Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Burned Photo in the App
Listen to The Burned Photo in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
The Burned Photo

The Burned Photo

Podcast The Burned Photo
Podcast The Burned Photo

The Burned Photo

QCODE
add
The hit horror show, The Burned Photo is back. This suspense-filled thriller tells the story of Felicia (Charmaine Bingwa, THE GOOD FIGHT) and Kira (Kat McNamar... More
FictionDrama
The hit horror show, The Burned Photo is back. This suspense-filled thriller tells the story of Felicia (Charmaine Bingwa, THE GOOD FIGHT) and Kira (Kat McNamar... More

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • The Monster in the Basement | S2E7
    In the series finale, Kira takes a stand while Felicia makes a deal. Can they survive their final encounter? This episode contains graphic language and depiction of suicide that may not be suitable for some listeners. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2022
    34:41
  • The Sigil in the Clearing | S2E6
    After a lifetime of fear and torment, Felicia and Kira must make choices with implications that reach far beyond their own existence. This episode contains graphic violence and language. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2022
    35:33
  • The Man From Nowhere Part 4 | S2E5
    Infuriated over the injustice of Cash’s fate, Alphonse attempts to protect his former friend’s legacy and goes to war to fight for freedom.  This episode contains hate speech and graphic violence. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia ~~ Thank you to our sponsors: HelloFresh: HelloFresh.com/BURNEDPHOTO16 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/11/2022
    49:25
  • The Man From Nowhere Part 3 | S2E4
    News of a despicable betrayal breaches the bubble of serenity for Alphonse and his family. Cash and his family are forced to make a reckless, precarious choice. This episode contains hate speech and graphic violence. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/4/2022
    44:35
  • Maria’s Photo Album | S2E3
    Felicia and Kira, newly inspired, concoct a plan to deal with The Thing, on their terms. This episode contains graphic violence and language. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. QCODE+ subscribers also enjoy special bonus episodes which include conversations with the creators of the show. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Follow us: On Instagram @QCODEMedia  On Twitter @QCODEMedia Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/28/2022
    46:50

More Fiction podcasts

About The Burned Photo

The hit horror show, The Burned Photo is back. This suspense-filled thriller tells the story of Felicia (Charmaine Bingwa, THE GOOD FIGHT) and Kira (Kat McNamara, SHADOWHUNTERS), two women, whose lives become intertwined when they discover they are being terrorized by the same multi-generational curse that is determined to end their family lineages. In Season 2 of The Burned Photo, Felicia and Kira dig deeper into the curse, discovering its connection to the mysterious 18th century sorcerer, Doctor Joachim and realizing the curse’s origin is more horrifying than they could ever imagine. Will they be able to face the Tanmitadore on their own terms or will the curse succeed in ending Felicia and Kira’s lives? Produced by QCODE and Vertigo Entertainment (IT, THE DEPARTED). Starring Charmaine Bingwa and Katherine McNamara. Season 2 Created by Nicole Exposito. Written by Jeremy Novick & Kwynn Perry. Directed by Jeremy Novick & Kwynn Perry.
Podcast website

Listen to The Burned Photo, Creepy and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Burned Photo

The Burned Photo

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Burned Photo: Podcasts in Family