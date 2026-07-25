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17 episodes
Introducing: SIGHTINGS – A New Weekly Series from QCODE & Reverb Exploring the World’s Most Mysterious and Unexplained Phenomena10/02/2024 | 38 mins.From Roswell, to Amityville, to Loch Ness and beyond — step inside the world’s most mysterious supernatural events. From Reverb and QCODE comes new original series SIGHTINGS. Each week we'll unlock a thrilling story that immerses you in the action, followed by a mind-bending discussion that will leave you questioning what’s real and what’s impossible.
Episode one dives into the Kelly-Hopkinsville Alien Encounter. Invasions are many families' worst nightmares. But what happens when the invaders are from another world altogether? Step into the shoes of one rural family as their peaceful night devolves into a terrifying encounter. Will they run? Will they hide? Or will they stand their ground and fight?
Be among the first to listen to episodes 1 and 2 today: lnk.to/sightings
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- In the series finale, Kira takes a stand while Felicia makes a deal. Can they survive their final encounter?
This episode contains graphic language and depiction of suicide that may not be suitable for some listeners.
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From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
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- After a lifetime of fear and torment, Felicia and Kira must make choices with implications that reach far beyond their own existence.
This episode contains graphic violence and language.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Infuriated over the injustice of Cash’s fate, Alphonse attempts to protect his former friend’s legacy and goes to war to fight for freedom.
This episode contains hate speech and graphic violence.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
~~
Thank you to our sponsors:
HelloFresh: HelloFresh.com/BURNEDPHOTO16
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- News of a despicable betrayal breaches the bubble of serenity for Alphonse and his family. Cash and his family are forced to make a reckless, precarious choice.
This episode contains hate speech and graphic violence.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Burned Photo
The hit horror show, The Burned Photo is back. This suspense-filled thriller tells the story of Felicia (Charmaine Bingwa, THE GOOD FIGHT) and Kira (Kat McNamara, SHADOWHUNTERS), two women, whose lives become intertwined when they discover they are being terrorized by the same multi-generational curse that is determined to end their family lineages. In Season 2 of The Burned Photo, Felicia and Kira dig deeper into the curse, discovering its connection to the mysterious 18th century sorcerer, Doctor Joachim and realizing the curse’s origin is more horrifying than they could ever imagine. Will they be able to face the Tanmitadore on their own terms or will the curse succeed in ending Felicia and Kira’s lives? Produced by QCODE and Vertigo Entertainment (IT, THE DEPARTED). Starring Charmaine Bingwa and Katherine McNamara. Season 2 Created by Nicole Exposito. Written by Jeremy Novick & Kwynn Perry. Directed by Jeremy Novick & Kwynn Perry.Podcast website
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The Burned Photo: Podcasts in Family