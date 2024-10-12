Episode Five

Norma's suspicions of Elias only mount, and Bob struggles to know whom to believe as he finds additional evidence that Elias isn't who he says he is. Elias The Caretaker is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, and Dan Benamor. Executive produced by Robert Mitchley. Based on Robert Mitchley's original story. Written and directed by Sarah and Scott Naar. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. Starring David Pinion, as Bob, Ben Van Diepen, as Elias, Rachel Pate, as Norma, Jerome St. Jerome as Hermann, Laura Bellomo as Sharon, Samantha Claire as Ronny and Bill Kates as Officer Downey.