FEATURING: Dirt, an Audio Drama

Today I would like to share a phenomenal show that I fell in love with a while ago, just as I was discovering audio drama podcasts. Actually, this one is so good I used it as a measuring stick - this was the level of a truly great show. Dirt - an Audio Drama follows Joseph Elo, a Seattle based tech celebrity who, one day, gets a mysterious letter in the mail from his grandfather - who passed away 30 years ago. This mystery leads Joseph on a hunt through the darkest corners of Washington state - and his family history. It's a fascinating slow burn mystery with truly immersive sound - Kris the creator goes all over hell's half acre to record location sound, and really take you to these incredible places in the Pacific Northwest. There's 3 full seasons to immerse yourself in, with the final Season 4 coming out very soon. The show is brilliantly written, produced, and stars Kris Kaiyala. Listen and subscribe to Dirt: An Audio Drama on this very podcast app. Check out the site and the amazing true story that served as the inspiration for this tale HERE. Dirt: An Audio Drama is a fellow member of the Fable & Folly Network.