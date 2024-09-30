Series Recommendation: Thirteen

You know we love spooky stuff here. Check out Thirteen -- an audio-fiction podcast that tells slow burn, atmospheric, spooky stories, releasing on the 13th of each month. These are original stories, only found on Thirteen. Not Reddit classics or creepypastas. Eerie tales that'll stick with you - less Friday the 13th and more Haunting of Hill House. You'll find yourself immersed in an eerie universe of the supernatural, occult and of course a haunted house or two. Thirteen is currently releasing their an annual October series: A long form original horror story told over five episodes. In this series, a group of friends play a spooky game as kids, only to find out that it comes back to haunt them as adults. Search Thirteen, the word not the number, wherever you listen to podcasts This is the first episode of the series. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices