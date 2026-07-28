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The Road of Shadows

Mark R. Healy
FictionScience Fiction
The Road of Shadows
Latest episode

66 episodes

  • The Road of Shadows

    Episode 5.7 - Proposal

    07/28/2026 | 30 mins.
    Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
    early, ad-free.

    All of that and more is available now at
    patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death

    Created by Mark R. Healy

    Cast:
    Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
    Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
    Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
    Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
    Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
    Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
    Nikolas Yuen
    Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com

    Website: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Twitter:
    https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark

    Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Road of Shadows

    Episode 5.6 - Rivals

    07/14/2026 | 27 mins.
    Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
    early, ad-free.

    All of that and more is available now at
    patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death

    Created by Mark R. Healy

    Cast:
    Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
    Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
    Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
    Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
    Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
    Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
    Nikolas Yuen
    Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com

    Website: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Twitter:
    https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark

    Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Road of Shadows

    Episode 5.5 - The Old Maid

    06/30/2026 | 25 mins.
    Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
    early, ad-free.

    All of that and more is available now at
    patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death

    Created by Mark R. Healy

    Cast:
    Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
    Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
    Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
    Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
    Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
    Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
    Nikolas Yuen
    Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com

    Website: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Twitter:
    https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark

    Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Road of Shadows

    Episode 5.4 - The Unknown

    06/16/2026 | 25 mins.
    Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
    early, ad-free.

    All of that and more is available now at
    patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death

    Created by Mark R. Healy

    Cast:
    Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
    Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
    Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
    Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
    Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
    Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
    Nikolas Yuen
    Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com

    Website: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Twitter:
    https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark

    Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Road of Shadows

    Episode 5.3 - Silverton

    06/02/2026 | 29 mins.
    Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week
    early, ad-free.

    All of that and more is available now at
    patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death

    Created by Mark R. Healy

    Cast:
    Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
    Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
    Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com
    Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com
    Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com
    Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com
    Nikolas Yuen
    Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com

    Website: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Twitter:
    https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark

    Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark

    Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Road of Shadows
It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Shadows'. Preying on humans in secret, the Shadows are an enigma even to Daniel. But he knows one thing for sure - the Shadows' true nature can't be seen by anyone but him. As he seeks refuge in a remote mountain community, Daniel crosses paths with a traveller who is investigating the disappearance of her sister in the same town. Gradually, the secrets begin to unravel - and for Daniel - life will never be the same again. 'The Road of Shadows' is a Beyond the Dark production. Created by Mark R. Healy.
Podcast website
FictionScience Fiction

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