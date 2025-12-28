The Drift
12/28/2025 | 12 mins.
THE DRIFT: A man lies awake at night, thinking about his life. He starts to suspect the problem isn't him, it's the system. Everything seems to function, but nothing actually works. The Drift was written and performed by Dan Hooper. The music is The illusion of choosing by polar nights.
The Meeting
11/28/2025 | 12 mins.
The Meeting: A man in crisis seeks guidance from a mysterious figure in a kaftan. But his search for personal growth causes serious problems. The Meeting was written and performed by Dan Hooper. The music is Analog Dreams by Blue Saga
The Bomb
10/30/2025 | 14 mins.
The Bomb: The corrupting influence of local politics takes its toll on a man. His plan to protect the town gets out of hand and a small lie has geopolitical consequences. The bomb was written and performed by Dan Hooper. The music is Cosmic Psychiatry by Brendon Moeller
The Stag
9/03/2025 | 18 mins.
The Stag: A best man turns a stag do into a philosophical examination of both freedom and bondage. This episode was written and performed by Dan Hooper. The music is Oppression by Amaranth Cove and Blue by Shinji Wakasa.
The Library
6/25/2025 | 14 mins.
A hostage situation unfolds at the local library. A negotiator arrives in town, ready to work his magic. But instead, is there something more personal he needs to resolve first? This episode was written and performed by Dan Hooper. The music is 2054 Tokyo by Blackout Memories.
