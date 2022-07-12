What is a Sermon?

Join Matt and Julie as they help answer the question “What is a Sermon?” They’re joined by Pastor Carter as he helps track down what makes a sermon special. Together, we’ll read the Bible, play a game, and sing a song as we continue to learn more about B!g Church this season.Helpful Definitions:SERMON – A special speech that always talks and teaches about something from the Bible. The whole point of a sermon is to help people know what the Bible says, understand what the Bible means, and do what the Bible commands.BIBLE — God’s true Word. It is from God and about God.Scripture Reference:Acts 2:37, 38, 415-Second Fly Through Review:1. True or False: A sermon is a special speech that teaches about something in the Bible. (True.)2. What does a sermon do? (It helps people know what the Bible says, understand what the Bible means, and do what the Bible commands.)3. True or False: God uses sermons to change peoples’ lives. (True.)4. Why should we pay close attention and listen to sermons? (Because God wants to talk with us.)5: True or False: Sermons are just for grown ups. (False! Sermons are for everyone.)Song:God Wants to Talk With Us by The Village Kids