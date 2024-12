From the mind of R.L. Stine, the creator of Goosebumps, comes a new series that will give you chills, make you laugh, and entertain like only R.L. Stine can. Jo...

Join Ivy for another chilling tale. This tale, story club members, might make you think twice about venturing out into the forest at night.

Today’s story is for our listener, Mieke, who’s all the way down in New Zealand. Hi Mieke! If there are dinosaurs in this story, I already know I’m gonna be scared…

About R.L. Stine's Story Club

From the mind of R.L. Stine, the creator of Goosebumps, comes a new series that will give you chills, make you laugh, and entertain like only R.L. Stine can. Join Ivy, the club president, as she takes listeners into the strange, the bizarre, and the frightening world of R.L. Stine. Starring Ariel Winter (Modern Family) as Ivy, R.L. Stine's Story Club is part of the GoKidGo universe of shows for kids. R.L. Stine’s Story Club: let the thrills and chills begin! Recommended for ages seven and up.