"It’s been hard, yes, but field work always is."



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The voice of Lexi is Meg Bashwiner



Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson



Music: Mary Epworth



Director: Janina Matthewson



Producer: Jeffrey Cranor



Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson



Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters



Episode transcripts



Logo by Rob Wilson



Part of the Night Vale Presents network

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