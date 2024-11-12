Powered by RND
The Village Church - Sermons

The Village Church
The Village Church exists to bring glory to God by making disciples through gospel-centered worship, gospel-centered community, gospel-centered service and gosp...
  • Ambassadors
    Because of Christ, we regard no one according to their flesh, but see God’s image in them. As ministers of reconciliation, we must never forget that His arms are not too short to save whomever He wishes.
    --------  
  • Jesus Is Lord
    Jesus is referred to as “Lord” in Scripture 750 times. It is His most frequent title and His most subversive. In the Roman empire, Christians resisted Caesar’s perverse “family values” and instead lived by countercultural ethics and morals, recognizing Jesus “is the head of all rule and authority.”
    --------  
  • Protection and Provision
    All authority belongs to God. All government authorities are mere stewards of His authority. So we as children of God and temporary citizens of earth seek to obey the law, do good in our cities, and push against the darkness of our day.
    --------  
  • The Lamb and the Beasts
    We don’t have to make sense of or master every topic. If we can master this one truth, we can make a difference in this world—that the gospel of Jesus Christ is the hope for the whole world.
    --------  
  • Empire
    The building of an empire is the search for a “God-less Eden.” It leads us to worship selfishness, wealth, violence, and oppression.
    --------  

