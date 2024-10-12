The Next Horror Audio Drama From Voyage Media... PRIMAL (starring Bruce Greenwood)
Bruce Greenwood (Netflix's The Fall Of The House Of Usher, Fox's The Resident) stars in the new horror/thriller audio drama, Primal. An FBI agent on the trail of a bizarre killer stumbles upon a terrifying plot to return mankind to its primal roots.
Look for Primal, from Voyage Media, available now, anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:54
Episode Eight
Bob finally learns the truth about everything, including Elias.
Elias The Caretaker is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Robert Mitchley. Based on Robert Mitchley's original story. Written and directed by Sarah and Scott Naar. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring David Pinion, as Bob, Ben Van Diepen, as Elias, Rachel Pate, as Norma, Jerome St. Jerome as Hermann, Laura Bellomo as Sharon, Samantha Claire as Ronny and Bill Kates as Officer Downey. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now, for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
28:23
Episode Seven
Bob and Elias encounter a new evil greater than Bob could have imagined.
Elias The Caretaker is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Robert Mitchley. Based on Robert Mitchley's original story. Written and directed by Sarah and Scott Naar. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring David Pinion, as Bob, Ben Van Diepen, as Elias, Rachel Pate, as Norma, Jerome St. Jerome as Hermann, Laura Bellomo as Sharon, Samantha Claire as Ronny and Bill Kates as Officer Downey. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now, for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
26:27
Episode Six
Elias and Bob carry out a dual exorcism.
Elias The Caretaker is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Robert Mitchley. Based on Robert Mitchley's original story. Written and directed by Sarah and Scott Naar. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring David Pinion, as Bob, Ben Van Diepen, as Elias, Rachel Pate, as Norma, Jerome St. Jerome as Hermann, Laura Bellomo as Sharon, Samantha Claire as Ronny and Bill Kates as Officer Downey. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now, for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
23:41
Episode Five
Norma's suspicions of Elias only mount, and Bob struggles to know whom to believe as he finds additional evidence that Elias isn't who he says he is.
Elias The Caretaker is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Robert Mitchley. Based on Robert Mitchley's original story. Written and directed by Sarah and Scott Naar. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring David Pinion, as Bob, Ben Van Diepen, as Elias, Rachel Pate, as Norma, Jerome St. Jerome as Hermann, Laura Bellomo as Sharon, Samantha Claire as Ronny and Bill Kates as Officer Downey. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts, or anywhere you're listening. And subscribe now, for future episodes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Listen in the dark... if you dare. A failing podcaster inherits a mansion that belonged to his estranged parents, and discovers that the strange caretaker of the property may be connected to a notorious murderer that supposedly haunts the property. As he tries to debunk the haunting in a podcast, he discovers there's more to Elias, the caretaker, than meets the eye.