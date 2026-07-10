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120 episodes
- "The bug is eaten. The life cycle continues."
#
The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters
Episode transcripts
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- "It’s been hard, yes, but field work always is."
#
The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters
Episode transcripts
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- "I wonder how long it’s been since anyone’s laughed."
#
The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters
Episode transcripts
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- "Everything’s fine. It’s fine. Completely normal and good, you know?"
#
The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters
Episode transcripts
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Within the Wires
An immersive fiction podcast told through found audio from an alternate universe. Each season is a standalone story set in the same world. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Original music by Mary Epworth.Podcast website
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