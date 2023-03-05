1001 Classic Short Stories & Tales

Expand your horizons with this collection of hand-picked classic short stories and tales by writers like Jack London, Guy de Maupassant, Edith Wharton, Sir Arth... More
THE CASK OF AMONTILLADO by EDGAR ALLEN POE
Edgar Allen Poe's The Cask of Amontadillo is a story of revenge. A man named Montresor lures an old friend who unknowingly wronged him to sample his rare wine selection, located deep beneath his villa in old catecombs. He then chains the man to the walls and builds a wall to hide the man from any searchers.
Inspired by a legend Poe had heard while he was serving with the army in Boston.
5/3/2023
21:27
A SOUL THAT WAS NOT AT HOME by LUCY MAUD MONTGOMERY
This well-written but controversial short story involves a wealthy woman who finds an 11 year old boy by the seashore and, finding that he has no mother or father, talks the old man who raised him into letting the boy be raised by her so he can attend fine schools and have a better life. This story drives reviewers wild due to the woman's brazenness and the old man's decision to let the boy go, but I add it for its literary quality.
4/30/2023
33:59
ZERO HOUR by RAY BRADBURY
In this suspenseful tale the children are playing strange games outside- and sharing some strange stories with their mom about a being who is talking to them- a being who wants to take over all of earth. And its all going to happen at 5 o'clock. Mom does her best to listen and thinks nothing of it until her friend from a few states away calls and tells her that her children are playing the same game......
4/26/2023
31:52
THE WRECK by GUY de MAUPASSANT
While enjoying the company of an old friend, a middle-aged man recalls his unusual New Year's Eve trapped by a rushing tide aboard a wrecked schooner with a younger woman who had come with her father and sisters to sketch it before the wrecked hull was swept away by the ocean. Soon they were trapped by the wind and the rising sea,not knowing if the sea would reclaim the wreck along with them. This is one of Maupassant's best romance stories. Remade Jan 2020 for your enjoyment.
4/23/2023
32:05
A VISION OF THE FOUNTAIN by BRET HARTE
A young American man visiting a nearly deserted old abbey in England decides to take a swim in a secluded but inviting pond filled with crumbling statues. Suddenly a young lady enters from a hidden path, and not knowing for sure what to do, and not wanting to frighten or embarrass her, he becomes a statue some distance away through the reeds. To his surprise, she pulls out her sketchbook...
Expand your horizons with this collection of hand-picked classic short stories and tales by writers like Jack London, Guy de Maupassant, Edith Wharton, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, H.P. Lovecraft, Edgar Allen Poe, Ray Bradbury, Hans Christian Anderson, Ambrose Bierce, and many others. These fast-paced stories and captivating tales are chosen for their unique flavor, are suitable for all ages and tastes, and provide a window to a time when writers knew how to tell great stories using descriptive words and phrases.. We now offer new episodes twice weekly, Wednesdays and Sundays at 5pm ET.