What is it like to be famous before you’re famous? What is it like to walk in the shoes of another person? Each episode of Imagined Life takes you on an immersi... More
What is it like to be famous before you’re famous? What is it like to walk in the shoes of another person? Each episode of Imagined Life takes you on an immersi... More

  • Imagined Life Family | The Planner
    You can’t help but dream about the big houses in the fancy neighborhood in your town. One day, that could be you. It’ll take hard work, focus, and a clear plan for how to accomplish your goals.But when you decide to change those plans, you’ll ask yourself one question: Will you still end up in that big house on the hill — or are you destined for something more?Hosted by Angelique Perrin.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    10/22/2021
    29:56
  • Imagined Life Family | The Gymnast
    You’re always on the move. Not just moving from town to town — with your siblings and your foster parents — but moving your feet, your arms, and your hands. You love to feel your body in motion. But the way that you move isn’t always understood by grown-ups who think they know better.In order to fulfill your destiny, you have to follow your heart.Hosted by Cree Summer.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    10/15/2021
    27:25
  • Imagined Life Family | The Genius
    You dream of traveling through space and exploring the vast reaches of the solar system. Because in space, you don’t have to explain yourself. You get to explore the questions you want to ask.But if you want to solve the mysteries of the universe, you’re going to have to learn to focus. Hosted by Robbie Daymond.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    10/8/2021
    24:16
  • Imagined Life Family | The Thrill Seeker
    You like to test your limits and live life on the edge. That doesn’t always sit well with your mom, who just wants you to be safe and to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground.But safety is the exact opposite of what you need. For you, the sky’s the only limit.Hosted by Virginia Madsen.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    10/1/2021
    28:00
  • Imagined Life Family | The Hero
    You love asking questions wherever you go, especially “why.” Why is the world the way that it is? Why doesn’t everyone get along? Why can’t we all just be better people? All those questions lead you to a career you never expected on the silver screen. But in order to live up to your potential, you’ll have to find the honesty, generosity, and bravery that lives deep inside you.Hosted by Ace Anderson.Listen to new episodes 1 week early and to all episodes ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App https://wondery.app.link/imaginedlife.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    9/24/2021
    24:34

About Imagined Life

What is it like to be famous before you’re famous? What is it like to walk in the shoes of another person? Each episode of Imagined Life takes you on an immersive journey into the life of a world-famous person. It’ll be someone you may think you know, even admire -- or maybe the opposite. You’ll get clues to your identity along the way. But only in the final moments will you find out who “you” really are. So sit back, let go, and -- imagine your life, with our hosts, Oscar nominated Virginia Madsen and celebrated voice actor Robbie Daymond.

All episodes are available now. You can binge the series ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

