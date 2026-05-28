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267 episodes
- In February 2008, six women were held hostage in a women’s clothing store in Tinley Park, Illinois.. Rhoda McFarland, Carrie Hudek Chiuso, Connie Woolfolk, Sarah Szafranski, and Jennifer Bishop were executed and the killer escaped leaving only one survivor. In Season 8 of CounterClock, host and investigative journalist Delia D’Ambra covers the Lane Bryant Murders and goes further into the case than any journalist has before. Through firsthand accounts and thousands of documents, Delia reconstructs what happened inside the store, why it may have happened, and who may have been responsible. For nearly twenty years, their families have lived without answers. This season, the search continues.
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- An Anatomy of Murder programming update plus an episode of The Deck.
During the Yakima Police Department’s annual Christmas party, the news of 62-year-old Jerene’s murder shocked every officer and their plus ones. Jerene’s house was known for its security cameras – there were so many that you basically couldn’t enter the property without being filmed.
Why was Jerene targeted? And who was she watching on her cameras? Or maybe the better question is, was someone watching Jerene?
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- For years, Mark Koster was presumed gone—declared dead without a body ever being found. But when his remains surface inside his own home, investigators must unravel how a killer hid in plain sight and how one confession finally exposed the truth behind a death that went unnoticed for years.
View source material and photos for this episode at: anatomyofmurder.com/the-man-beneath-the-floorboards
Can’t get enough AoM? Find us on social media!
Instagram: @aom_podcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @AOM_podcast | @audiochuck
Facebook: /listenAOMpod | /audiochuckllc
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- A grandmother visiting from Haiti, a young mother, and two small children are found brutally killed in a quiet South Florida neighborhood. With no forced entry and few answers, detectives must untangle what happened inside the Altidor family home and why justice has remained out of reach for decades.
View source material and photos for this episode at: anatomyofmurder.com/jistis-bondye
Can’t get enough AoM? Find us on social media!
Instagram: @aom_podcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @AOM_podcast | @audiochuck
Facebook: /listenAOMpod | /audiochuckllc
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- On New Year’s Day 2013, the quiet city of Schenectady, New York, was shaken by the brutal murder of 82-year-old retired nun Mary Greco. Investigators uncover how a seemingly small forensic detail inside her pristine apartment led to the identification of a killer—and justice for a woman remembered for her faith, kindness, and lifelong service to others.
View source material and photos for this episode at: anatomyofmurder.com/a-quiet-new-years-day
Can’t get enough AoM? Find us on social media!
Instagram: @aom_podcast | @audiochuck
Twitter: @AOM_podcast | @audiochuck
Facebook: /listenAOMpod | /audiochuckllc
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Anatomy of Murder
Anatomy of Murder is a weekly true crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, taking listeners behind the scenes for an insider’s perspective of compelling homicide cases from around the country. In every episode, listeners will also hear and gain insight from a victim’s family member, the prosecutor, or a member of law enforcement directly involved in the investigation.Podcast website
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