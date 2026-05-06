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144 episodes
- A story about a subway security officer whose night shift is the stuff of nightmares.
The Shaving Man
Written by Dan DeLuise.
Thanks to our sponsor, HBO Max.
You can read the original story at FullBodyChillsPodcast.com.
Looking for more chills? Follow Full Body Chills on Instagram @fullbodychillspod.
Full Body Chills is an Audiochuck production.
Instagram: @audiochuck
Twitter: @audiochuck
Facebook: /audiochuckllc
TikTok: @audiochuck
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- A story about the many eyes watching over an empty home.
Meadowview
Written by Elliot Jordan.
Thanks to our sponsor, HBO Max.
You can read the original story at FullBodyChillsPodcast.com.
Looking for more chills? Follow Full Body Chills on Instagram @fullbodychillspod.
Full Body Chills is an Audiochuck production.
Instagram: @audiochuck
Twitter: @audiochuck
Facebook: /audiochuckllc
TikTok: @audiochuck
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- A story of three kids who dig towards an unearthly sound.
Deadwood
Written by A.P. Royal.
Thanks to our sponsor, HBO Max.
You can read the original story at FullBodyChillsPodcast.com.
Looking for more chills? Follow Full Body Chills on Instagram @fullbodychillspod.
Full Body Chills is an Audiochuck production.
Instagram: @audiochuck
Twitter: @audiochuck
Facebook: /audiochuckllc
TikTok: @audiochuck
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- A story of a vast and vacant lot and the horrors therein.
Lot 238
Written by Amanda Wisdom.
Thanks to our sponsor, HBO Max.
You can read the original story at FullBodyChillsPodcast.com.
Looking for more chills? Follow Full Body Chills on Instagram @fullbodychillspod.
Full Body Chills is an Audiochuck production.
Instagram: @audiochuck
Twitter: @audiochuck
Facebook: /audiochuckllc
TikTok: @audiochuck
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- A story about a doomscroller who swipes by the ferryman.
ferryman0
Written by A.P. Royal.
Thanks to our sponsor, HBO Max.
You can read the original story at FullBodyChillsPodcast.com.
Looking for more chills? Follow Full Body Chills on Instagram @fullbodychillspod.
Full Body Chills is an Audiochuck production.
Instagram: @audiochuck
Twitter: @audiochuck
Facebook: /audiochuckllc
TikTok: @audiochuck
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Full Body Chills
With over 100 nightmares to explore YOU can start anywhere. So grab your headphones, turn down the lights, & join us October 1st for some Full Body Chills. Our stories are handcrafted but also submitted by fans like YOU. To submit YOUR story go to https://fullbodychillspodcast.com/submit/Podcast website
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Full Body Chills: Podcasts in Family