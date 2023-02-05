It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Sha... More
Episode 1.4 - The Hidden World
Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death
Created by Mark R. Healy
Cast:
Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com
Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com
Rhiannon Moushall - www.rhiannonmoushall.com
Jimmie Yamaguchi - www.yamavoicethat.com
Trent Trachtenberg - trentmtrachtenberg.weebly.com
Madeleine Norton - www.madeleinenorton.com
Andres Echeverry - twitter.com/VA_AAndres
Jon Kava
Jay Silver
Ryan Paige - www.ryanpaigevo.com
Jason Cryer - jcvoice.carrd.co
Gavaroc - twitter.com/Gavaroc
Isabella Tugman - www.izzyvoice.com
Jerron Bacat - www.jerronbacat.com
Ryan Gaiser - ryangaiservo.com
Diana Helen Kennedy - www.dianahelenkennedy.com
Website: http://theroadofshadows.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark
Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark
Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com
5/2/2023
31:36
Episode 1.3 - Night Devils
4/18/2023
37:24
Episode 1.2 - The Library
4/4/2023
32:15
Episode 1.1 - Misty Pines
Episode 1.0 - Season 1 Trailer
((Season 1 begins March 21, 2023))
It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Shadows'. Preying on humans in secret, the Shadows are an enigma even to Daniel. But he knows one thing for sure - the Shadows' true nature can't be seen by anyone but him. As he seeks refuge in a remote mountain community, Daniel crosses paths with a traveller who is investigating the disappearance of her sister in the same town. Gradually, the secrets begin to unravel - and for Daniel - life will never be the same again. 'The Road of Shadows' is a Beyond the Dark production. Created by Mark R. Healy.
