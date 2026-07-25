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Last Known Position

QCODE
DramaFiction
Last Known Position
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Last Known Position

    Unknown Waters | Episode 8

    02/10/2022 | 28 mins.
    In the season finale of Last Known Position, Mikaela, under interrogation, recalls the final hours of the expedition. Warning: This episode contains violence and adult language.
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.

    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Last Known Position

    All Hands on Deck | Episode 7

    02/03/2022 | 33 mins.
    The ship is no longer under its original control. Truths are revealed… and the answers Mikaela has been seeking are nothing short of true horror. Warning: This episode contains violence and adult language.
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.

    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Last Known Position

    Mutiny! | Episode 6

    01/27/2022 | 31 mins.
    Trust is broken and the crew takes sides that could determine the fate of the expedition. A secret message is finally decoded. 

    This episode contains violence and adult language.
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.

    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Last Known Position

    The Saboteur | Episode 5

    12/30/2021 | 34 mins.
    The mission suffers a catastrophic set-back. A crew member’s life is threatened. Warning: This episode contains adult language.
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Last Known Position

    The Believer | Episode 4

    12/24/2021 | 36 mins.
    The rescued man wakes up with a tale too sensational to believe. A wild theory is proposed and the crew realize they are on a very different kind of expedition. Warning: This episode contains adult language and depiction of suicide that may not be suitable for some listeners.
    ~~
    From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.

    Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
    Follow us:
    On Instagram @QCODEMedia 
    On Twitter @QCODEMedia 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Last Known Position
A new mystery thriller from the makers of Blackout and The Left Right Game, Last Known Position follows a group of experts including submersible pilot Mikaela Soto (Gina Rodriguez) as they seek to recover a flight that suddenly vanished over the Pacific Ocean. The super yacht sets off on what looks like an expedition funded by a grieving billionaire, William Cavanaugh (James Purefoy), to recover the flight that his wife and daughter were on. But the crew soon discovers that there's more to the expedition than they were let on when they start to find themselves in increasingly perilous situations that point to a saboteur among the group, and a looming threat in the deep waters. Last Known Position premieres everywhere on Monday, December 20th. QCODE+ subscribers on Apple Podcasts will get early access to new episodes before anyone else and exclusive bonus content. Learn more at apple.co/qcode. Produced by QCODE. Created and written by Lucas Passmore and directed by John Wynn. Starring Gina Rodriguez and James Purefoy.
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