We get a lot of requests from listeners who want to know where they can hear the Mars Patel music all by itself! So we decided to release an episode that takes a look behind how the music for the show is created. Mars Patel co-creator Chris Tarry takes you behind the music he creates with his musical partner Shawn Pierce, and then lets you hear all the music all by itself in one big chunk. So hold on to your hats, it’s a deep dive not only into the music of Mars Patel, but the secrets behind the music for some of your favorite TV shows and Movies. Great listening for the entire family!
This Peabody Award-winning serial mystery is beloved by families and classrooms all over the world. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
1:03:12
S3 E10: The End
In this thrilling series finale, Mars and his friends finally learn the shocking truth and face a choice that will affect the fate of Earth.
50:27
S3 E9: Pruitt Prep
Mars, Caddie, JP, and Toothpick embark on one last adventure to save the ones they love...and maybe the whole world.
20:42
S3 E8: The Fall of the Mars Colony
When the walls come tumbling down, Caddie and Mars and his friends must leave what they worked so hard to build and face an uncertain future.
19:08
S3 E7: Return of the Martian
Mars winds up on familiar terrain, and in the middle of an interplanetary crisis. Can an old nemesis help him and his friends save the day?
About The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel
The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel is a high-quality serial mystery story for middle graders, performed by actual kids. Think Goonies, meets Spy Kids, meets Stranger Things for 8-12 year-olds. Listen along as eleven-year-old Mars Patel and his pals JP, Toothpick, and Caddie set out on an audacious adventure in search of two missing friends. The mysterious tech billionaire Oliver Pruitt might have a thing-or-two to say about their quest, because as he likes to say, To the stars! In fact, that’s just where they might be headed...
