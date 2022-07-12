God’s Big Story is a new podcast for kids. On each episode, we’ll teach the Bible, sing the Bible, and talk about what it means with some friends. More
Available Episodes
5 of 82
Who is a Minister?
Julie and Matt are on the search for the answer to the question “Who is a minister?” They’ll be joined by their friend Heather (a minister) as she helps clarify who ministers and what ministry is.Together, we’ll read the Bible, play a game, and sing a song as we conclude our season about B!g Church.Helpful Definitions:MINISTER — Everyone who loves and trusts Jesus is a minister. A minister is someone who attends to the needs and wants of others. At church, ministers attend to–or help–others in the name of Jesus.A CHURCH — A group of people who love and trust Jesus.THE CHURCH — Everyone who loves and trusts Jesus.Scripture Reference:Ephesians 4:15-165-Second Fly Through Review:1. True or False? A minister is a helper of people. (TRUE)2. True or False? Everyone in the church has the same job. (FALSE…God gives each person different gifts to serve the church)3. People who work at the church are called ______. (MINISTERS)4. All people who love and trust Jesus are called ______. (MINISTERS)5: When everyone uses their gifts to serve the church, the church is built up in _____. (LOVE)Song:Our Great God (Attributes Song) by The Village Kids
12/14/2022
15:12
What is Worship?
Join Julie and Matt as they explore the answer to the question “What is worship?” They’ll be joined by their friend Lauren (a musician) as she helps discover what worship is.Together, we’ll read the Bible, play a game, and sing a song as we continue to learn more about B!g Church this season.Helpful Definitions:WORSHIP — how we show that God is most valuable. Only God deserves our worship. We use our voices, minds, and bodies to worship God.BIBLE — God’s true Word. It is from God and about God.Scripture Reference:Daniel 3:17-185-Second Fly Through Review:1. True or False? God deserves our worship. (TRUE)2. True or False? God was with Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the fiery furnace? (TRUE)3. True or False? God protected the men because they perfectly worshiped God (FALSE–God rescued the men because He is good and He loved them)4. True or False? We can only worship God if we are in church? (FALSE- We can worship God anywhere at any time)5: We can worship God with our voices, minds, and bodies? (TRUE–We can worship God with our whole self)Song:Our Great God (Attributes Song) by The Village Kids
12/7/2022
15:58
What is a Sermon?
Join Matt and Julie as they help answer the question “What is a Sermon?” They’re joined by Pastor Carter as he helps track down what makes a sermon special. Together, we’ll read the Bible, play a game, and sing a song as we continue to learn more about B!g Church this season.Helpful Definitions:SERMON – A special speech that always talks and teaches about something from the Bible. The whole point of a sermon is to help people know what the Bible says, understand what the Bible means, and do what the Bible commands.BIBLE — God’s true Word. It is from God and about God.Scripture Reference:Acts 2:37, 38, 415-Second Fly Through Review:1. True or False: A sermon is a special speech that teaches about something in the Bible. (True.)2. What does a sermon do? (It helps people know what the Bible says, understand what the Bible means, and do what the Bible commands.)3. True or False: God uses sermons to change peoples’ lives. (True.)4. Why should we pay close attention and listen to sermons? (Because God wants to talk with us.)5: True or False: Sermons are just for grown ups. (False! Sermons are for everyone.)Song:God Wants to Talk With Us by The Village Kids
11/30/2022
17:13
What is Communion?
Join Matt and Julie as they answer the question “What is Communion?” Today they’re joined by their friend, Bernie the baker (a legend in the baking), as they look for answers and find what they knead to know. Together, we’ll read the Bible, play a game, and sing a song as we continue to learn more about B!g Church this season.Helpful Definitions:COMMUNION – when people who love and trust Jesus eat and drink together to remember His death on the cross, how Jesus’ body was broken like bread and His blood was poured out like wine for sin.BIBLE — God’s true Word. It is from God and about God.Scripture Reference:Matthew 26:26-295-Second Fly Through Review:1. The symbolic meal of bread and juice served during church is called ___________ (Communion. Or the Lord’s Supper!) 2. What does the bread remind us of? (Jesus broken body)3. What does the juice remind us of? (Jesus shed blood)4. Does taking communion save you or forgive you of your sins? (No! Turning from sin and believing in Jesus does!)5: Who is communion for? (Everyone who loves and trusts Jesus)Song:Jesus Came To Save Sinners by The Village Kids
11/16/2022
17:35
What is Baptism?
Join Matt and Julie as they answer the question “What is Baptism?” They’re joined by their long-time friend, Will Derness, the wilderness explorer, as they search for answers. Together, we’ll read the Bible, play a game, and sing a song as we continue to learn more about B!g Church this season.Helpful Definitions:BAPTISM — to dip someone under some water and bring them back up—like Jesus died and was raised back to life—to show everyone that God has given them a new heart like Jesus.THE CHURCH — everyone who loves and trusts Jesus.MOTIVATION — the reason whyScripture References:Romans 10:9, Matthew 28:19-205-Second Fly Through Review:1. True or False: Jesus was baptized by his cousin John. (True)2. True or False: When someone is baptized, we should celebrate. (True)3. True or False: You should get baptized if your friends are. (False)4. True or False: Once I’m baptized, I am saved. (False…baptism doesn’t save you, it shows others you already love and trust Jesus)5. True or False: When someone is baptized, they go under the water and come back up. (True…that symbolizes Jesus death, burial and resurrection)Song:Our Great God (Attributes Song) by The Village Kids