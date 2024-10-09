Today I would like to share a phenomenal show that I fell in love with a while ago, just as I was discovering audio drama podcasts. Actually, this one is so good I used it as a measuring stick - this was the level of a truly great show.
Dirt - an Audio Drama follows Joseph Elo, a Seattle based tech celebrity who, one day, gets a mysterious letter in the mail from his grandfather - who passed away 30 years ago. This mystery leads Joseph on a hunt through the darkest corners of Washington state - and his family history.
It’s a fascinating slow burn mystery with truly immersive sound - Kris the creator goes all over hell's half acre to record location sound, and really take you to these incredible places in the Pacific Northwest.
There’s 3 full seasons to immerse yourself in, with the final Season 4 coming out very soon.
The show is brilliantly written, produced, and stars Kris Kaiyala.
Listen and subscribe to Dirt: An Audio Drama on this very podcast app.
Check out the site and the amazing true story that served as the inspiration for this tale HERE.
Dirt: An Audio Drama is a fellow member of the Fable & Folly Network.
--------
27:16
Minisode: The Day Terry Fox Came To Beavermount
In this special episode we pay tribute to the greatest Canadian who ever lived, Terry Fox.
Like Terry said, cancer can be beaten. Donate to the Terry Fox Foundation now.
Narrator: Tom Goudie
Announcer: Natalie Antaya
Auntie Doris: Renée Chouinard
Rádio Canada Reporter: Liana Bdewi
Recording: Andrew Fumerton, Tae Sax
Sound Design: Selina Fiorini
Mix: Adam Ive
Music: Steve Gadsden, Oliver Wickham
Production: Drew Thomas, Dana Gadsden
Executive Producer: Steve Gadsden
Artwork: Michel Lang
Created, Written and Directed by Drew Frohmann
Many thanks to Tanya Buchanan, Renée Chouinard and Tom Goudie.
Special acknowledgement to Elder Waupoos and Laverne Lewis of the Ojibwe First Nation for their advice and approval.
Sorry About The Murder is a TA2 Original Production and is recorded at TA2 Sound + Music in the one place no Canadian would EVER want to live, Toronto, Ontario.
--------
13:42
FEATURING: The Ballad Of Buck Moon
This year the July 'Buck' Moon is today, July 21. So we're featuring a special standalone episode we made last year called The Ballad Of Buck Moon.
The Ballad Of Buck Moon was originally made for an anthology series called Tales For Howling At The Full Moon. (there are some incredibly good one-off stories in that show, so please check it out.)
Drew wrote and voiced the main storyteller - but it's brought to life by Jeff Lurie's beautiful guitar and gorgeous singing as our Balladeer.
An early draft of Sorry About The Murder had already been written when we did The Ballad Of Buck Moon. But this is where we really honed that relationship between a homespun narrator and a simple guitar, which greatly informed our subsequent drafts and production of Murder.
We hope you enjoy this cheeky episode while you enjoy the Buck Moon tonight.
Recording: Selina Fiorini
Mix: Adam Ive
Original Music & Balladeer: Jeff Lurie
Writer & Narrator: Drew Frohmann
Art: Rob Collinet
Production: Dana Gadsden
Special Thanks to Steve Gadsden and Hannah Radcliff
Recorded at TA2 Sound + Music in Toronto, Ontario
A proud member of the Fable & Folly Network
--------
13:27
Bonus: Canada Day Interview Special
Season 1 is over, so let's talk about it! In our Canada Day Interview Special, meet creator Drew Frohmann and Narrator Tom Goudie as they talk about the show, the creative process, small town Canada, writing, directing, Jeff Tremblay's incredible acting, Michel Lang's magical artwork, and news about Season 2.
Plus we get our very first sponsor LIVE!
Warning: Swearing, Canadian cliches, pretentious twaddle about creativity
-
This episode is sponsored by Eat My Shortbread and their delicious premium hand-made baked goods, from cookies to butter tarts to salted caramel shortbread Craic, all free of preservatives, nuts and peanuts.
Right now get 15% OFF any order when you use the promo code MURDER15
Thanks to Eat My Shortbread, murder has never tasted so good!
-
Recording: Andrew Fumerton
Mix: Adam Ive
Production: Dana Gadsden
Executive Producer: Steve Gadsden
Artwork: Michel Lang
Created, Written and Directed by Drew Frohmann
Many thanks to Steve Gadsden, Jake Bogoch, Tom Goudie, Michel Lang, Andy Burdenay, Laura Waters, Adrian Newbould, Brad Cartner and Greg O'Brien,
Special acknowledgement to Elder Waupoos and Laverne Lewis of the Ojibwe First Nation for their advice and approval.
Sorry About The Murder is a TA2 Original Production and is recorded at TA2 Sound + Music in the Sodom and Gomorrah of Toronto, Ontario.
--------
1:15:34
8. SEASON FINALE: Best Served Cold
In the explosive Season Finale, Frenchie springs a trap to expose the real killer…but can he solve the murder in time to ready the ice for tonight’s hockey game??
Content warning: Violence, excessive drinking, unsafe driving...and murder.
Narrator: Tom Goudie
Frenchie: Jeff Tremblay
Announcer: Natalie Antaya
Recording, Mix, Sound Design: Adam Ive
Music: Oliver Wickham
Production: Dana Gadsden
Executive Producer: Steve Gadsden
Artwork: Michel Lang
Created, Written and Directed by Drew Frohmann
Many thanks to Steve Gadsden, Jake Bogoch, Tom Goudie, Michel Lang, Andy Burdenay, Laura Waters, and Adrian Newbould.
Special acknowledgement to Elder Waupoos and Laverne Lewis of the Ojibwe First Nation for their advice and approval.
Sorry About The Murder is a TA2 Original Production and is recorded at TA2 Sound + Music in the Sodom and Gomorrah of Toronto, Ontario.
In the nice little Canadian town of Beavermount, Ontario, the frozen body of Scott 'Scotty' McDonald is found inside the town's Zamboni.
Gaétan "Frenchie" Arsenault, the town's Zamboni driver, is the town's only Francophone. And so is instantly arrested for murder.
Can Frenchie solve the murder and clear his good Québecois name?
More importantly, can he solve it in time to prepare the ice for tonight's big hockey game??
Sorry About The Murder is a TA2 Original Production. It was recorded at TA2 Sound + Music in Toronto, Ontario.
Special thanks to Elder Waupoos and Elder Lewis of the Michipicoten First Nation.
Warning: Violence, excessive drinking, outdated ideas, and murder.
Narrator: Tom Goudie
Frenchie: Jeff Tremblay
Announcer: Natalie Antaya
Music: Oliver Wickham/Steve Gadsden
Engineering/SFX/Mix: Adam Ive
Writer/Director: Drew Frohmann
Executive Producers: Dana Gadsden, Steve Gadsden
Design: Michel Lang
Special Thanks to Tom Goudie, Elder Laverne Lewis, Steve Gadsden, Russ More, Laura Waters, Adrian Newbould, Michel Lang, Stephen Leacock, and the town of Wawa, Ontario.