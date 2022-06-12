Stories told through found audio from an alternate universe. Season four, "The Cradle" is a story about a mother and daughter as they attempt to lead a family-c... More
Available Episodes
5 of 89
Season 7, Episode 10: Palo Duro
“We are, I hope, together somewhere else, somewhere flowers can’t reach us.”
#
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com
The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz.
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson.
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters,
Episode transcripts
Support this show on Patreon
Support our sponsors
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
12/20/2022
16:42
Season 7, Episode 9: Medellín
What are we but the influence we have on other people?
#
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com
The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz.
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson.
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters,
Episode transcripts
Support this show on Patreon
Support our sponsors
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
12/13/2022
17:08
Season 7, Episode 8: Glasgow
"The city is full of the ghost of me."
#
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com
The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz.
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson.
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters,
Episode transcripts
Support this show on Patreon
Support our sponsors
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
12/6/2022
16:24
Season 7, Episode 7: Venice
"All places are storied, of course. You just have to find someone who remembers the stories."
#
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com
The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz.
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson.
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters,
Episode transcripts
Support this show on Patreon
Support our sponsors
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
11/29/2022
18:44
Season 7, Episode 6: Arusha
"...beneath my feet the feel of eels’ debris..."
#
Available Now: YOU FEEL IT JUST BELOW THE RIBS (a novel) by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson
Music: Mary Epworth, maryepworth.com
The voice of Elena Jimenez is April Ortiz.
Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson.
Director: Janina Matthewson
Producer: Jeffrey Cranor
Within the Wires T-Shirts & Posters,
Episode transcripts
Support this show on Patreon
Support our sponsors
Logo by Rob Wilson
Part of the Night Vale Presents network.
Stories told through found audio from an alternate universe. Season four, "The Cradle" is a story about a mother and daughter as they attempt to lead a family-centric commune surviving on the fringes of society. Narrated by Mona Grenne. Written by Jeffrey Cranor and Janina Matthewson. Original music by Mary Epworth.