leads us to the only Savior.
  • For the Gospel Podcast

    Voddie Baucham: "Parable of the Older Son"

    07/13/2026 | 53 mins.
    It's possible to obey all the rules and still miss the grace of God. In the second sermon of our Summer Sermon Series, Voddie Baucham unpacks the Parable of the Older Son, showing that Jesus' warning isn't just for the prodigal—it's for the self-righteous who believe they've earned the Father's favor.
  • For the Gospel Podcast

    Charles Spurgeon: The Sin of Self-Deception

    07/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    The Christian life is not measured by how deeply we feel, but by whether our sorrow over sin leads to genuine change. In the first sermon in our summer series, Charles Spurgeon calls us to examine whether our repentance is producing obedience or simply another emotional moment.
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About For the Gospel Podcast
For the Gospel, with Costi Hinn, provides sound doctrine for everyday people through topical teaching, special guest interviews, and listener Q&As. This podcast will inspire you to grow in truth and live for the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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