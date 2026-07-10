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Within the Wires

Night Vale Presents
FictionScience Fiction
Within the Wires
Latest episode

120 episodes

  • Within the Wires

    Season 10, Cassette 10: You Should See It

    12/16/2025 | 18 mins.
    "The bug is eaten. The life cycle continues."

    #

    The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner

    Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

    Music: Mary Epworth

    Director: Janina Matthewson

    Producer: Jeffrey Cranor

    Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

    Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters

    Episode transcripts

    Logo by Rob Wilson

    Part of the Night Vale Presents network
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Within the Wires

    Season 10, Cassette 9: Delivery

    12/09/2025 | 15 mins.
    "It’s been hard, yes, but field work always is."

    #

    The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner

    Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

    Music: Mary Epworth

    Director: Janina Matthewson

    Producer: Jeffrey Cranor

    Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

    Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters

    Episode transcripts

    Logo by Rob Wilson

    Part of the Night Vale Presents network
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Within the Wires

    Season 10, Cassette 8: Struggling

    12/02/2025 | 15 mins.
    "I wonder how long it’s been since anyone’s laughed."

    #

    The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner

    Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

    Music: Mary Epworth

    Director: Janina Matthewson

    Producer: Jeffrey Cranor

    Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

    Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters

    Episode transcripts

    Logo by Rob Wilson

    Part of the Night Vale Presents network
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Within the Wires

    Season 10, Cassette 7: Haunted Mansion

    11/25/2025 | 18 mins.
    "Everything’s fine. It’s fine. Completely normal and good, you know?"

    #

    The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner

    Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

    Music: Mary Epworth

    Director: Janina Matthewson

    Producer: Jeffrey Cranor

    Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson

    Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters

    Episode transcripts

    Logo by Rob Wilson

    Part of the Night Vale Presents network
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Within the Wires

    A 30-second message from Janina

    11/24/2025 | 2 mins.
    Within the Wires co-creator Janina Matthewson is writing a serial novel: Calamity's Trinket. Read it right here.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Within the Wires
An immersive fiction podcast told through found audio from an alternate universe. Each season is a standalone story set in the same world. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Original music by Mary Epworth.
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FictionScience Fiction

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