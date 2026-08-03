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179 episodes
- Ready to sing your way through the whole Bible? DJ Manna and the Village Kids take us on a musical adventure through all 66 books of the Bible! From the “Old Testament Song” to the “New Testament Song,” and ending with “God’s True Word,” you’ll laugh, tap, and sing along while learning how the Bible is organized—and why it matters.
What You’ll Learn:
📚 The Old Testament has 39 books, and you can sing them all in order!
📖 The New Testament has 27 books, and they tell the story of Jesus and the church.
🔤 God's True Word, The Bible, is one big book made up of 66 smaller books, all pointing to God’s truth.
🎵 Singing helps us remember God’s Word in a fun and joyful way.
🧠 The Bible is split into two parts—Old and New Testaments—but it tells one big story.
Try This at Home:
✅ Play the "Bible Book Challenge"—can you sing all 66 books without stopping?
✅ Go on a road trip Bible hunt: spot letters from Bible books on street signs or license plates!
✅ Read the first and last books in the Bible—Genesis and Revelation—and talk about what they show us about God's story.
✅ Sing “God’s True Word” as a family, and talk about why the Bible is special.
✅ Make your own illustrated "Books of the Bible" poster with pictures for each section!
Stay tuned all summer long!
Summer Radio Series #3 - God Made Everything, God's Big Book, and The Church is God's Family07/27/2026 | 13 mins.DJ Manna is back with another joyful episode of God’s Big Story Summer Radio! This time, we’re singing along to three amazing songs that teach us about how God made everything, how the Bible tells His true story, and how the church is more than a building—it’s a family!
What You’ll Learn:
🌎 God Made Everything — Every star, every bunny, every person—you were made on purpose by a good God.
📖 God’s Big Book — The Bible tells one big story about Jesus and God's love for us.
🏡 The Church is God’s Family — Church isn’t just a place, it’s God’s people—together as one big family.
Try This at Home:
✅ Make a “creation collage” by drawing or cutting out things God made—don’t forget YOU!
✅ Open your Bible and read a favorite story together. What does it tell you about God?
✅ Talk about your church family: Who do you see each week? How can you encourage them?
✅ Learn the chorus to one of today’s songs and sing it around the house or in the car.
✅ Memorize this verse: “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise.” —Psalm 100:4
Stay tuned all summer long!
Summer Radio Series #2 - Enter His Gates, The Story of Scripture (40 Events), and The Lord's Prayer07/20/2026 | 13 mins.DJ Manna is back and this time, we’re dancing into God’s presence with three amazing songs that teach us about worship, the Bible, and prayer. From singing Psalm 100 to zipping through 40 big Bible events, to learning how Jesus taught us to pray, DJ Manna uses music and laughter to help us know and love God more. Turn it up and sing along—this one’s packed with truth and fun!
What You’ll Learn:
🎶 "Enter His Gates" reminds us to praise God with joyful hearts (Psalm 100).🎶 "The Story of Scripture (40 Events)" shows the whole Bible is one amazing story about God's plan.
🎶 "The Lord's Prayer" teaches us how to talk to God—just like Jesus did!
Try This at Home:
✅ Read Psalm 100 together and talk about what it means to praise God.
✅ Make a timeline or comic strip of the 40 big Bible events you heard in the song.
✅ Practice saying (or singing!) The Lord’s Prayer as a family.
✅ Ask: “What’s something I’m thankful for today?” and share it at the dinner table.
Stay tuned all summer long!
Summer Radio Series #1 - Our Great God, Every Moment and Every Day, and All Scripture07/13/2026 | 11 mins.Get ready to sing, dance, and learn with your favorite summer host—DJ Manna! In our first episode of God’s Big Story Summer Radio, DJ Manna shares three awesome songs that help us learn big truths about God. From God’s greatness, to His always-there presence, to the power of the Bible—each song helps us know and love God even more.
What You’ll Learn:
🎶 "Our Great God" shows us how powerful, wise, and loving God is.
🎶 "Every Moment and Every Day" reminds us that God is always with us—no matter where we go!
🎶 "All Scripture" teaches that the Bible is God’s true word that helps us live His way.
Try This at Home:
✅ Pick your favorite song from the episode and sing it as a family!
✅ Read Deuteronomy 31:8 and 2 Timothy 3:16–17 together and talk about what they mean.
✅ Ask: “Where have we seen God’s greatness today?”
✅ Draw a picture of a moment when you remembered that God was with you.
Stay tuned all summer long!
- Anna and Matt explore why bedtime is about more than getting kids to sleep. They share how a simple routine of connection, faith, and prayer can help calm anxiety, build security, and teach children to trust God as they end each day.
🌙 Why Bedtime Matters
Child development and Scripture both point to bedtime as a unique moment when children are especially open to connection, comfort, and spiritual formation.
Psalm 4:8 reminds us:
"In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, Lord, make me dwell in safety."
🤝 A Simple Bedtime Rhythm
Build a predictable routine around three simple steps:
💛 Connection – Slow down, listen, cuddle, and help your child process the day.
📖 Faith – Read a Bible story, play Scripture-filled music, or remind them of God's promises.
🙏 Prayer – Give the day and every worry to God together.
🛏️ Practical Bedtime Ideas
⭐ Play High/Low by sharing the best and hardest parts of the day.
👀 Use "I noticed..." to encourage and affirm your child.
❤️ Offer comforting physical touch like holding hands, rubbing their back, or brushing their hair.
🎵 Play peaceful Scripture songs or an audio Bible while cuddling.
🌟 Replace fears with bigger truths from God's Word.
😴 Teach a simple breath prayer:
Inhale: "The Lord is my shepherd."
Exhale: "I have everything I need."
💙 When Bedtime Doesn't Go as Planned
Some nights are messy—and that's okay.
If you lose your patience or bedtime falls apart, let it become an opportunity to model repentance, forgiveness, and God's grace. Your children don't need perfect parents. They need parents who point them to a perfect Savior.
🙌 Encouragement for Parents
Those quiet moments before sleep may seem ordinary, but they are shaping your child's heart for years to come. A few extra minutes of listening, praying, and reminding your child of God's love can become some of the most meaningful discipleship moments in your home.
You are not doing this alone.
You are partnering with the Holy Spirit, who loves your child even more than you do.
If you’ve enjoyed this episode, one of the best ways to support the show and make sure others find it, is to subscribe and leave a review. Thank You!
Editing and support by The Good Podcast Co.
For sponsorship inquiries, email sponsor@thegoodpodcast.co
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About God's Big Story
God’s Big Story is a podcast for kids! On each episode, we’ll teach the Bible, sing the Bible, and talk about what it means with some friends.Podcast website
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