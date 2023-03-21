Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Anatomy of Murder
audiochuck
A murder case has many layers: the victim, the crime, and the investigation. To truly understand it, you need to dissect each piece of a tragic puzzle. Join Ann... More
True Crime
  • Granza - Part 2 (Claudia Maupin and Oliver ‘Chip’ Northup)
    Unpacking the mind of this killer gave investigators much more than they bargained for. For episode information and photos, please visit https://anatomyofmurder.com/
    4/18/2023
    34:25
  • Granza - Part 1 (Claudia Maupin and Oliver ‘Chip’ Northup)
    Ten years ago, a beloved retired couple was murdered in unthinkable ways. The case still haunts the family and community. And it’s one that will stay with Scott and Anna-Sigga forever. For episode information and photos, please visit https://anatomyofmurder.com/
    4/11/2023
    38:22
  • The 5-Year-Old Witness (Rufus Carmichael & Ashli Haigler)
    A father missing and a mother dead. Their little boy is investigators’ best chance to solve both these crimes. For episode information and photos, please visit https://anatomyofmurder.com/
    4/4/2023
    41:00
  • Menominee (Tomasz Pohl)
    A roofer left for work one Friday and never came home. A photograph might be the key investigators needed to find him. For episode information and photos, please visit https://anatomyofmurder.com/
    3/28/2023
    40:15
  • Caught on Tape (Timothy Haman Jr.)
    Words, anger and a gun equaled death for a young father. Photographs, video and social media proved to be the ingredients needed to catch his killer. For episode information and photos, please visit https://anatomyofmurder.com/
    3/21/2023
    47:22

About Anatomy of Murder

A murder case has many layers: the victim, the crime, and the investigation. To truly understand it, you need to dissect each piece of a tragic puzzle. Join Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi and Scott Weinberger every Wednesday for an insider’s perspective, as they reveal to you the Anatomy of Murder.
