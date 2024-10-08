Award Winning Sitcom || Rudyard Funn and his equally miserable sister Antigone run their family’s failing funeral parlour, where they get the body in the coffin...

When Antigone volunteers for a charity calendar, she doesn’t quite realise what it involves. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Typical. You wait years for a clue to Eric’s mysterious past and then two turn up at once. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Eric is unable to fulfil his next funeral. That means there's only one option left open to him… Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

It’s the end – but has the moment been prepared for? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Our beloved Eric Chapman, Tom Crowley himself, presents Crowley Time! With Me, Tom Crowley (with he, Tom Crowley): Comedy sketches, characters and messages in bottles plucked from unknown shores, all written and performed by CHAPMAAAAAAA- ahem!, excuse us, force of habit - all written and performed by Tom! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Wooden Overcoats

Award Winning Sitcom || Rudyard Funn and his equally miserable sister Antigone run their family’s failing funeral parlour, where they get the body in the coffin in the ground on time. But one day they find everyone enjoying themselves at the funerals of a new competitor – the impossibly perfect Eric Chapman! With their dogsbody Georgie, and a mouse called Madeleine, the Funns are taking drastic steps to stay in business…