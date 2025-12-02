I’ve Helped Toddlers Talk for 35 Years. If You Want Your Baby to Talk Well, Watch This. Ep 132
Send us a textIf you want your baby or toddler to talk well — not just say more words — this episode is your starting point.Because IMITATION is the skill that comes before gestures, babbling, understanding, and eventually… real talking.Most parents overlook imitation.Many professionals gloss over it.But after 35 years helping babies and toddlers communicate, I can tell you this with absolute certainty:Toddlers learn to imitate long before they learn to talk — and imitation is one of the strongest predictors of early speech.In today’s episode, I’m walking you through the real building blocks beneath talking and how imitation shapes attention, connection, and communication.You’ll learn:• what imitation actually is (it’s not just copying words!)• the layers of imitation your child moves through• the connection between imitation, gestures, and early language• the simple mistake many parents make without even realizing it • playful, natural ways to spark imitation at home — starting todayWhether your little one is 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, or closer to 2, this episode will help you see communication in a whole new way — long before the words appear.======✨ LIVE WORKSHOP — Dec 6How to Get Your Baby Talking: 3 Daily Routines That Build Real WordsOn Friday, December 6, I’m hosting a LIVE 90-minute workshop where I’ll pull back the curtain and show you exactly how to use three everyday routines to grow your baby’s communication from infancy through 24 months.👉 Click here to see all the details + save your seat.If you want clarity, confidence, and a practical plan to support your child’s communication from infancy through 24 months… you’ll want to be there.=====DISCLAIMER:This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your pediatrician or a qualified health provider with questions about your child’s development or health. The views shared are based on Erin Hyer’s professional experience and are intended to support informed parenting, not to replace individual consultation or care. Every child and family is unique — please use your discretion and consult trusted professionals when making decisions for your child.📩 Questions: [email protected]
🌐 www.HyerLearning.com