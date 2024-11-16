Heart Starts Pounding: Horrors, Hauntings and Mysteries

90: Trapped: Man Kept Family in Secret Room For Years Waiting For The End Of The World
In 2019, a 25-year-old man walked into a pub in Ruinerwold. He told the bartender that his father had kept him and his 5 siblings underground for the last 9 years, and told them they were the only people left in the world.
TW: Child Abuse, reference of sexual abuse
Subscribe on Patreon for bonus content and to become a member of our Rogue Detecting Society. Patrons have access to ad-free listening and bonus content. And members of our High Council on Patreon have access to our after-show called Footnotes.
Apple subscriptions are now live! Get access to ad-free episodes and bonus episodes when you subscribe on Apple Podcasts.
Follow on Tik Tok and Instagram for a daily dose of horror.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
49:45
89: The Disturbing World Of Youtube Family Channels
The Stauffer family was accused of adopting a boy from China for social media clout, only to abandon him when it got too hard. What's the real story behind their decision, and what does that say about other families that put their children all over youtube?
TW: Child Abuse, Child Neglect
35:50
88: Halloween Horror Folklore: The Scary Origin of Jack O' Lanterns, The Real Story Behind The Headless Horseman, and All Hallow's Eve Folklore
Let's look into the legends, folklore, and history of the Halloween holiday. What does the devil have to do with jack o' lanterns? Who is the real headless horseman and where is he buried? And what stories were told around a fire at an All Hallow's Eve celebration thousands of years ago?
We donated to
North Carolina Community Foundation
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
36:56
87: America's Most Cursed Family: The Dark History of The Lemp Mansion
The Lemp Mansion is considered one of the most haunted places in the country, all because of the Lemp Family that used to live there. The tragedy that befell them makes them one of the most "cursed" families in American History.
Tw: Suicide, animal death
46:01
86: McKamey Manor Arrest: Did Extreme Haunted House Owner Go Too Far?
This past July, Russ McKamey (owner of the World's Most Intense Haunted Attraction, McKamey Manor) was arrested for attempted murder.
McKamey Manor is known for being an attraction where guests are physically and verbally abused. They can have teeth extracted without novocain, be buried alive, have their worst fears preyed upon amongst other things. Though guests are given a safe word to quit the experience, it is rarely respected.
Let's talk about what the charges were, why they were ultimately dropped, and look into the history of how McKamey Manor became the horror show it is.
TW: mention of domestic violence, descriptions of torture.
Horrors, hauntings and mysteries! A collection of scary stories that will have you on the edge of your seat. If you’re a fan of all things spooky, creepy, and thrilling, this is the podcast for you. Want more darkly curious content? Join the Rogue Detecting Society on Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/heartstartspounding) for ad-free listening, exclusive bonus content and more! Follow @heartstartspounding on: YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@heartstartspounding/) // TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@heartstartspounding) // Instagram (https://instagram.com/heartstartspounding) // Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/people/Heart-Starts-Pounding/100087903971907/) Have a horrifying tale, paranormal encounter, or unsolved mystery that you’d like to share? Visit https://www.heartstartspounding.com/stories and submit your heart-pounding story to be featured on the podcast.