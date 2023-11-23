The Vinyl Records are Here! Come Celebrate with Us!
After a nearly interminable wait, our vinyl soundtrack album is finally finished and will ship out to pre-orderers in the next couple weeks. But first, we want to invite you to celebrate with us in Brooklyn on December 3 for the galaxy's first listen-thru! Come eat drink and sing along with us!Get your tickets here!
5:01
Live Variety Show June 8 in NYC - Watch From Anywhere!
We're doing another variety show, featuring the cast and guests of Mission to Zyxx! Thursday June 8th in New York, live streamed straight to you WHEREVER YOU ARE. There will be improv, standup, and maybe even some Zyxxy stuff. Alden and Seth are here to tell you more, with an extra special appearance by field reporter Moujan. Plus a clip from our last variety show. GET TICKETS FOR JUNE 8TH.
9:56
L13: Past Times at Ranguu High [LIVE ft. Ify Nwadiwe]
Just moments after agreeing to rule the galaxy, the crew is sent on … One. More. Mission. Pleck reunites with an old enemy. Bargie sells NFJs. C-53 meets his son?! Recorded LIVE at Sketchfest 2023 in San Francisco.Starring:Jeremy Bent as C-53Alden Ford as Pleck DecksetterSeth Lind as Nermut BundaloyWinston Noel as AJMoujan Zolfaghari as Bargie and Justin BallweheatWith special guest Ify Nwadiwe as Benedict JudasLive sound design and mix by Shane O’ConnellRecorded by Shawn DoyleEdited by Seth LindTheme Music composed by Brendan Ryan and performed by FAMES Macedonian Symphonic OrchestraAdditional music by Shane O’ConnellShip design for The Bargarean Jade by Eric GeuszAudio hosting by SimplecastA big thank you to everyone at SF Sketchfest for having us!Mission to Zyxx is a proud member of the Maximum Fun network.
49:06
Announcement: Upcoming Live Shows!
The crew comes out of hibernation and out of character (!) to announce a couple upcoming live shows!Join us December 3 in NYC for an all-new, non-Zyxx-related improv show, The Shrimp Lovers' Variety Hour, featuring the crew and Zyxx guests doing improv, standup and more. Livestream tickets also available!And if you prefer your Zyxx shows to be a little more Zyxxey, we'll be performing January 20th at SF Sketchfest with a brand-new live episode, just as it should be.More live shows coming up in 2023! Stay tuned. Tickets available at caveat.nyc, sfsketchfest.com, and missiontozyxx.space.
6:25
521: The Ass End [Series Finale]
Nermut gets a promotion.STARRING:Jeremy BentWinston NoelAllie KokeshSeth LindMoujan ZolfaghariAlden FordShane O’ConnellFeaturing special guest Brennan Lee MulliganEdited by Seth Lind and Alden FordSound design and mix by Shane O’ConnellTheme music composed by Brendan Ryan and performed by FAMES Macedonian Symphonic OrchestraAdditional music by Shane O’Connell, Brendan Ryan, Eric Gersen and Steven CzajkowskiOpening crawl narration by Jeremy CrutchleyShip design for The Bargarean Jade by Eric Geusz Audio hosting by SimplecastSpecial thanks to:Brendan ReganErik BraundBen LillieCharles Pulliam-MooreNick DouglasIra GlassJesse Thorn, Bikram Chatterji, Stacey Molski, Kira Gowan, Daniel Baruela, and the rest of the Maximum Fun teamOur incredible special guestsOur amazing live show audiencesOur heroic supporters on Patreon and Maximum FunAnd you, for listening to the show.Mission to Zyxx has been a proud member of the Maximum Fun network.
An improvised science fiction sitcom following a team of ambassadors as they attempt to establish diplomatic relations with planets in the remote and chaotic Zyxx Quadrant… better known as the "ass end of space."