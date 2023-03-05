Author Miles Tritle writes and narrates short, scary stories each week. From folklore and legends to ghosts and demons, The Warning Woods has creepy stories for... More
Available Episodes
The Rental
A new YouTube channel comes to a sudden and unexpected end...
Written and narrated by Miles Tritle
NOTE: The Warning Woods contains stories which include horror elements of all varieties. These may include, but is not limited to, graphic violence, murder, suicide, drug use, human and/or animal death, and other topics some viewers may find upsetting. Keep this in mind when choosing to listen.
4/28/2023
37:10
The Cave
Three old friends reunite for a weekend camping trip in a remote forest...
Written and narrated by Miles Tritle
4/21/2023
37:34
Never Look in the Bushes
A young boy uncovers buried treasure, but it is highly coveted by an old woman across the street...
Written and narrated by Miles Tritle
4/14/2023
38:14
Black Marble
Nearly a decade after the most terrifying night of his life, a man returns to his childhood home...
Written and narrated by Miles Tritle
4/7/2023
43:58
Blood on the Window
A man steps outside to get his newspaper and sees a terrifying sight...
Written and narrated by Miles Tritle
Author Miles Tritle writes and narrates short, scary stories each week. From folklore and legends to ghosts and demons, The Warning Woods has creepy stories for all types of horror fans. Subscribe to ensure you never miss an episode!