About Gabriel: Born

A scientist performs a desperate experiment to save her own life, and it has the unexpected side effect of the birth of a child who has wings and can fly. He could change the world... if shadowy government forces who want to weaponize him don't capture him first. Based on the novel of the same name by Muriel Stockdale, available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Gabriel-Born-Muriel-Stockdale/dp/1504370619