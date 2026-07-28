Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week early, ad-free. All of that and more is available now at patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com Nikolas Yuen Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com Website: http://theroadofshadows.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week early, ad-free. All of that and more is available now at patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com Nikolas Yuen Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com Website: http://theroadofshadows.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week early, ad-free. All of that and more is available now at patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com Nikolas Yuen Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com Website: http://theroadofshadows.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week early, ad-free. All of that and more is available now at patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com Nikolas Yuen Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com Website: http://theroadofshadows.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Want more of The Road of Shadows? Learn more about the characters and the lore, and get a head start on the story by hearing episodes a week early, ad-free. All of that and more is available now at patreon.com/beyondthedark Content Warning: Blood, Gratuitous Violence, Gun SFX, Death Created by Mark R. Healy Cast: Hamish Plaggemars - hamishplaggemars.com Marta da Silva - www.martadasilva.com Liz Morey - www.lizmorey.com Joseph Tweedale - www.josephtweedale.com Marlon Dance-Hooi - marlondance.com Saraa Seferian - www.sjdoesva.com Nikolas Yuen Thomas Barker - www.thomasva.com Website: http://theroadofshadows.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/gobeyondthedark Transcripts available at http://patreon.com/beyondthedark Find more podcasts by Mark R. Healy: http://theroadofshadows.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Road of Shadows

About The Road of Shadows

About The Road of Shadows

It's 1984, and Daniel Knox is on the run. He's spent his entire life evading mysterious creatures that are disguised as everyday people - the ones he calls 'Shadows'. Preying on humans in secret, the Shadows are an enigma even to Daniel. But he knows one thing for sure - the Shadows' true nature can't be seen by anyone but him. As he seeks refuge in a remote mountain community, Daniel crosses paths with a traveller who is investigating the disappearance of her sister in the same town. Gradually, the secrets begin to unravel - and for Daniel - life will never be the same again. 'The Road of Shadows' is a Beyond the Dark production. Created by Mark R. Healy.