Night Vale Presents
Stories told through found audio from an alternate universe. Season four, "The Cradle" is a story about a mother and daughter as they attempt to lead a family-c... More
Stories told through found audio from an alternate universe. Season four, "The Cradle" is a story about a mother and daughter as they attempt to lead a family-c... More

Available Episodes

5 of 89
  • Season 7, Episode 10: Palo Duro
    “We are, I hope, together somewhere else, somewhere flowers can’t reach us.” # Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Director: Janina Matthewson Producer: Jeffrey Cranor Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters, Episode transcripts Support this show on Patreon Support our sponsors Logo by Rob Wilson Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
    12/20/2022
    16:42
  • Season 7, Episode 9: Medellín
    What are we but the influence we have on other people? # Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Director: Janina Matthewson Producer: Jeffrey Cranor Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters, Episode transcripts Support this show on Patreon Support our sponsors Logo by Rob Wilson Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
    12/13/2022
    17:08
  • Season 7, Episode 8: Glasgow
    "The city is full of the ghost of me." # Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Director: Janina Matthewson Producer: Jeffrey Cranor Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters, Episode transcripts Support this show on Patreon Support our sponsors Logo by Rob Wilson Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
    12/6/2022
    16:24
  • Season 7, Episode 7: Venice
    "All places are storied, of course. You just have to find someone who remembers the stories." # Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Director: Janina Matthewson Producer: Jeffrey Cranor Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters, Episode transcripts Support this show on Patreon Support our sponsors Logo by Rob Wilson Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
    11/29/2022
    18:44
  • Season 7, Episode 6: Arusha
    "...beneath my feet the feel of eels’ debris..." # Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Director: Janina Matthewson Producer: Jeffrey Cranor Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters, Episode transcripts Support this show on Patreon Support our sponsors Logo by Rob Wilson Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
    11/22/2022
    19:51

About Within the Wires

Stories told through found audio from an alternate universe. Season four, "The Cradle" is a story about a mother and daughter as they attempt to lead a family-centric commune surviving on the fringes of society. Narrated by Mona Grenne. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Original music by Mary Epworth.

