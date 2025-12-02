Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsKids & FamilyTalking Toddlers
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Talking Toddlers
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Talking Toddlers

Erin Hyer
Kids & FamilyParenting
Talking Toddlers
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 132
  • I’ve Helped Toddlers Talk for 35 Years. If You Want Your Baby to Talk Well, Watch This. Ep 132
    Send us a textIf you want your baby or toddler to talk well — not just say more words — this episode is your starting point.Because IMITATION is the skill that comes before gestures, babbling, understanding, and eventually… real talking.Most parents overlook imitation.Many professionals gloss over it.But after 35 years helping babies and toddlers communicate, I can tell you this with absolute certainty:Toddlers learn to imitate long before they learn to talk — and imitation is one of the strongest predictors of early speech.In today’s episode, I’m walking you through the real building blocks beneath talking and how imitation shapes attention, connection, and communication.You’ll learn:• what imitation actually is (it’s not just copying words!)• the layers of imitation your child moves through• the connection between imitation, gestures, and early language• the simple mistake many parents make without even realizing it • playful, natural ways to spark imitation at home — starting todayWhether your little one is 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, or closer to 2, this episode will help you see communication in a whole new way — long before the words appear.======✨  LIVE WORKSHOP — Dec 6How to Get Your Baby Talking: 3 Daily Routines That Build Real WordsOn Friday, December 6, I’m hosting a LIVE 90-minute workshop where I’ll pull back the curtain and show you exactly how to use three everyday routines to grow your baby’s communication from infancy through 24 months.👉 Click here to see all the details + save your seat.If you want clarity, confidence, and a practical plan to support your child’s communication from infancy through 24 months… you’ll want to be there.=====DISCLAIMER:This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your pediatrician or a qualified health provider with questions about your child’s development or health. The views shared are based on Erin Hyer’s professional experience and are intended to support informed parenting, not to replace individual consultation or care. Every child and family is unique — please use your discretion and consult trusted professionals when making decisions for your child.📩 Questions: [email protected] 🌐 www.HyerLearning.com
    --------  
    44:35
  • This ALWAYS Happens Before Babies Say Their First Word (Every Parent Misses This One) Ep 131
    Send us a textThe Hidden Step Before First Words (Every Parent Misses This One)If your toddler isn’t using many words yet, this episode will change the way you see early communication. Most parents—and honestly, many professionals—focus on the number of words. But talking doesn’t begin with words. It begins with the body, with connection, and with one crucial developmental step that predicts everything that comes next.In today’s episode, Erin pulls back the curtain on the hidden foundations of communication—what really happens before first words—and why this matters for every child from 6 months to 2½ years and beyond.In this episode, you’ll learn: • the overlooked skill that shows up months before talking • why gestures are symbolic communication (just like words!) • how noisy babies, motor movement, and early imitation shape language • surprising predictors of later vocabulary growth • what the CDC’s “30-month” update got dangerously wrong • how parents can spot healthy communication patterns early on • simple ways to support your baby or toddler todayWhether you have a baby just finding their voice, a toddler who’s slow to talk, or you’re simply a parent who wants to understand your child’s development with confidence—this episode will give you clarity, direction, and peace of mind.Because talking isn’t a milestone… it’s a process.And once you see the path, you’ll never look at communication the same way again.👉 Learn the simple routines that help words emerge naturally — save your spot here: GET YOUR BABY TALKING WORKSHOPFREE Guide: Is My Child On Track? Top 10 Essential Skills For Talking===DISCLAIMER:This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your pediatrician or a qualified health provider with questions about your child’s development or health. The views shared are based on Erin Hyer’s professional experience and are intended to support informed parenting, not to replace individual consultation or care. Every child and family is unique — please use your discretion and consult trusted professionals when making decisions for your child.📩 Questions: [email protected] 🌐 www.HyerLearning.com
    --------  
    49:36
  • Why Toddlers Won’t Share (And Why You Can Stop Worrying) Ep 130
    Send us a textAre you tired of feeling embarrassed when your toddler won’t share?In this episode of Talking Toddlers, Erin Hyer, speech-language pathologist and early development specialist, breaks down what’s really happening inside your child’s brain when they say “mine!”You’ll learn why true sharing isn’t developmentally possible before age 4, how playdates often set toddlers up for stress (and shame), and simple ways to build calm, language-rich moments of connection at home.Erin also reveals how early turn-taking builds the foundation for real cooperation — without guilt, begging, or over-coaching.===🌟 Join the Inside Talking Toddlers community for exclusive deep dives and get Erin’s free guide: Top 10 ESSENTIAL Skills For Talking.CLICK HERE FOR: Building Vocabulary: Single Words to 2-Word PhrasesBecause the little years are the big years.===Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your pediatrician or a qualified health provider with questions about your child’s development or health. The views shared are based on Erin Hyer’s professional experience and are intended to support informed parenting, not to replace individual consultation or care. Every child and family is unique — please use your discretion and consult trusted professionals when making decisions for your child.📩 Questions: [email protected] 🌐 www.HyerLearning.com
    --------  
    48:43
  • Why Your Toddler Does That: The Real Learning Behind Climbing, Dumping & Exploring Ep 129
    Send us a textIf your toddler is constantly climbing, dumping, crawling, pulling things out of cabinets, or wandering from one “project” to another… this episode will make everything click.Between 12 and 18 months, the brain is wiring the foundations for attention, curiosity, emotional regulation, and — yes — first words. And it all happens through play.Not apps.Not fancy toys.Not early lessons.Movement. Repetition. Real-life exploration.In this episode, Erin Hyer, SLP and toddler specialist for 35+ years, breaks down:• Why play is the real work• How modern life gets in the way• The four “play jobs” toddlers must practice• What progress vs plateau vs regression really looks like• How LESS toys = MORE brain development• The simple daily rhythm that builds confidence, attention, and communicationYou’ll walk away knowing exactly what your toddler needs — and why you’re already doing more good than you realize.Something special is coming in early December… stay tuned.=====✨ Join the Inside Talking Toddlers community and get your free guide:  Top 10 ESSENTIAL SKILLS for Talking=====Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your pediatrician or a qualified health provider with questions about your child’s development or health. The views shared are based on Erin Hyer’s professional experience and are intended to support informed parenting, not to replace individual consultation or care. Every child and family is unique — please use your discretion and consult trusted professionals when making decisions for your child.📩 Questions: [email protected] 🌐 www.HyerLearning.com
    --------  
    1:10:27
  • What Gets in the Way of Helping Toddlers Talk: Simple Shifts, Big Change Ep 128
    Send us a textYou already know the #1 habit that helps toddlers learn to talk — pulling them into your world and engaging them, out loud, through the rhythm of your day.But staying present isn’t always easy.In this episode, Erin Hyer, speech-language pathologist and toddler specialist, gets personal about what gets in the way — the five barriers that quietly pull parents off course — and how to find your way back with small, meaningful shifts that bring more calm, confidence, and connection.If you’re ready for real-life encouragement (not perfection), this episode will remind you that it’s never too late to reconnect.Because the little years are the big years — and every small, simple moment counts.---------✨ Join the Inside Talking Toddlers community and get your free guide:  Top 10 ESSENTIAL SKILLS for Talking=====Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your pediatrician or a qualified health provider with questions about your child’s development or health. The views shared are based on Erin Hyer’s professional experience and are intended to support informed parenting, not to replace individual consultation or care. Every child and family is unique — please use your discretion and consult trusted professionals when making decisions for your child.📩 Questions: [email protected] 🌐 www.HyerLearning.com
    --------  
    41:48

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Talking Toddlers

As a new mom, don’t you wish you had someone whispering in your ear with practical and trustworthy guidance? Finding clarity can be challenging these days, and the uncertainty seems almost deafening. Talking Toddlers breaks down how our children grow, learn & develop - by building relationships, human connections, and learning through language. I’m Erin Hyer, a licensed speech-language pathologist - and for nearly 35 years I’ve played with kids on the floor, inspired parents to use everyday routines for learning, consulted with early educators, and trained graduate students to move beyond the classroom and “think outside the box.” My purpose is clear - understand how the brain learns to learn, bridge any gaps before they turn into life-long challenges, and keep kids moving forward. I don’t believe in “taking anything for granted” or “leaving it to chance.” Nor do I subscribe to accepting the increasing “new normal.” Parents are in a very special position to create a language-rich home environment & truly guide kids to thrive, to learn through everyday activities, while building confidence, flexibility and a true curiosity for learning. Episodes will bring practical ideas, as well as, some deep dives to help you understand why there are roadblocks? I believe we are more likely to implement strategies and activities or make changes if we know the reasoning behind them. My goal - to help moms feel empowered and toddlers happier. Please join me every Tuesday, Talking Toddlers where moms come for clarity, connection and courage. Stay tuned for amazing interviews, discussions & practical guidance on how Talking Toddlers learn to thrive - at home - with their moms!
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyParenting

Listen to Talking Toddlers, Circle Round and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 4:40:38 PM