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66 episodes
- Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
early, ad-free.
All of that and more is available now at
patreon.com/beyondthedark
Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death
Created by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
Nikolas Yuen
Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com
Website: http://theroadofshadows.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark
Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
early, ad-free.
All of that and more is available now at
patreon.com/beyondthedark
Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death
Created by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
Nikolas Yuen
Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com
Website: http://theroadofshadows.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark
Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
early, ad-free.
All of that and more is available now at
patreon.com/beyondthedark
Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death
Created by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
Nikolas Yuen
Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com
Website: http://theroadofshadows.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark
Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
early, ad-free.
All of that and more is available now at
patreon.com/beyondthedark
Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death
Created by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
Nikolas Yuen
Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com
Website: http://theroadofshadows.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark
Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
early, ad-free.
All of that and more is available now at
patreon.com/beyondthedark
Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death
Created by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
Nikolas Yuen
Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com
Website: http://theroadofshadows.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark
Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Road of Shadows
It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Shadows'. Preying on humans in secret, the Shadows are an enigma even to Daniel. But he knows one thing for sure - the Shadows' true nature can't be seen by anyone but him. As he seeks refuge in a remote mountain community, Daniel crosses paths with a traveller who is investigating the disappearance of her sister in the same town. Gradually, the secrets begin to unravel - and for Daniel - life will never be the same again. 'The Road of Shadows' is a Beyond the Dark production. Created by Mark R. Healy.Podcast website
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The Road of Shadows: Podcasts in Family