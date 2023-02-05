Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Road of Shadows

Podcast The Road of Shadows
Mark R. Healy
It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Sha... More
FictionScience Fiction
Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Episode 1.4 - The Hidden World
    Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Rhiannon Moushall - www.rhiannonmoushall.com Jimmie Yamaguchi - www.yamavoicethat.com Trent Trachtenberg - trentmtrachtenberg.weebly.com Madeleine Norton - www.madeleinenorton.com Andres Echeverry - twitter.com/VA_AAndres Jon Kava Jay Silver Ryan Paige - www.ryanpaigevo.com Jason Cryer - jcvoice.carrd.co Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Isabella Tugman - www.izzyvoice.com Jerron Bacat - www.jerronbacat.com Ryan Gaiser - ryangaiservo.com Diana Helen Kennedy - www.dianahelenkennedy.com
    5/2/2023
    31:36
  • Episode 1.3 - Night Devils
    Want more of The Road of Shadows? Over at Patreon we're already dissecting the mysteries of Colton through exclusive character dossiers and concept art. Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week early, ad-free. All of that and more is available now at patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Rhiannon Moushall - www.rhiannonmoushall.com Jimmie Yamaguchi - www.yamavoicethat.com Trent Trachtenberg - trentmtrachtenberg.weebly.com Madeleine Norton - www.madeleinenorton.com Andres Echeverry - twitter.com/VA_AAndres Jon Kava Jay Silver Ryan Paige - www.ryanpaigevo.com Jason Cryer - jcvoice.carrd.co Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Isabella Tugman - www.izzyvoice.com Jerron Bacat - www.jerronbacat.com Ryan Gaiser - ryangaiservo.com Diana Helen Kennedy - www.dianahelenkennedy.com Website: http://theroadofshadows.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    37:24
  • Episode 1.2 - The Library
    Want more of The Road of Shadows? Over at Patreon we're already dissecting the mysteries of Colton through exclusive character dossiers and concept art. Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week early, ad-free. All of that and more is available now at patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Rhiannon Moushall - www.rhiannonmoushall.com Jimmie Yamaguchi - www.yamavoicethat.com Trent Trachtenberg - trentmtrachtenberg.weebly.com Madeleine Norton - www.madeleinenorton.com Andres Echeverry - twitter.com/VA_AAndres Jon Kava Jay Silver Ryan Paige - www.ryanpaigevo.com Jason Cryer - jcvoice.carrd.co Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Isabella Tugman - www.izzyvoice.com Jerron Bacat - www.jerronbacat.com Ryan Gaiser - ryangaiservo.com Diana Helen Kennedy - www.dianahelenkennedy.com Website: http://theroadofshadows.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    32:15
  • Episode 1.1 - Misty Pines
    Want more of The Road of Shadows? Over at Patreon we're already dissecting the mysteries of Colton through exclusive character dossiers and concept art. Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week early, ad-free. All of that and more is available now at patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Rhiannon Moushall - www.rhiannonmoushall.com Jimmie Yamaguchi - www.yamavoicethat.com Trent Trachtenberg - trentmtrachtenberg.weebly.com Madeleine Norton - www.madeleinenorton.com Andres Echeverry - twitter.com/VA_AAndres Jon Kava Jay Silver Ryan Paige - www.ryanpaigevo.com Jason Cryer - jcvoice.carrd.co Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc Isabella Tugman - www.izzyvoice.com Jerron Bacat - www.jerronbacat.com Ryan Gaiser - ryangaiservo.com Diana Helen Kennedy - www.dianahelenkennedy.com Website: http://theroadofshadows.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/21/2023
    28:40
  • Episode 1.0 - Season 1 Trailer
    ((Season 1 begins March 21, 2023)) It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Shadows'. Preying on humans in secret, the Shadows are an enigma even to Daniel. But he knows one thing for sure - the Shadows' true nature can't be seen by anyone but him. As he seeks refuge in a remote mountain community, Daniel crosses paths with a traveller who is investigating the disappearance of her sister in the same town. Gradually, the secrets begin to unravel - and for Daniel - life will never be the same again. 'The Road of Shadows' is a Beyond the Dark production. Created by Mark R. Healy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/23/2023
    1:21

About The Road of Shadows

It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Shadows'. Preying on humans in secret, the Shadows are an enigma even to Daniel. But he knows one thing for sure - the Shadows' true nature can't be seen by anyone but him. As he seeks refuge in a remote mountain community, Daniel crosses paths with a traveller who is investigating the disappearance of her sister in the same town. Gradually, the secrets begin to unravel - and for Daniel - life will never be the same again. 'The Road of Shadows' is a Beyond the Dark production. Created by Mark R. Healy.
