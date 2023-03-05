Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Warning Woods | Horror and Scary Stories

Miles Tritle
Author Miles Tritle writes and narrates short, scary stories each week. From folklore and legends to ghosts and demons, The Warning Woods has creepy stories for... More
Available Episodes

5 of 139
  • The Rental
    A new YouTube channel comes to a sudden and unexpected end... Written and narrated by Miles Tritle Subscribe for more creepy horror stories released every Friday at 12:00AM CST! NOTE: The Warning Woods contains stories which include horror elements of all varieties. These may include, but is not limited to, graphic violence,  murder, suicide, drug use, human and/or animal death, and other topics some viewers may find upsetting. Keep this in mind when choosing to listen. For images that accompany that accompany the podcast: ⁠www.instagram.com/thewarningwoods⁠ To support The Warning Woods: ⁠www.patreon.com/thewarningwoods⁠ Amazon Affiliate link: ⁠https://amzn.to/3L0o4kG⁠ Use this link when shopping on Amazon so The Warning Woods gets a small kickback! Copyright 2023 Miles Tritle The Warning Woods podcast contains original works of fiction. Some of the locations within the stories may be real, but the characters and events are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real individuals, groups, organizations, or events, unless otherwise specified, is entirely coincidental. Any names or titles belonging to real individuals, groups, or organization are not used intentionally unless otherwise specified. 
    4/28/2023
    37:10
  • The Cave
    Three old friends reunite for a weekend camping trip in a remote forest... Written and narrated by Miles Tritle Subscribe for more creepy horror stories released every Friday at 12:00AM CST! NOTE: The Warning Woods contains stories which include horror elements of all varieties. These may include, but is not limited to, graphic violence,  murder, suicide, drug use, human and/or animal death, and other topics some viewers may find upsetting. Keep this in mind when choosing to listen. For images that accompany that accompany the podcast: ⁠www.instagram.com/thewarningwoods⁠ To support The Warning Woods: ⁠www.patreon.com/thewarningwoods⁠ NEW Amazon Affiliate link: ⁠https://amzn.to/3L0o4kG⁠ Use this link when shopping on Amazon so The Warning Woods gets a small kickback! Copyright 2023 Miles Tritle The Warning Woods podcast contains original works of fiction. Some of the locations within the stories may be real, but the characters and events are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real individuals, groups, organizations, or events, unless otherwise specified, is entirely coincidental. Any names or titles belonging to real individuals, groups, or organization are not used intentionally unless otherwise specified. 
    4/21/2023
    37:34
  • Never Look in the Bushes
    A young boy uncovers buried treasure, but it is highly coveted by an old woman across the street... Written and narrated by Miles Tritle Subscribe for more creepy horror stories released every Friday at 12:00AM CST! NOTE: The Warning Woods contains stories which include horror elements of all varieties. These may include, but is not limited to, graphic violence,  murder, suicide, drug use, human and/or animal death, and other topics some viewers may find upsetting. Keep this in mind when choosing to listen. For images that accompany that accompany the podcast: ⁠www.instagram.com/thewarningwoods⁠ To support The Warning Woods: ⁠www.patreon.com/thewarningwoods⁠ NEW Amazon Affiliate link: ⁠https://amzn.to/3L0o4kG⁠ Use this link when shopping on Amazon so The Warning Woods gets a small kickback! Copyright 2023 Miles Tritle The Warning Woods podcast contains original works of fiction. Some of the locations within the stories may be real, but the characters and events are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real individuals, groups, organizations, or events, unless otherwise specified, is entirely coincidental. Any names or titles belonging to real individuals, groups, or organization are not used intentionally unless otherwise specified. 
    4/14/2023
    38:14
  • Black Marble
    Nearly a decade after the most terrifying night of his life, a man returns to his childhood home... Written and narrated by Miles Tritle Subscribe for more creepy horror stories released every Friday at 12:00AM CST! NOTE: The Warning Woods contains stories which include horror elements of all varieties. These may include, but is not limited to, graphic violence,  murder, suicide, drug use, human and/or animal death, and other topics some viewers may find upsetting. Keep this in mind when choosing to listen. For images that accompany that accompany the podcast: www.instagram.com/thewarningwoods To support The Warning Woods: www.patreon.com/thewarningwoods NEW Amazon Affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3L0o4kG Use this link when shopping on Amazon so The Warning Woods gets a small kickback! Copyright 2023 Miles Tritle The Warning Woods podcast contains original works of fiction. Some of the locations within the stories may be real, but the characters and events are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real individuals, groups, organizations, or events, unless otherwise specified, is entirely coincidental. Any names or titles belonging to real individuals, groups, or organization are not used intentionally unless otherwise specified. www.instagram.com/thewarningwoods
    4/7/2023
    43:58
  • Blood on the Window
    A man steps outside to get his newspaper and sees a terrifying sight... Written and narrated by Miles Tritle Subscribe for more creepy horror stories released every Friday at 12:00AM CST! NOTE: The Warning Woods contains stories which include horror elements of all varieties. These may include, but is not limited to, graphic violence,  murder, suicide, drug use, human and/or animal death, and other topics some viewers may find upsetting. Keep this in mind when choosing to listen. MURDER MYSTERY GAMES at www.huntakiller.com HUNTGA1010 - $10 off any item  HUNTGA10 - 10% off Order HUNTGA20 -  20% off 6mo or 12mo Subscription  For images that accompany that accompany the podcast: www.instagram.com/thewarningwoods To support The Warning Woods: www.patreon.com/thewarningwoods NEW Amazon Affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3L0o4kG Use this link when shopping on Amazon so The Warning Woods gets a small kickback! Copyright 2023 Miles Tritle The Warning Woods podcast contains original works of fiction. Some of the locations within the stories may be real, but the characters and events are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real individuals, groups, organizations, or events, unless otherwise specified, is entirely coincidental. Any names or titles belonging to real individuals, groups, or organization are not used intentionally unless otherwise specified. www.instagram.com/thewarningwoods
    3/31/2023
    35:46

About The Warning Woods | Horror and Scary Stories

Author Miles Tritle writes and narrates short, scary stories each week. From folklore and legends to ghosts and demons, The Warning Woods has creepy stories for all types of horror fans. Subscribe to ensure you never miss an episode!
Podcast website

The Warning Woods | Horror and Scary Stories: Podcasts in Family