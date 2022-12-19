Ever miss those spooky campfire stories you heard growing up? Well, gather round... and listen close. More
Auld Lang Syne
A story of old hearts and new love… and the terrors atop a tree.Auld Lang Syne Written by Megan FridenmakerYou can read the original story and view the episode art at fullbodychillspodcast.com.
12/23/2022
21:26
All I Want For Christmas
A story about the secrets left beneath a puzzling bauble.All I Want For ChristmasWritten by David FlowersYou can read the original story and view the episode art at fullbodychillspodcast.com.
12/22/2022
18:36
The Detour
A story of a family trip that takes a chilling turn.The DetourWritten by Nina SchmidtYou can read the original story and view the episode art at fullbodychillspodcast.com.
12/21/2022
15:29
This Is Not A Ghost Story
A story of mischief and horror burrowed in the walls of an ancient home.This Is Not A Ghost StoryWritten by Travis BrownYou can read the original story and view the episode art at fullbodychillspodcast.com.
12/20/2022
33:06
The Most Wonderful Time of The Year
A story of presents and family and endless Christmas cheer.The Most Wonderful Time of The YearWritten by Ashley FlowersYou can read the original story and view the episode art at fullbodychillspodcast.com.