"Tinsel, trinkets, and... treachery? At Sir Septimus Shale's grand country house, where Christmas cheer blankets every nook and cranny, a string of precious pearls has vanished faster than a mince pie in a hungry caroler's mouth. Lord Peter Wimsey, our intrepid sleuth, finds himself knee-deep in Yuletide shenanigans and upper-crust eccentricities. As carols echo through holly-decked halls and the aroma of roasting chestnuts fills the air, Wimsey must sort through a cast of characters more colorful than a box of Christmas crackers. Is the culprit lurking behind the Christmas tree, or hiding in plain sight among the festive finery? With wit as sharp as icicles and charm as warm as mulled wine, Wimsey races to solve the mystery before the last log on the fire turns to ash. Grab a cozy blanket and a steaming cup of cocoa – this Christmas puzzle is more delightful than finding an extra gift in your stocking!"
⭐ Join my Patreon ⭐
https://patreon.com/barcud
Go here for a library of ad-free stories, a monthly members only story and early access to the regular stories I put out.
You can choose to have ghost stories only, or detective stories or classic literature, or all of them for either $5 or $10 a month.
Many hundreds of hours of stories. Who needs Audible?
Or, if you'd just like to make a one-off gesture of thanks for my work
https://buymeacoffee.com/10mn8sk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
41:22
The Adventure of the Christmas Pudding by Agatha Christie
What sinister secret lies in the Christmas pudding?
The perfect setting for an old-fashioned English Christmas - a cosy manor, falling snow, and family gathered round - gets an unexpected guest: Hercule Poirot himself!
When a foreboding note appears on the famous detective's pillow, he knows the idyllic festive traditions conceal a mystery more twisted than ribbons on parcels. As joyful carols fill the air, goings on go on behind closed doors.
Then a body is discovered! (Though things are not what they seem) And Poirot turns a deception deftly to his advantage.
Can Poirot navigate the web of secrets and uphold justice amid the joyful festivities?
Enjoy Agatha Christie's witty characterisations as her beloved detective celebrates an unforgettable Christmas in the country.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:45:50
Murder at Pentecost by Dorothy L Sayers
Whose hand strikes the fatal blow?
Within the ancient walls of Pentecost College a murder shatters the scholarly peace. Montague Egg, a sharp-eyed wine salesman, steps into a web of whispered secrets and hidden motives.
Confusion looms large as confessions echo through the halls, and lies mask truths yet to be uncovered.
Join us as we navigate a world where appearances deceive and academic knowledge conceal as much as it reveals.
Listen closely and perhaps you can work out who the murderer is before Egg does!
⭐ Join my Patreon ⭐
https://patreon.com/barcud
Go here for a library of ad-free stories, a monthly members only story and early access to the regular stories I put out.
You can choose to have ghost stories only, or detective stories or classic literature, or all of them for either $5 or $10 a month.
Many hundreds of hours of stories. Who needs Audible?
Or, if you'd just like to make a one-off gesture of thanks for my work
https://buymeacoffee.com/10mn8sk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
43:22
The Oxford Way of Death by Robert Barnard
Would you kill for a glass of port?
Join us in The Oxford Way of Death, where the hallowed halls of St. Pothinus’s are alive with more than just dusty books. The Fellows, entangled in their routines and rituals, find their complacency disrupted with hilariously dark consequences. As new ideas ripple through, academic eccentricities give way to unexpected chaos—and even a touch of murder. Robert Barnard delivers a captivating comedic tale where mysterious mishaps meet sharp humor, turning scholarly life into a brilliant farce. Listen in for a story where wit, whimsy, and a hint of deadly intrigue redefine the academic experience.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
48:45
A Dangerous Thing by H R F Keating
In the hushed halls of the British Library Reading Room, a sanctuary of knowledge hides a chilling secret. When an elderly professor is found murdered amidst at his desk, the scholarly calm of the Reading Room is shattered.
Enter Mrs. Craggs, a humble charwoman with a sharp eye and a knack for uncovering truths others overlook. Overlooked herself by a world of scholars and "whizzers," she carries a quiet determination that surprises everyone—even herself.
When Mrs. Craggs stumbles upon the crime, she finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of smooth-talking ambition and deceit.
With the authorities sceptical and the suspect eager to cast blame elsewhere, can the stakes grow higher?
Can Mrs. Craggs, armed with little more than her mp and her working-class common sense, expose the murderer before the wrong person is condemned?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Step into the shadows with Tony Walker in the captivating podcast, "Classic Detective Stories." From the intricate puzzles of the Golden Age to the gritty streets of the Hardboiled era, this podcast traverses the thrilling landscape of crime fiction. Each week, delve into timeless tales penned by masters like Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle, Raymond Chandler, Edgar Allan Poe, and Dashiell Hammett.
Starting from Edgar Allan Poe’s groundbreaking "The Murders in the Rue Morgue," the series spans decades up to the 1950s, exploring the rich heritage of detective literature. Alongside a host of guest narrators, and occasional visits from the legendary Sherlock Holmes himself, "Classic Detective Stories" revives the intrigue and suspense of classic whodunits.
Tune in for a weekly dose of mystery, where each story promises a twist that will keep you guessing until the very end.
Listen to Classic Detective Stories, Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app