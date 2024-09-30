You asked, and we are more than happy to provide. How i Died Season 4 is coming in 2025 with answers to all those mysterious loose ends.
--------
1:27
Series Recommendation: Thirteen
You know we love spooky stuff here. Check out Thirteen -- an audio-fiction podcast that tells slow burn, atmospheric, spooky stories, releasing on the 13th of each month. These are original stories, only found on Thirteen. Not Reddit classics or creepypastas. Eerie tales that'll stick with you - less Friday the 13th and more Haunting of Hill House. You'll find yourself immersed in an eerie universe of the supernatural, occult and of course a haunted house or two. Thirteen is currently releasing their an annual October series: A long form original horror story told over five episodes. In this series, a group of friends play a spooky game as kids, only to find out that it comes back to haunt them as adults.
Search Thirteen, the word not the number, wherever you listen to podcasts
This is the first episode of the series.
--------
45:54
[Bonus] Nobody Gets A Happy Ending
Please say this isn't how it all went down.
--------
4:12
[Bonus] The Verdict
Has the jury reached a verdict?
--------
3:03
[Bonus] A New Test Subject
Thank you for calling Springfield Corporation...
Bodies are piling up in the strange town of Springfield, and forensic pathologist Jonathan Spacer intends to find out why. But, Jon isn’t without his own secrets… He can talk to the dead, for starters. A full-cast serial fiction podcast for mature audiences. Available now on all podcast apps. Find us on Patreon for premium content, including bonus episodes and early access: https://www.patreon.com/HowIDied