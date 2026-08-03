Anna and Matt explore why bedtime is about more than getting kids to sleep. They share how a simple routine of connection, faith, and prayer can help calm anxiety, build security, and teach children to trust God as they end each day.



🌙 Why Bedtime Matters



Child development and Scripture both point to bedtime as a unique moment when children are especially open to connection, comfort, and spiritual formation.



Psalm 4:8 reminds us:



"In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety."



🤝 A Simple Bedtime Rhythm



Build a predictable routine around three simple steps:



💛 Connection – Slow down, listen, cuddle, and help your child process the day.



📖 Faith – Read a Bible story, play Scripture-filled music, or remind them of God's promises.



🙏 Prayer – Give the day and every worry to God together.



🛏️ Practical Bedtime Ideas



⭐ Play High/Low by sharing the best and hardest parts of the day.



👀 Use "I noticed..." to encourage and affirm your child.



❤️ Offer comforting physical touch like holding hands, rubbing their back, or brushing their hair.



🎵 Play peaceful Scripture songs or an audio Bible while cuddling.



🌟 Replace fears with bigger truths from God's Word.



😴 Teach a simple breath prayer:



Inhale: "The Lord is my shepherd."



Exhale: "I have everything I need."



💙 When Bedtime Doesn't Go as Planned



Some nights are messy—and that's okay.



If you lose your patience or bedtime falls apart, let it become an opportunity to model repentance, forgiveness, and God's grace. Your children don't need perfect parents. They need parents who point them to a perfect Savior.



🙌 Encouragement for Parents



Those quiet moments before sleep may seem ordinary, but they are shaping your child's heart for years to come. A few extra minutes of listening, praying, and reminding your child of God's love can become some of the most meaningful discipleship moments in your home.



You are not doing this alone.



You are partnering with the Holy Spirit, who loves your child even more than you do.



If you’ve enjoyed this episode, one of the best ways to support the show and make sure others find it, is to subscribe and leave a review. Thank You!



Editing and support by⁠⁠⁠ The Good Podcast Co.⁠⁠⁠



For sponsorship inquiries, email ⁠⁠⁠sponsor@thegoodpodcast.co