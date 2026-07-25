The rescued man wakes up with a tale too sensational to believe. A wild theory is proposed and the crew realize they are on a very different kind of expedition. Warning: This episode contains adult language and depiction of suicide that may not be suitable for some listeners. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The mission suffers a catastrophic set-back. A crew member’s life is threatened. Warning: This episode contains adult language. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Trust is broken and the crew takes sides that could determine the fate of the expedition. A secret message is finally decoded. This episode contains violence and adult language. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The ship is no longer under its original control. Truths are revealed… and the answers Mikaela has been seeking are nothing short of true horror. Warning: This episode contains violence and adult language. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In the season finale of Last Known Position, Mikaela, under interrogation, recalls the final hours of the expedition. Warning: This episode contains violence and adult language. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Last Known Position

About Last Known Position

About Last Known Position