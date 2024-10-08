The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel

The Music of Mars Patel

We get a lot of requests from listeners who want to know where they can hear the Mars Patel music all by itself! So we decided to release an episode that takes a look behind how the music for the show is created. Mars Patel co-creator Chris Tarry takes you behind the music he creates with his musical partner Shawn Pierce, and then lets you hear all the music all by itself in one big chunk. So hold on to your hats, it's a deep dive not only into the music of Mars Patel, but the secrets behind the music for some of your favorite TV shows and Movies. Great listening for the entire family! This Peabody Award-winning serial mystery is beloved by families and classrooms all over the world.