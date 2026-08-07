Hey everyone, my basement flooded over the 4th of July weekend and I'm dedicating all of my time and energy to making it habitable again. In the meantime, please enjoy this free release of my 2021 audiobook, The Collins House. This is the first work of fiction I produced, and it's been available on Audible for years, but if you've heard it before you might still enjoy listening to this version. I've increased the audio quality to make it more enjoyable. I'll release all four parts in July and hopefully be back to normal by August!

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