Double Share Episode 25
Book 4 in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series
The nightmare ends and Ishmael gives out another whelkie.
Chapters 49-50 of Double Share, the fourth book in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series.
Written, Narrated, and Produced by Nathan Lowell
Double Share Episode 24
Book 4 in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series
The watch rotations change as the injured crew are deal with. Apones finally wears a clean shipsuit.
Chapters 47-48 of Double Share, the fourth book in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series.
Double Share Episode 23
Book 4 in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series
Ishmael gets some late night callers and gets locks installed on the doors.
Chapters 45-46 of Double Share, the fourth book in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series.
Double Share Episode 22
Book 4 in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series
Burnside shows Ishmael how the ship does drills and half the crew takes ratings exams.
Chapters 43-44 of Double Share, the fourth book in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series.
Double Share Episode 21
Book 4 in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series
While Mel, Fredi, and Ishmael celebrate, tragedy is brewing.
Chapters 41-42 of Double Share, the fourth book in the Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper series.
About Trader's Tales From the Golden Age of the Solar Clipper
Newly orphaned Ishmael Wang finds himself forced off the only planet he knows and thrust into deep space when he takes a job as mess deck attendant on a freighter that plies the spacelanes among the stars. Follow along as Ishmael works his way through the ranks as an interstellar merchant mariner from the lowest quarter share until he finally earns an owner's share at the helm of his own company. Along the way he finds a new family, a sense of purpose, and - eventually - himself.