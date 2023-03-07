For the Gospel, hosted by Costi W. Hinn and the FTG team, provides sound doctrine for everyday people. By discussing practical topics, answering tough questions...
Available Episodes
Head Coverings, Women Teachers, and Patriarchy w/ Owen Strachan
In this episode, Costi Hinn interviews Owen Strachan and asks him hard questions about difficult passages on head coverings, women teaching in the church, manhood, and patriarchy. These are not salvation issues, but they can be confusing issues that impact the local church and our unity. With biblical balance and pastoral temperance, Strachan and Hinn weave a pattern of clarity through these issues and more.
7/3/2023
49:34
Hard Questions About Forgiveness (Q&A)
In this episode, Costi Hinn answers your questions from the series on forgiveness and conflict resolution.
6/26/2023
47:30
How to Ask for Forgiveness
In this episode, Costi Hinn breaks down the "7 A's of Confession" from Ken Sande and helps to clarify the difference between genuinely seeking someone's forgiveness vs. making excuses about sin. Relationships will never heal and conflict cannot be reconciled if we do not take ownership of our sin. Many people don't know how to seek forgiveness or confess sin biblically. This episode will equip everyone to do that.
6/19/2023
21:55
How to Be a Forgiving Person
In part 3 of this series on conflict and forgiveness, Costi Hinn walks you through the biblical steps towards becoming a forgiving person and provides practical insights that are modeled in the life of Christ. If you have a difficult time forgiving people or want to be a peacemaker who helps others become more forgiving, this episode has everything you need!
6/12/2023
27:23
What is Forgiveness?
Christians should be the most forgiving people in the world because we’re the most forgiven people in the world. But that doesn’t mean forgiveness will be easy. In part 2 of this series on conflict and forgiveness, Costi Hinn unpacks 4 things forgiveness is not, and 4 truths that help us define what forgiveness is.
