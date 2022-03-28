The hit horror show, The Burned Photo is back. This suspense-filled thriller tells the story of Felicia (Charmaine Bingwa, THE GOOD FIGHT) and Kira (Kat McNamar... More
Available Episodes
5 of 16
The Monster in the Basement | S2E7
In the series finale, Kira takes a stand while Felicia makes a deal. Can they survive their final encounter?
This episode contains graphic language and depiction of suicide that may not be suitable for some listeners.
4/25/2022
34:41
The Sigil in the Clearing | S2E6
After a lifetime of fear and torment, Felicia and Kira must make choices with implications that reach far beyond their own existence.
This episode contains graphic violence and language.
4/18/2022
35:33
The Man From Nowhere Part 4 | S2E5
Infuriated over the injustice of Cash’s fate, Alphonse attempts to protect his former friend’s legacy and goes to war to fight for freedom.
This episode contains hate speech and graphic violence.
4/11/2022
49:25
The Man From Nowhere Part 3 | S2E4
News of a despicable betrayal breaches the bubble of serenity for Alphonse and his family. Cash and his family are forced to make a reckless, precarious choice.
This episode contains hate speech and graphic violence.
4/4/2022
44:35
Maria’s Photo Album | S2E3
Felicia and Kira, newly inspired, concoct a plan to deal with The Thing, on their terms.
This episode contains graphic violence and language.
The hit horror show, The Burned Photo is back. This suspense-filled thriller tells the story of Felicia (Charmaine Bingwa, THE GOOD FIGHT) and Kira (Kat McNamara, SHADOWHUNTERS), two women, whose lives become intertwined when they discover they are being terrorized by the same multi-generational curse that is determined to end their family lineages.
In Season 2 of The Burned Photo, Felicia and Kira dig deeper into the curse, discovering its connection to the mysterious 18th century sorcerer, Doctor Joachim and realizing the curse’s origin is more horrifying than they could ever imagine. Will they be able to face the Tanmitadore on their own terms or will the curse succeed in ending Felicia and Kira’s lives?
Produced by QCODE and Vertigo Entertainment (IT, THE DEPARTED). Starring Charmaine Bingwa and Katherine McNamara. Season 2 Created by Nicole Exposito. Written by Jeremy Novick & Kwynn Perry. Directed by Jeremy Novick & Kwynn Perry.